كشفت وزارة الموارد ضبط عدد من المخالفات التي استوجبت اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق 14 مكتب استقدام
جرى إيقاف نشاط 3 مكاتب بشكل فوري، فيما سُحِبَت تراخيص 11 مكتباً لعدم تصحيح المخالفات خلال المهلة المحددة وذلك في الربع الأول من العام 2026، وتنوّعت المخالفات المرصودة بين مخالفة قواعد ممارسة نشاط الاستقدام وتقديم الخدمات العمالية، والتأخر في إعادة المبالغ المستحقة للمستفيدين، وعدم معالجة شكاوى المستفيدين.
وقالت الوزارة إن قراراتها جاءت في إطار جهود منظومتها الرقابية والتنظيمية لتعزيز الامتثال في سوق العمل ورفع كفاءة الخدمات ضمن إستراتيجيتها الرامية إلى ضبط الممارسات وضمان حماية أطراف العلاقة التعاقدية، بما يسهم في تمكين بيئة عمل منظمة تستند إلى الشفافية وتحسين تجربة المستفيد.
وأكدت الوزارة استمرارها في متابعة أداء مكاتب وشركات الاستقدام بشكل دوري، وتطبيق العقوبات النظامية بحق المتهاونين في الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات، داعية جميع المستفيدين إلى الاستفادة من الخدمات الموثوقة عبر منصة «مساند»، المنصة الوطنية المعتمدة لتنظيم خدمات الاستقدام، التي تتيح التعاقد الإلكتروني مع مزودي الخدمة المعتمدين، وتوفر أدوات للتقييم وتقديم البلاغات ومتابعتها.
The Ministry of Human Resources revealed the detection of a number of violations that necessitated taking legal action against 14 recruitment offices.
Three offices were immediately suspended, while the licenses of 11 offices were revoked for failing to rectify the violations within the specified timeframe during the first quarter of 2026. The recorded violations varied between breaching the rules of recruitment activity and providing labor services, delays in refunding amounts due to beneficiaries, and failure to address beneficiaries' complaints.
The ministry stated that its decisions came as part of its regulatory and organizational efforts to enhance compliance in the labor market and improve service efficiency as part of its strategy aimed at regulating practices and ensuring the protection of the parties in the contractual relationship, contributing to enabling an organized work environment based on transparency and improving the beneficiary experience.
The ministry confirmed its ongoing monitoring of the performance of recruitment offices and companies on a regular basis, and the application of legal penalties against those who neglect compliance with regulations and instructions, urging all beneficiaries to take advantage of reliable services through the "Musanid" platform, the approved national platform for organizing recruitment services, which allows electronic contracting with accredited service providers and provides tools for evaluation, reporting, and follow-up.