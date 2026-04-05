رصدت أمانة منطقة الباحة 413 مخالفة للاشتراطات الصحية تم التعامل معها وفق الأنظمة والتعليمات المعمول بها، فيما أغلقت 11 منشأة مخالفة لعدم التزامها بالمعايير الصحية، وصادرت 78 كيلوغراماً من المواد الغذائية غير الصالحة للاستهلاك الآدمي.
وتكثف الأمانة بتوجيه ومتابعة أمين منطقة الباحة الدكتور علي بن محمد السواط، الإجراءات الاحترازية التي تهدف إلى حماية الصحة العامة؛ بإشراف إدارة الرقابة الصحية ورقابة الأسواق التي نفذت 6815 زيارة ميدانية شملت عدداً من المنشات الغذائية والأسواق والمرافق، ضمن خططها المستمرة الرامية إلى حماية صحة المستهلكين وضمان الالتزام بالاشتراطات البلدية المعتمدة، وأصدرت الفرق الرقابية 352 إنذاراً للمنشات المخالفة.
وأوضحت الأمانة أنها استقبلت 42 بلاغاً من المستفيدين عبر مركز البلاغات الموحد 940 وتمت معالجتها بشكل فوري، فيما جرى سحب 23 عينة من المنتجات الغذائية لإخضاعها للفحص المخبري والتأكد من سلامتها، ونفذت الإدارة 250 زيارة متعلقة بالإيرادات إلى جانب 22 جولة تفتيشية على مرافق السكن الجماعي، وتابعت أوضاع 154 من الباعة الجائلين لضمان التزامهم بالاشتراطات الصحية والتنظيمية.
The Municipality of Al-Baha has recorded 413 violations of health regulations, which were addressed according to the applicable laws and regulations. Additionally, 11 non-compliant establishments were closed for failing to adhere to health standards, and 78 kilograms of food products unfit for human consumption were confiscated.
The municipality is intensifying precautionary measures aimed at protecting public health, under the direction and supervision of the Secretary of the Municipality of Al-Baha, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Suwat. This is overseen by the Health Control Department and Market Supervision, which conducted 6,815 field visits covering a number of food establishments, markets, and facilities, as part of its ongoing plans to protect consumer health and ensure compliance with the approved municipal regulations. The monitoring teams issued 352 warnings to the violating establishments.
The municipality stated that it received 42 reports from beneficiaries through the unified reporting center 940, which were addressed immediately. Furthermore, 23 samples of food products were taken for laboratory testing to ensure their safety. The department conducted 250 revenue-related visits in addition to 22 inspection rounds on collective housing facilities, and monitored the conditions of 154 street vendors to ensure their compliance with health and regulatory requirements.