رصدت أمانة منطقة الباحة 413 مخالفة للاشتراطات الصحية تم التعامل معها وفق الأنظمة والتعليمات المعمول بها، فيما أغلقت 11 منشأة مخالفة لعدم التزامها بالمعايير الصحية، وصادرت 78 كيلوغراماً من المواد الغذائية غير الصالحة للاستهلاك الآدمي.

وتكثف الأمانة بتوجيه ومتابعة أمين منطقة الباحة الدكتور علي بن محمد السواط، الإجراءات الاحترازية التي تهدف إلى حماية الصحة العامة؛ بإشراف إدارة الرقابة الصحية ورقابة الأسواق التي نفذت 6815 زيارة ميدانية شملت عدداً من المنشات الغذائية والأسواق والمرافق، ضمن خططها المستمرة الرامية إلى حماية صحة المستهلكين وضمان الالتزام بالاشتراطات البلدية المعتمدة، وأصدرت الفرق الرقابية 352 إنذاراً للمنشات المخالفة.

وأوضحت الأمانة أنها استقبلت 42 بلاغاً من المستفيدين عبر مركز البلاغات الموحد 940 وتمت معالجتها بشكل فوري، فيما جرى سحب 23 عينة من المنتجات الغذائية لإخضاعها للفحص المخبري والتأكد من سلامتها، ونفذت الإدارة 250 زيارة متعلقة بالإيرادات إلى جانب 22 جولة تفتيشية على مرافق السكن الجماعي، وتابعت أوضاع 154 من الباعة الجائلين لضمان التزامهم بالاشتراطات الصحية والتنظيمية.