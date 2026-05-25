أصدرت هيئة الطيران المدني أول تصريح تشغيلي للعمليات المحددة لخدمات توصيل الأدوية واللوجستيات الطبية باستخدام الطائرات بدون طيار، ضمن نطاق المشاعر المقدسة بمكة المكرمة خلال موسم الحج. ويأتي إصدار التصريح في إطار جهود الهيئة المستمرة لتطوير قطاع الطيران وتمكين التقنيات المتقدمة وتوطين الحلول الابتكارية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة العمليات التشغيلية وتعزيز سرعة الاستجابة للخدمات الطبية واللوجستية في المشاعر المقدسة، وفق أعلى معايير السلامة والجودة والكفاءة التشغيلية.
ويُعد هذا التصريح امتداداً للتجارب التشغيلية التي شهدتها المشاعر المقدسة خلال موسم الحج الماضي لاستخدام الطائرات بدون طيار في الخدمات الطبية واللوجستية؛ إذ أسهمت تلك التجارب في دعم تطوير الأطر التشغيلية والتنظيمية، وصولاً إلى إصدار أول تصريح تشغيلي من نوعه لهذه العمليات خلال موسم حج هذا العام.
The Civil Aviation Authority has issued the first operational permit for specific operations of medicine delivery and medical logistics services using drones, within the scope of the holy sites in Makkah during the Hajj season. This permit issuance is part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to develop the aviation sector, enable advanced technologies, and localize innovative solutions, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of operational processes and improving the response speed for medical and logistical services in the holy sites, according to the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational efficiency.
This permit is an extension of the operational trials that took place in the holy sites during last year's Hajj season for the use of drones in medical and logistical services; these trials contributed to supporting the development of operational and regulatory frameworks, leading to the issuance of the first operational permit of its kind for these operations during this year's Hajj season.