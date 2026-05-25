The Civil Aviation Authority has issued the first operational permit for specific operations of medicine delivery and medical logistics services using drones, within the scope of the holy sites in Makkah during the Hajj season. This permit issuance is part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to develop the aviation sector, enable advanced technologies, and localize innovative solutions, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of operational processes and improving the response speed for medical and logistical services in the holy sites, according to the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational efficiency.



This permit is an extension of the operational trials that took place in the holy sites during last year's Hajj season for the use of drones in medical and logistical services; these trials contributed to supporting the development of operational and regulatory frameworks, leading to the issuance of the first operational permit of its kind for these operations during this year's Hajj season.