استقبل رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي، في بيت رئاسة الوزراء بمدينة سيدني، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى.

وشهد اللقاء حواراً موسعاً حول أهمية تماسك التنوع المجتمعي من خلال الاحترام والتعاون المتبادل، مع التأكيد على أهمية تعزيز الصداقة بين الأمم والشعوب عبر المبادرات النوعية، وتنشيط دور منظمات الأمم المتحدة في هذا الشأن، مع الإشادة بأنموذج التعايش الأسترالي بمختلف تنوعه، والدور المتميز لدولته في دعمه وترسيخه.