Football is a game, but sometimes it takes you to become an integral part of its excitement and richness.



You must accept its madness and be cautious of it at the same time.



Al Ahly qualified for the quarter-finals after holding our breaths to the point that most of us, if not all, threw in the towel after Toney missed what should not be missed in the dying moments.



This ball is crazy in how it plays with the nerves of its fans, but it can be fair if it wants to, and its fairness leads you to say to it, "Oh, how I love you."



Riyad Mahrez scored a goal that only Riyad could score, elevating Al Ahly and taking it to the quarter-finals in a tournament of which it is the champion.



I screamed after Riyad did it against Al Duhail, and I said some words that I remember part of, while I left some where I was.



Al Hilal against Al Sadd was not just a match; it took me back to matches in a single confrontation, the first between Mancini and Inzaghi, the second between Akram Afif and Salem Al-Dawsari, and the third was between one leader and another leader.



Six goals in a match managed by the world’s defensive masters, Inzaghi and Mancini, makes us confidently say that the situation was not under control as much as it was out of control, presenting us with that madness.



Anger swept through Al Hilal fans after this exit from a tournament that was a dream, and dreams in such matches dissipate with small but impactful details, oh Inzaghi.



I tried to connect one event to another, but I feared that the connection would be taken out of context and we would enter into a noisy debate that we do not need.



Al Ahly is coming this Friday for a match that will not be easy if it does not give it the respect it deserves.



The attendance should be double what it was in the match against Al Duhail to complete the equation.



Finally: Socrates said, "Speak so that I may see you."



Dostoevsky responded to him more than two thousand years later, saying, "Do not think that you have known me just because I spoke to you."