أصدرت هيئة الطيران المدني أول تصريح تشغيلي للعمليات المحددة لخدمات توصيل الأدوية واللوجستيات الطبية باستخدام الطائرات بدون طيار، ضمن نطاق المشاعر المقدسة بمكة المكرمة خلال موسم الحج. ويأتي إصدار التصريح في إطار جهود الهيئة المستمرة لتطوير قطاع الطيران وتمكين التقنيات المتقدمة وتوطين الحلول الابتكارية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة العمليات التشغيلية وتعزيز سرعة الاستجابة للخدمات الطبية واللوجستية في المشاعر المقدسة، وفق أعلى معايير السلامة والجودة والكفاءة التشغيلية.


ويُعد هذا التصريح امتداداً للتجارب التشغيلية التي شهدتها المشاعر المقدسة خلال موسم الحج الماضي لاستخدام الطائرات بدون طيار في الخدمات الطبية واللوجستية؛ إذ أسهمت تلك التجارب في دعم تطوير الأطر التشغيلية والتنظيمية، وصولاً إلى إصدار أول تصريح تشغيلي من نوعه لهذه العمليات خلال موسم حج هذا العام.