عقد مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية اجتماعًا عبر الاتصال المرئي. وناقش المجلس التقرير الشهري المُقدم من وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، الذي تضمن مستجدات الاقتصاد العالمي وآفاق نموه في ظل الأحداث الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها على الاقتصادات العالمية الكبرى والناشئة في عدد من المجالات، وتبعات الأحداث والتوترات الجيوسياسية على الاقتصاد الخليجي وسلاسل الإمداد، والتأثيرات المحتملة على الاقتصاد الوطني في مجمل المسارات الاقتصادية والمالية، لافتًا إلى المتانة الاستثنائية التي أظهرها اقتصاد المملكة، في ظل ما تتمتع به من سياسات اقتصادية ومالية قوية، وبنية تحتية لوجستية متينة.
تقييم برامج تحقيق الرؤية
وتابع المجلس نتائج التقرير السنوي المُقدم من مكتب الإدارة الإستراتيجية بمجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية بشأن (رؤية المملكة العربية السعودية 2030)، الذي احتوى على تقييم لأداء جميع برامج تحقيق الرؤية، والإستراتيجيات الوطنية، وأبرز إنجازاتها، والجهود المبذولة للرفع من جاهزيتها حتى نهاية الربع الرابع من عام 2025م، مشيرًا إلى التقدم الملحوظ على مستوى محاور الرؤية الثلاثة: (مجتمع حيوي، واقتصاد مزدهر، ووطن طموح).
وأشار التقرير السنوي إلى ما شهدته المرحلة الثانية من (رؤية المملكة 2030) من تطورات نوعية تعكس مرونة الرؤية وقدرتها على التكيف مع المتغيرات، بما يتواءم مع المرحلة الثالثة للرؤية، ويعظم أثر ما تحقق في المرحلتين السابقتين، ويسرع وتيرة التنفيذ بالتركيز على الأولويات وتحقيق مستهدفات الرؤية من خلال البرامج والإستراتيجيات الوطنية.
أداء إيجابي للأجهزة الحكومية
واستعرض المجلس العرض المُقدم من المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة «أداء» حيال تقرير أداء الأجهزة العامة السنوي لعام 2025، والأعمال التي تمت في مجالات دعم وتمكين تلك الأجهزة لتحقيق مستهدفاتها، وما أظهرته النتائج من استمرار الأداء الإيجابي للأجهزة الحكومية في تحقيق المستهدفات؛ مما يعكس استقرار الأداء وكفاءة التنفيذ، واستعرض التقرير أعمال المركز في تفعيل قياس الإستراتيجيات الوطنية ومراجعة الوثائق الإستراتيجية لضمان تغطية المؤشرات والمبادرات لجميع الأهداف الإستراتيجية، ونتائج دورة تقييم ممارسات إدارة الأداء للأجهزة العامة الهادفة إلى دعم الأجهزة في تحسين ممارستها في مجال إدارة الأداء.
تقدم ملحوظ في الأداء العام
وتناول العرض المُقدم من المركز الوطني للتخصيص، الذي تطرق إلى أبرز نتائج النصف الثاني من عام 2025 لمنظومة التخصيص، وأداء اللجان الإشرافية خلال الفترة المحددة، وأهم المشاريع النوعية، حيث أظهر العرض تقدمًا ملحوظًا في الأداء العام، وعدد مشاريع التخصيص خلال الفترة المحددة.
وناقش المجلس العرض المُقدم من الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، فيما يتعلق بنتائج دراسة لجنة متابعة الأعمال والمشاريع بالمنطقة المركزية للمسجد الحرام، بشأن الاستفادة من التقنيات الحديثة لرصد مواقع المخلفات ومعالجتها، والآليات المتبعة لتسهيل وصول المركبات والبضائع إلى المنطقة المركزية، ورفع مستوى إجراءات السلامة وتكثيف المراقبة في مشاريع التوسعة المنفذة بما يضمن سلامة قاصدي بيت الله الحرام، إلى جانب ما تضمنته خطة عمل الهيئة لثلاث سنوات قادمة بهذا الشأن المتعلقة بعدد من المنظومات في الصحة والسلامة والأمن والبيئة.
تنظيم إدارات الحوكمة والمخاطر
وتطرق الاجتماع إلى تقرير لجنة الإطار الوطني لتنظيم إدارات الحوكمة والمخاطر والالتزام والمراجعة الداخلية، بشأن مسار التطبيق التجريبي للإطار الوطني (المحدث) لتنظيم إدارات الحوكمة والمخاطر والالتزام والمراجعة الداخلية على عددٍ من الجهات الحكومية، ومقترحات تطبيق الإطار مستقبلًا على جميع الجهات الحكومية، وآلية قياس الالتزام.
ونظر المجلس إلى عددٍ من المعاملات الإجرائية، من بينها مشروع السياسة الوطنية للملكية الفكرية، كما أحيط بنتائج التقرير نصف السنوي للجنة الوزارية لمنظومة الدعم والإعانات الاجتماعية، وتقارير سير عمل لجنة تحسين ميزان المدفوعات والتنوع الاقتصادي، والتقرير الشهري المُعد من اللجنة التوجيهية حيال ما تم إنفاذه من الخطة التنفيذية لاستضافة مقار المنظمات الدولية، والتقرير الربعي لنتائج أعمال اللجنة الدائمة لمراقبة الأسعار، وملخصين عن التقريرين الشهريين للرقم القياسي لأسعار المستهلك وأسعار الجملة، والتقارير الأساسية التي بُنيت عليها الملخصات.
واتخذ المجلس حيال تلك الموضوعات القرارات والتوصيات اللازمة.
بنية لوجستية تمتص الصدمات
أظهرت المملكة مرونة استثنائية في إدارة الأزمات، مستندةً إلى سياسات اقتصادية قوية وبنية تحتية لوجستية متينة لامتصاص الصدمات، إذ نجحت المملكة في تأمين سلاسل الإمداد والغذاء، وضمنت استمرارية الأعمال رغم التحديات الإقليمية، إذ تحظى المملكة اليوم باقتصاد أكثر متانة، قادر على مواكبة التغيرات وامتصاص الصدمات؛ بفضل الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، التي قادت إلى التنويع الاقتصادي وزادت عمق مختلف القطاعات، مستغلة الفرص ومكامن القوة، وممكنة للكفاءات والمواهب.
وتدخل «رؤية المملكة 2030» المرحلة الثالثة بنضج أكبر يجعل العمل أكثر كفاءة وفعالية نحو تحقيق أهداف الرؤية بما ينعكس إيجابًا على تمكين المواطن والقطاع الخاص، حيث شهدت منظومة التخصيص خلال النصف الثاني من عام 2025 تقدماً ملحوظاً، حيث تم إغلاق 18 عقداً في عدد من القطاعات الحيوية، بإيرادات تقدر بنحو8 مليارات ريال، مع تحقيق قيمة مقابل المال تقدر بـ 1.44 مليار ريال، ليصل إجمالي العقود المغلقة إلى 93 عقداً؛ مما يعكس الأثر الاقتصادي المتنامي للشراكة مع القطاع الخاص.
مشاريع نوعية وتطوير القدرات التنفيذية
وتواصل محفظة التخصيص نموها في مختلف القطاعات، مدعومة بزيادة عدد المشاريع النوعية وتطور القدرات التنفيذية، بما يعكس تنامي ثقة الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص في منظومة التخصيص، وتعزيز دور المركز في تمكين هذه الشراكات لتحقيق مستهدفات (رؤية المملكة 2030).
وتعمل الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة عبر اللجان المختصة على تمكين القطاعين العام والخاص لرفع مستوى الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن وتكامل الجهود عبر منظومات الصحة والسلامة والأمن والبيئة في المنطقة المركزية ومدينة مكة.
ويهدف الإطار الوطني المحدّث إلى تنظيم ممارسات إدارات الحوكمة والمخاطر والالتزام والمراجعة الداخلية في الجهات الحكومية، وذلك لضمان الاستدامة والكفاءة في أعمالها.
The Economic and Development Affairs Council held a meeting via video conferencing. The council discussed the monthly report submitted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, which included updates on the global economy and its growth prospects in light of the current events in the region and their implications for major and emerging global economies in several areas, the repercussions of events and geopolitical tensions on the Gulf economy and supply chains, and the potential impacts on the national economy across various economic and financial pathways, highlighting the exceptional resilience demonstrated by the Kingdom's economy, supported by strong economic and financial policies and robust logistical infrastructure.
Evaluation of Vision Realization Programs
The council followed up on the results of the annual report submitted by the Strategic Management Office of the Economic and Development Affairs Council regarding (Saudi Vision 2030), which contained an evaluation of the performance of all vision realization programs, national strategies, their most significant achievements, and the efforts made to enhance their readiness until the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, noting the remarkable progress at the level of the three vision pillars: (Vibrant Society, Thriving Economy, and Ambitious Nation).
The annual report indicated the qualitative developments witnessed in the second phase of (Vision 2030), reflecting the vision's flexibility and its ability to adapt to changes, aligning with the third phase of the vision, maximizing the impact of what has been achieved in the previous two phases, and accelerating the pace of implementation by focusing on priorities and achieving the vision's targets through national programs and strategies.
Positive Performance of Government Agencies
The council reviewed the presentation from the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies "Adaa" regarding the annual performance report of public agencies for 2025, and the actions taken in the areas of supporting and empowering these agencies to achieve their targets, as well as the results showing the continued positive performance of government agencies in achieving their targets; reflecting stability in performance and efficiency in execution. The report reviewed the center's work in activating the measurement of national strategies and reviewing strategic documents to ensure that indicators and initiatives cover all strategic objectives, and the results of the performance management practices evaluation cycle for public agencies aimed at supporting them in improving their performance management practices.
Notable Progress in Overall Performance
The presentation from the National Center for Privatization addressed the key results of the second half of 2025 for the privatization system, the performance of supervisory committees during the specified period, and the most important qualitative projects, showing a notable improvement in overall performance and the number of privatization projects during the specified period.
The council discussed the presentation from the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites regarding the results of the study by the Committee for Monitoring Works and Projects in the Central Area of the Grand Mosque, concerning the utilization of modern technologies to monitor and manage waste sites, the mechanisms in place to facilitate the access of vehicles and goods to the central area, and to enhance safety procedures and intensify monitoring in the expansion projects being implemented to ensure the safety of those visiting the Sacred House of Allah, alongside the action plan of the commission for the next three years concerning several systems in health, safety, security, and the environment.
Regulating Governance and Risk Management Departments
The meeting addressed the report from the National Framework Committee for Regulating Governance, Risk Management, Compliance, and Internal Audit regarding the experimental application pathway of the (updated) national framework for regulating governance, risk management, compliance, and internal audit in several government entities, proposals for future application of the framework to all government entities, and the mechanism for measuring compliance.
The council reviewed several procedural transactions, including the draft national intellectual property policy, and was briefed on the results of the semi-annual report from the Ministerial Committee for the Social Support and Subsidies System, progress reports from the Committee for Improving the Balance of Payments and Economic Diversification, the monthly report prepared by the steering committee regarding the implementation of the executive plan for hosting international organizations, the quarterly report on the activities of the Permanent Committee for Price Monitoring, and summaries of the monthly reports on the Consumer Price Index and Wholesale Prices, along with the foundational reports on which these summaries were based.
The council made the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding these topics.
Logistical Infrastructure that Absorbs Shocks
The Kingdom has demonstrated exceptional resilience in crisis management, relying on strong economic policies and robust logistical infrastructure to absorb shocks. The Kingdom has succeeded in securing supply and food chains, ensuring business continuity despite regional challenges. Today, the Kingdom enjoys a more resilient economy, capable of adapting to changes and absorbing shocks, thanks to economic and social reforms that have led to economic diversification and deepened various sectors, capitalizing on opportunities and strengths, and empowering talents and competencies.
The "Saudi Vision 2030" enters its third phase with greater maturity, making the work more efficient and effective towards achieving the vision's goals, positively reflecting on empowering citizens and the private sector. The privatization system witnessed notable progress during the second half of 2025, with the closure of 18 contracts in several vital sectors, generating revenues estimated at around 8 billion riyals, achieving a value-for-money of approximately 1.44 billion riyals, bringing the total closed contracts to 93; reflecting the growing economic impact of partnerships with the private sector.
Qualitative Projects and Development of Executive Capacities
The privatization portfolio continues to grow across various sectors, supported by an increase in the number of qualitative projects and the development of executive capacities, reflecting the growing confidence of government entities and the private sector in the privatization system, and enhancing the center's role in enabling these partnerships to achieve the targets of (Saudi Vision 2030).
The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites is working through specialized committees to empower both the public and private sectors to elevate the level of services provided to the guests of Allah and to integrate efforts across health, safety, security, and environmental systems in the central area and the city of Mecca.
The updated national framework aims to regulate the practices of governance, risk management, compliance, and internal audit in government entities to ensure sustainability and efficiency in their operations.