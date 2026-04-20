The Ministry of Human Resources revealed the detection of a number of violations that necessitated taking legal action against 14 recruitment offices.

Three offices were immediately suspended, while the licenses of 11 offices were revoked for failing to rectify the violations within the specified timeframe during the first quarter of 2026. The recorded violations varied between breaching the rules of recruitment activity and providing labor services, delays in refunding amounts due to beneficiaries, and failure to address beneficiaries' complaints.

The ministry stated that its decisions came as part of its regulatory and organizational efforts to enhance compliance in the labor market and improve service efficiency as part of its strategy aimed at regulating practices and ensuring the protection of the parties in the contractual relationship, contributing to enabling an organized work environment based on transparency and improving the beneficiary experience.

The ministry confirmed its ongoing monitoring of the performance of recruitment offices and companies on a regular basis, and the application of legal penalties against those who neglect compliance with regulations and instructions, urging all beneficiaries to take advantage of reliable services through the "Musanid" platform, the approved national platform for organizing recruitment services, which allows electronic contracting with accredited service providers and provides tools for evaluation, reporting, and follow-up.