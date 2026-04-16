The Economic and Development Affairs Council held a meeting via video conferencing. The council discussed the monthly report submitted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, which included updates on the global economy and its growth prospects in light of the current events in the region and their implications for major and emerging global economies in several areas, the repercussions of events and geopolitical tensions on the Gulf economy and supply chains, and the potential impacts on the national economy across various economic and financial pathways, highlighting the exceptional resilience demonstrated by the Kingdom's economy, supported by strong economic and financial policies and robust logistical infrastructure.



Evaluation of Vision Realization Programs



The council followed up on the results of the annual report submitted by the Strategic Management Office of the Economic and Development Affairs Council regarding (Saudi Vision 2030), which contained an evaluation of the performance of all vision realization programs, national strategies, their most significant achievements, and the efforts made to enhance their readiness until the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, noting the remarkable progress at the level of the three vision pillars: (Vibrant Society, Thriving Economy, and Ambitious Nation).



The annual report indicated the qualitative developments witnessed in the second phase of (Vision 2030), reflecting the vision's flexibility and its ability to adapt to changes, aligning with the third phase of the vision, maximizing the impact of what has been achieved in the previous two phases, and accelerating the pace of implementation by focusing on priorities and achieving the vision's targets through national programs and strategies.



Positive Performance of Government Agencies



The council reviewed the presentation from the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies "Adaa" regarding the annual performance report of public agencies for 2025, and the actions taken in the areas of supporting and empowering these agencies to achieve their targets, as well as the results showing the continued positive performance of government agencies in achieving their targets; reflecting stability in performance and efficiency in execution. The report reviewed the center's work in activating the measurement of national strategies and reviewing strategic documents to ensure that indicators and initiatives cover all strategic objectives, and the results of the performance management practices evaluation cycle for public agencies aimed at supporting them in improving their performance management practices.



Notable Progress in Overall Performance



The presentation from the National Center for Privatization addressed the key results of the second half of 2025 for the privatization system, the performance of supervisory committees during the specified period, and the most important qualitative projects, showing a notable improvement in overall performance and the number of privatization projects during the specified period.



The council discussed the presentation from the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites regarding the results of the study by the Committee for Monitoring Works and Projects in the Central Area of the Grand Mosque, concerning the utilization of modern technologies to monitor and manage waste sites, the mechanisms in place to facilitate the access of vehicles and goods to the central area, and to enhance safety procedures and intensify monitoring in the expansion projects being implemented to ensure the safety of those visiting the Sacred House of Allah, alongside the action plan of the commission for the next three years concerning several systems in health, safety, security, and the environment.



Regulating Governance and Risk Management Departments



The meeting addressed the report from the National Framework Committee for Regulating Governance, Risk Management, Compliance, and Internal Audit regarding the experimental application pathway of the (updated) national framework for regulating governance, risk management, compliance, and internal audit in several government entities, proposals for future application of the framework to all government entities, and the mechanism for measuring compliance.



The council reviewed several procedural transactions, including the draft national intellectual property policy, and was briefed on the results of the semi-annual report from the Ministerial Committee for the Social Support and Subsidies System, progress reports from the Committee for Improving the Balance of Payments and Economic Diversification, the monthly report prepared by the steering committee regarding the implementation of the executive plan for hosting international organizations, the quarterly report on the activities of the Permanent Committee for Price Monitoring, and summaries of the monthly reports on the Consumer Price Index and Wholesale Prices, along with the foundational reports on which these summaries were based.



The council made the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding these topics.



Logistical Infrastructure that Absorbs Shocks



The Kingdom has demonstrated exceptional resilience in crisis management, relying on strong economic policies and robust logistical infrastructure to absorb shocks. The Kingdom has succeeded in securing supply and food chains, ensuring business continuity despite regional challenges. Today, the Kingdom enjoys a more resilient economy, capable of adapting to changes and absorbing shocks, thanks to economic and social reforms that have led to economic diversification and deepened various sectors, capitalizing on opportunities and strengths, and empowering talents and competencies.



The "Saudi Vision 2030" enters its third phase with greater maturity, making the work more efficient and effective towards achieving the vision's goals, positively reflecting on empowering citizens and the private sector. The privatization system witnessed notable progress during the second half of 2025, with the closure of 18 contracts in several vital sectors, generating revenues estimated at around 8 billion riyals, achieving a value-for-money of approximately 1.44 billion riyals, bringing the total closed contracts to 93; reflecting the growing economic impact of partnerships with the private sector.



Qualitative Projects and Development of Executive Capacities



The privatization portfolio continues to grow across various sectors, supported by an increase in the number of qualitative projects and the development of executive capacities, reflecting the growing confidence of government entities and the private sector in the privatization system, and enhancing the center's role in enabling these partnerships to achieve the targets of (Saudi Vision 2030).



The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites is working through specialized committees to empower both the public and private sectors to elevate the level of services provided to the guests of Allah and to integrate efforts across health, safety, security, and environmental systems in the central area and the city of Mecca.



The updated national framework aims to regulate the practices of governance, risk management, compliance, and internal audit in government entities to ensure sustainability and efficiency in their operations.