استقبل رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي، في بيت رئاسة الوزراء بمدينة سيدني، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى.
وشهد اللقاء حواراً موسعاً حول أهمية تماسك التنوع المجتمعي من خلال الاحترام والتعاون المتبادل، مع التأكيد على أهمية تعزيز الصداقة بين الأمم والشعوب عبر المبادرات النوعية، وتنشيط دور منظمات الأمم المتحدة في هذا الشأن، مع الإشادة بأنموذج التعايش الأسترالي بمختلف تنوعه، والدور المتميز لدولته في دعمه وترسيخه.
The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, at the Prime Minister's residence in Sydney.
The meeting witnessed an extensive dialogue about the importance of societal diversity cohesion through mutual respect and cooperation, emphasizing the significance of enhancing friendship among nations and peoples through qualitative initiatives, and revitalizing the role of United Nations organizations in this regard, while praising the model of Australian coexistence in all its diversity and the distinguished role of his country in supporting and solidifying it.