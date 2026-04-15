كشفت مسودة نظام التنفيذ الجديد أن عقوبة المنع من السفر للمدين المتعثر لا تتجاوز 3 سنوات، بناءً على طلب طالب التنفيذ ووفق ما تقرره المحكمة.

وبحسب المسودة التي اطلعت عليها “عكاظ”، فإن إجراءات التنفيذ تضمنت إلغاء الحبس التنفيذي للمتعثر عن السداد في الحقوق المالية، وإلغاء إيقاف الخدمات الحكومية، ومنع التعامل المالي مع المتعثر عن السداد في الحقوق المالية، وتفعيل الإفصاح من المنفذ ضده وممن يُشتبه بتهريب الأموال إليه، وتجريم الامتناع أو تقديم معلومات غير صحيحة.


منع المنفذ ضده من السفر قبل التنفيذ الجبري

ومنح النظام في مسودته محكمة التنفيذ - بناءً على طلب يقدمه طالب التنفيذ - أن تأمر بمنع المنفذ ضده من السفر قبل إعلان البدء في إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري؛ إذا تبين لها أن المنع سيحقق مصلحة في استيفاء الحق، وعلى المحكمة أن تأمر بمنع المنفذ ضده من السفر مدة لا تتجاوز (ثلاث) سنوات، بناءً على طلب من طالب التنفيذ يقدمه بعد إعلان البدء في إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري، ويجوز للمحكمة تمديد مدة الأمر بالمنع من السفر مدة إضافية بناءً على طلب طالب التنفيذ، ولا يخل صدور أمر المنع من السفر بسلطة الجهات المختصة في إنهاء إقامة غير السعودي أو أمره بمغادرة المملكة أو إبعاده إذا اقتضت المصلحة ذلك، كما لا يجوز منع المنفذ ضده من السفر،

حالتان لرفع المنع من السفر

يُرفع الأمر القائم بالمنع من السفر في حالتين: الأولى إذا ظهر بموجب تقرير طبي حاجة المنفذ ضده للعلاج خارج المملكة وفقاً لما تقرره اللائحة، وفي الحالة الثانية إذا كان مجموع الدين أو الديون المطلوب تنفيذها لا يتجاوز (عشرة آلاف) ريال. وجاء في مسودة النظام الجديد حذف أحكام الإعسار من النظام؛ تمهيداً لتنظيم أحكامه في نظام مستقل للإعسار المدني.


صلاحيات أوسع للمحكمة في التتبع والاستجواب والاسترداد

وذكرت مسودة نظام التنفيذ تفعيل تتبع الأموال بإيجابه، وإعطاء المحكمة صلاحيات أوسع في التتبع والاستجواب والاسترداد وإبطال المعاملات، وتجويز الإسناد للوحدات المركزية والقطاع الخاص.

وشددت على تفعيل التنفيذ الرضائي، والإحالة إلى اللائحة لتنظيم أحكامه وإجراءاته، مع جواز إسناد تنفيذ بعض الإجراءات إلى القطاع الخاص.

يهدف النظام الجديد إلى رفع كفاءة قضاء التنفيذ وإنفاذ العقود، وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة وسرعة إيصال الحق لصاحبه، بالتوازن مع مراعاة الحقوق الأساسية للمنفذ ضده ومصلحة المجتمع، وتعزيز العدالة الوقائية وضبط العقود التنفيذية، وتعزيز التحول الرقمي وضبط إجراءات التنفيذ وتسريعها، بما لا يخل بالجودة والضمانات القضائية.