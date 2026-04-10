حققت مدينة مكة المكرمة إنجازاً لافتاً بحصولها على المركز الـ50 عالمياً والثالث محلياً في تصنيف المدن الذكية لعام 2026م، الصادر عن المعهد الدولي للتطوير الإداري (IMD).

وأكد أمين العاصمة المقدسة مساعد الداود، أن هذا التقدم يعكس التحول النوعي الذي تشهده مكة في مسارها الرقمي، من خلال تطوير الخدمات العامة بالاعتماد على التقنيات الحديثة، ورفع كفاءة استخدام الموارد، وتعزيز مشاركة المجتمع، بما يضمن توفير حلول مستدامة تلبي احتياجات السكان والزوار.

وأوضح ، أن هذا التصنيف يأتي امتداداً للدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة لمشاريع تطوير مكة المكرمة، وحرصها المستمر على تعزيز مكانتها كمدينة ذكية عالمية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة ويرتقي بجودة الحياة.

وأشار إلى أن الأمانة تواصل تنفيذ مبادرات التحول الرقمي وتطوير البنية التقنية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الخدمات البلدية وزيادة رضا المستفيدين.