The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, at the Prime Minister's residence in Sydney.

The meeting witnessed an extensive dialogue about the importance of societal diversity cohesion through mutual respect and cooperation, emphasizing the significance of enhancing friendship among nations and peoples through qualitative initiatives, and revitalizing the role of United Nations organizations in this regard, while praising the model of Australian coexistence in all its diversity and the distinguished role of his country in supporting and solidifying it.