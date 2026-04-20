​ثمنت السلطة المحلية بمحافظة حضرموت، الرعاية الكريمة والاهتمام الأخوي المتواصل الذي توليه المملكة العربية السعودية للمحافظة، مؤكدة أن هذا الدعم يجسد عمق الروابط التاريخية الضاربة في جذور التاريخ بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.

وأوضح وكيل محافظة حضرموت حسن سالم الجيلاني، في تصريح إلى «عكاظ»، أن السعودية كانت ولا تزال هي السند الحقيقي لحضرموت في مختلف المنعطفات والظروف، لافتاً إلى أن القيادة الحكيمة في المملكة وضعت استقرار وتنمية المحافظة ضمن أولوياتها، عبر الوقوف الدائم إلى جانب أبنائها لتلبية احتياجاتهم وتعزيز صمودهم، انطلاقاً من مسؤوليتها القومية والإنسانية، وإيمانها بمكانة حضرموت كركيزة للاستقرار.

وأشاد الجيلاني، بالدور التنموي الفاعل الذي يضطلع به البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، والذي وضع بصمات ملموسة في مديريات حضرموت (ساحلاً ووادياً)، عبر تدخلات إستراتيجية شملت القطاع الصحي بتأهيل المستشفيات، والقطاع التعليمي بإنشاء المدارس الحديثة، إضافة إلى تطوير قطاع النقل وتحسين شبكات الطرق ومشاريع المياه، ما أسهم في دفع عجلة التنمية وتحقيق أثر إيجابي مستدام يمس حياة المواطن بشكل مباشر.

وفي ما يخص قطاع الخدمات، ثمن وكيل حضرموت الأثر المحوري لمنحة المشتقات النفطية السعودية، مؤكداً أنها كانت طوق نجاة لاستمرار تشغيل محطات توليد الكهرباء، ما خفف من معاناة المواطنين بشكل ملموس، خصوصاً في ذروة فصل الصيف، وضمن ديمومة عمل المرافق الحيوية والصحية والتعليمية في عموم المحافظة.

وعرَّج الجيلاني، على الدور الإنساني لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، الذي سجل حضوراً فاعلاً في دعم الأمن الغذائي ومكافحة الأوبئة، ما عزز الاستقرار المجتمعي.

كما أعرب عن تقدير السلطة المحلية بحضرموت للدعم السعودي اللوجستي والمادي للمؤسسات الأمنية، الذي أسهم في رفع جاهزية الأجهزة الأمنية لحفظ الاستقرار ومكافحة الجريمة، وتهيئة بيئة آمنة جاذبة للتنمية والاستثمار.