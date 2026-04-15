تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
كرة القدم لعبة لكنها تأخذك أحياناً إلى أن تكون جزءا أصيلا من إثارتها وإثرائها.
جنونها يجب أن تسلم به ونحذر منه في نفس الوقت.
تأهل الأهلي إلى دور الثمانية بعد أن حبس أنفاسنا إلى درجة أن أكثرنا إن لم نكن كلنا رمى المنديل بعد أن أضاع توني ما لا يضيع في الوقت القاتل.
مجنونة هذه الكرة في تلاعبها بأعصاب عشاقها لكنها منصفة إذا أرادت، ويأخذك إنصافها إلى أن تقول لها يا حبي لك.
سجل رياض محرز هدفا لا يسجله إلا رياض، رقّى به الأهلي وارتقى إلى دور الثمانية في بطوله هو بطلها.
صرخت بعد أن فعلها رياض في مرمى الدحيل، وقلت كلاما أذكر بعضه، وبعضه تركته حيث كنت.
الهلال أمام السد لم يكن يلعب مباراة بل عدت إلى مباريات في مواجهة واحدة أولها بين مانشيني وإنزاغي، وثانيها بين أكرم عفيف وسالم الدوسري، وثالثها كانت بين زعيم وزعيم آخر.
ستة أهداف في مباراة يديرها أساتذة الدفاع في العالم إنزاغي ومانشيني يجعلنا نقول بكل ثقة الوضع لم يكن تحت السيطرة بقدر ما خرج عنها وقدم لنا ذاك الجنون.
غضب اجتاح الهلاليين بعد هذا الخروج من بطولة كانت حلما والأحلام في هكذا مباريات تتبدد بتفاصيل صغيرة لكنها مؤثرة يا إنزاغي.
حاولت أن أربط حدثا بآخر، ولكن خفت أن يؤخذ الربط إلى غير سياقه وندخل في جدل صاخب لسنا في حاجه إليه.
الأهلي قادم الجمعة على مباراة لن تكون سهلة إذا لم يعطها حقها من الاحترام.
ينبغي أن يكون الحضور الجماهيري ضعف ما حضر في مباراة الدحيل لكي تكتمل المعادلة.
أخيراً: قال سقراط: «تكلم حتى أراك».
رد عليه دوستويفسكي بعدها بأكثر من ألفي عام قائلاً: «إياكَ أن تظن أنكَ عرفتني لمجرد أني تحدثتُ إليك».
Football is a game, but sometimes it takes you to become an integral part of its excitement and richness.
You must accept its madness and be cautious of it at the same time.
Al Ahly qualified for the quarter-finals after holding our breaths to the point that most of us, if not all, threw in the towel after Toney missed what should not be missed in the dying moments.
This ball is crazy in how it plays with the nerves of its fans, but it can be fair if it wants to, and its fairness leads you to say to it, "Oh, how I love you."
Riyad Mahrez scored a goal that only Riyad could score, elevating Al Ahly and taking it to the quarter-finals in a tournament of which it is the champion.
I screamed after Riyad did it against Al Duhail, and I said some words that I remember part of, while I left some where I was.
Al Hilal against Al Sadd was not just a match; it took me back to matches in a single confrontation, the first between Mancini and Inzaghi, the second between Akram Afif and Salem Al-Dawsari, and the third was between one leader and another leader.
Six goals in a match managed by the world’s defensive masters, Inzaghi and Mancini, makes us confidently say that the situation was not under control as much as it was out of control, presenting us with that madness.
Anger swept through Al Hilal fans after this exit from a tournament that was a dream, and dreams in such matches dissipate with small but impactful details, oh Inzaghi.
I tried to connect one event to another, but I feared that the connection would be taken out of context and we would enter into a noisy debate that we do not need.
Al Ahly is coming this Friday for a match that will not be easy if it does not give it the respect it deserves.
The attendance should be double what it was in the match against Al Duhail to complete the equation.
Finally: Socrates said, "Speak so that I may see you."
Dostoevsky responded to him more than two thousand years later, saying, "Do not think that you have known me just because I spoke to you."