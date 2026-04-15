The draft of the new enforcement system revealed that the penalty for travel restrictions on a defaulting debtor does not exceed 3 years, based on the request of the execution applicant and as determined by the court.

According to the draft reviewed by “Okaz,” the enforcement procedures included the cancellation of executive imprisonment for those defaulting on financial rights, the cancellation of the suspension of government services, and the prohibition of financial dealings with those defaulting on financial rights, as well as activating disclosure from the debtor and those suspected of money laundering, and criminalizing the refusal to provide or providing incorrect information.



Prohibition of the debtor from traveling before compulsory execution

The draft system granted the execution court - based on a request submitted by the execution applicant - the authority to order the prohibition of the debtor from traveling before announcing the commencement of compulsory execution procedures; if it becomes evident that the prohibition will serve the interest of fulfilling the right. The court must order the prohibition of the debtor from traveling for a period not exceeding (three) years, based on a request from the execution applicant submitted after announcing the commencement of compulsory execution procedures. The court may extend the period of the travel prohibition order upon the request of the execution applicant. The issuance of a travel prohibition order does not affect the authority of the competent authorities to terminate the residency of non-Saudis or to order them to leave the Kingdom or deport them if the interest requires it. Additionally, the debtor cannot be prohibited from traveling,

Two cases for lifting the travel ban

The existing travel ban order is lifted in two cases: the first is if a medical report shows the debtor's need for treatment outside the Kingdom according to what is determined by the regulations, and the second case is if the total debt or debts required for enforcement do not exceed (ten thousand) riyals. The new draft system included the removal of bankruptcy provisions from the system; in preparation for organizing its provisions in a separate system for civil bankruptcy.



Wider powers for the court in tracking, interrogation, and recovery

The draft enforcement system mentioned the activation of asset tracking by obligation, and granting the court wider powers in tracking, interrogation, recovery, and nullifying transactions, as well as allowing delegation to central units and the private sector.

It emphasized the activation of consensual enforcement, and referral to the regulations to organize its provisions and procedures, with the possibility of delegating the execution of some procedures to the private sector.

The new system aims to enhance the efficiency of enforcement judiciary and contract enforcement, achieve swift justice, and quickly deliver rights to their owners, while balancing the fundamental rights of the debtor and the interests of society, enhancing preventive justice, regulating executive contracts, and promoting digital transformation, regulating and expediting enforcement procedures, without compromising quality and judicial guarantees.