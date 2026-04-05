The Municipality of Al-Baha has recorded 413 violations of health regulations, which were addressed according to the applicable laws and regulations. Additionally, 11 non-compliant establishments were closed for failing to adhere to health standards, and 78 kilograms of food products unfit for human consumption were confiscated.

The municipality is intensifying precautionary measures aimed at protecting public health, under the direction and supervision of the Secretary of the Municipality of Al-Baha, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Suwat. This is overseen by the Health Control Department and Market Supervision, which conducted 6,815 field visits covering a number of food establishments, markets, and facilities, as part of its ongoing plans to protect consumer health and ensure compliance with the approved municipal regulations. The monitoring teams issued 352 warnings to the violating establishments.

The municipality stated that it received 42 reports from beneficiaries through the unified reporting center 940, which were addressed immediately. Furthermore, 23 samples of food products were taken for laboratory testing to ensure their safety. The department conducted 250 revenue-related visits in addition to 22 inspection rounds on collective housing facilities, and monitored the conditions of 154 street vendors to ensure their compliance with health and regulatory requirements.