عزّزت المملكة حضورها في قطاع الفضاء عبر مشاركتها في مهمة «شمس» ضمن برنامج «آرتميس 2»، في خطوة تعكس توجهها نحو توطين الصناعات المتقدمة وبناء اقتصاد معرفي مستدام. وتأتي هذه الخطوة امتدادًا لجهود برنامج تطوير الصناعة الوطنية والخدمات اللوجستية الذي أطلقه ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان في يناير 2019، والذي يواصل تمكين القدرات الوطنية وتوسيع الشراكات الدولية في التقنيات المستقبلية.

القمر الصناعي شمس

القمر الصناعي شمس

وأوضح مصدر في وكالة الفضاء السعودية لـ«عكاظ» أن هذه المشاركة تمثل امتدادًا عمليًا لمسار التوطين الصناعي وتعزيز الاقتصاد المعرفي، مؤكدًا أنها تشكل قفزة نوعية تنقل مشاريع الفضاء الوطنية من مرحلة التخطيط إلى مرحلة التنفيذ الفعلي.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن هذه الوثبة تعكس نموذجًا تطبيقيًا لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، خصوصًا في مجال توطين الصناعات الواعدة، وبيّن أن تطوير القمر الصناعي «شمس» يأتي كمبادرة وطنية متكاملة بالتعاون مع وكالة الفضاء السعودية، ويجسد قدرة الكفاءات الوطنية على التصنيع والتطوير محليًا، إلى جانب تعزيز حضور المملكة كشريك فاعل في المشاريع الفضائية الدولية والتقنيات المتقدمة.

القمر الصناعي شمس

القمر الصناعي شمس

وأضاف أن المملكة ماضية بقوة في توطين تقنيات الفضاء عبر دعم تطوير وتصنيع الأقمار الصناعية داخل البلاد، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وبناء قدرات متخصصة في مجالات التصميم والاختبار والتشغيل. واعتبر أن مهمة «شمس» تمثل تطبيقًا عمليًا لهذا التوجه من خلال نقل المعرفة وتراكم الخبرات، بما يسهم في تأسيس قاعدة صناعية قادرة على تطوير التقنيات المتقدمة مستقبلًا.


وفي ما يتعلق بالأثر الاقتصادي، أوضح المصدر أن المشروع يعزز تنويع الاقتصاد غير النفطي من خلال دعم موثوقية قطاعات حيوية مثل الاتصالات والطيران والملاحة، عبر توفير بيانات تساعد في الحد من تأثيرات طقس الفضاء وتقليل التكاليف التشغيلية الناتجة عن الانقطاعات. كما يدعم نمو الصناعات المتقدمة وزيادة مساهمتها في الناتج المحلي، في ظل تبني تقنيات الثورة الصناعية الرابعة.


واختتم المصدر بأن إطلاق «شمس» لا يُعد إنجازًا تقنيًا فحسب، بل يمثل استثمارًا إستراتيجيًا في مستقبل المملكة، يعزز قدراتها الابتكارية، ويدعم بناء اقتصاد متنوع ومستدام، ويجسد طموحات رؤية 2030 على أرض الواقع.
القمر الصناعي شمس

القمر الصناعي شمس