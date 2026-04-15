كشفت مسودة نظام التنفيذ الجديد أن عقوبة المنع من السفر للمدين المتعثر لا تتجاوز 3 سنوات، بناءً على طلب طالب التنفيذ ووفق ما تقرره المحكمة.
وبحسب المسودة التي اطلعت عليها “عكاظ”، فإن إجراءات التنفيذ تضمنت إلغاء الحبس التنفيذي للمتعثر عن السداد في الحقوق المالية، وإلغاء إيقاف الخدمات الحكومية، ومنع التعامل المالي مع المتعثر عن السداد في الحقوق المالية، وتفعيل الإفصاح من المنفذ ضده وممن يُشتبه بتهريب الأموال إليه، وتجريم الامتناع أو تقديم معلومات غير صحيحة.
منع المنفذ ضده من السفر قبل التنفيذ الجبري
ومنح النظام في مسودته محكمة التنفيذ - بناءً على طلب يقدمه طالب التنفيذ - أن تأمر بمنع المنفذ ضده من السفر قبل إعلان البدء في إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري؛ إذا تبين لها أن المنع سيحقق مصلحة في استيفاء الحق، وعلى المحكمة أن تأمر بمنع المنفذ ضده من السفر مدة لا تتجاوز (ثلاث) سنوات، بناءً على طلب من طالب التنفيذ يقدمه بعد إعلان البدء في إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري، ويجوز للمحكمة تمديد مدة الأمر بالمنع من السفر مدة إضافية بناءً على طلب طالب التنفيذ، ولا يخل صدور أمر المنع من السفر بسلطة الجهات المختصة في إنهاء إقامة غير السعودي أو أمره بمغادرة المملكة أو إبعاده إذا اقتضت المصلحة ذلك، كما لا يجوز منع المنفذ ضده من السفر،
حالتان لرفع المنع من السفر
يُرفع الأمر القائم بالمنع من السفر في حالتين: الأولى إذا ظهر بموجب تقرير طبي حاجة المنفذ ضده للعلاج خارج المملكة وفقاً لما تقرره اللائحة، وفي الحالة الثانية إذا كان مجموع الدين أو الديون المطلوب تنفيذها لا يتجاوز (عشرة آلاف) ريال. وجاء في مسودة النظام الجديد حذف أحكام الإعسار من النظام؛ تمهيداً لتنظيم أحكامه في نظام مستقل للإعسار المدني.
صلاحيات أوسع للمحكمة في التتبع والاستجواب والاسترداد
وذكرت مسودة نظام التنفيذ تفعيل تتبع الأموال بإيجابه، وإعطاء المحكمة صلاحيات أوسع في التتبع والاستجواب والاسترداد وإبطال المعاملات، وتجويز الإسناد للوحدات المركزية والقطاع الخاص.
وشددت على تفعيل التنفيذ الرضائي، والإحالة إلى اللائحة لتنظيم أحكامه وإجراءاته، مع جواز إسناد تنفيذ بعض الإجراءات إلى القطاع الخاص.
يهدف النظام الجديد إلى رفع كفاءة قضاء التنفيذ وإنفاذ العقود، وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة وسرعة إيصال الحق لصاحبه، بالتوازن مع مراعاة الحقوق الأساسية للمنفذ ضده ومصلحة المجتمع، وتعزيز العدالة الوقائية وضبط العقود التنفيذية، وتعزيز التحول الرقمي وضبط إجراءات التنفيذ وتسريعها، بما لا يخل بالجودة والضمانات القضائية.
The draft of the new enforcement system revealed that the penalty for travel restrictions on a defaulting debtor does not exceed 3 years, based on the request of the execution applicant and as determined by the court.
According to the draft reviewed by “Okaz,” the enforcement procedures included the cancellation of executive imprisonment for those defaulting on financial rights, the cancellation of the suspension of government services, and the prohibition of financial dealings with those defaulting on financial rights, as well as activating disclosure from the debtor and those suspected of money laundering, and criminalizing the refusal to provide or providing incorrect information.
Prohibition of the debtor from traveling before compulsory execution
The draft system granted the execution court - based on a request submitted by the execution applicant - the authority to order the prohibition of the debtor from traveling before announcing the commencement of compulsory execution procedures; if it becomes evident that the prohibition will serve the interest of fulfilling the right. The court must order the prohibition of the debtor from traveling for a period not exceeding (three) years, based on a request from the execution applicant submitted after announcing the commencement of compulsory execution procedures. The court may extend the period of the travel prohibition order upon the request of the execution applicant. The issuance of a travel prohibition order does not affect the authority of the competent authorities to terminate the residency of non-Saudis or to order them to leave the Kingdom or deport them if the interest requires it. Additionally, the debtor cannot be prohibited from traveling,
Two cases for lifting the travel ban
The existing travel ban order is lifted in two cases: the first is if a medical report shows the debtor's need for treatment outside the Kingdom according to what is determined by the regulations, and the second case is if the total debt or debts required for enforcement do not exceed (ten thousand) riyals. The new draft system included the removal of bankruptcy provisions from the system; in preparation for organizing its provisions in a separate system for civil bankruptcy.
Wider powers for the court in tracking, interrogation, and recovery
The draft enforcement system mentioned the activation of asset tracking by obligation, and granting the court wider powers in tracking, interrogation, recovery, and nullifying transactions, as well as allowing delegation to central units and the private sector.
It emphasized the activation of consensual enforcement, and referral to the regulations to organize its provisions and procedures, with the possibility of delegating the execution of some procedures to the private sector.
The new system aims to enhance the efficiency of enforcement judiciary and contract enforcement, achieve swift justice, and quickly deliver rights to their owners, while balancing the fundamental rights of the debtor and the interests of society, enhancing preventive justice, regulating executive contracts, and promoting digital transformation, regulating and expediting enforcement procedures, without compromising quality and judicial guarantees.