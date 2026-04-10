The city of Mecca has achieved a remarkable accomplishment by ranking 50th globally and 3rd locally in the Smart Cities Index for 2026, issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The Secretary of the Holy Capital, Musa Al-Dawood, confirmed that this progress reflects the qualitative transformation that Mecca is experiencing in its digital journey, through the development of public services relying on modern technologies, enhancing resource efficiency, and promoting community participation, ensuring the provision of sustainable solutions that meet the needs of residents and visitors.

He explained that this ranking is an extension of the significant support provided by the leadership for the development projects in Mecca, and its continuous commitment to enhancing its status as a global smart city, in line with sustainable development goals and improving the quality of life.

He pointed out that the municipality continues to implement digital transformation initiatives and develop technical infrastructure, contributing to improving the efficiency of municipal services and increasing beneficiary satisfaction.