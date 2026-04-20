The local authority in Hadhramaut Governorate praised the generous care and continuous brotherly attention that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides to the governorate, confirming that this support embodies the deep historical ties rooted in the history between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

The Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut, Hassan Salem Al-Jailani, stated in a statement to "Okaz" that Saudi Arabia has been and continues to be the true support for Hadhramaut in various turning points and circumstances, noting that the wise leadership in the Kingdom has prioritized the stability and development of the governorate by consistently standing by its people to meet their needs and enhance their resilience, stemming from its national and humanitarian responsibility and its belief in Hadhramaut's role as a pillar of stability.

Al-Jailani praised the effective developmental role played by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which has made tangible impacts in the districts of Hadhramaut (both coastal and valley), through strategic interventions that included the health sector by rehabilitating hospitals, the educational sector by establishing modern schools, in addition to developing the transport sector and improving road networks and water projects, which contributed to driving the wheel of development and achieving a sustainable positive impact that directly affects the lives of citizens.

Regarding the services sector, the Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut appreciated the pivotal impact of the Saudi oil derivatives grant, confirming that it has been a lifeline for the continued operation of electricity generation stations, which has significantly alleviated the suffering of citizens, especially during the peak of summer, and ensured the continuity of vital, health, and educational facilities across the governorate.

Al-Jailani also touched on the humanitarian role of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which has made a significant presence in supporting food security and combating epidemics, thereby enhancing community stability.

He also expressed the local authority's appreciation in Hadhramaut for the logistical and financial Saudi support for security institutions, which has contributed to raising the readiness of security forces to maintain stability and combat crime, and to create a safe environment conducive to development and investment.