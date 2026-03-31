تمكنت وزارة الصحة، بالتعاون مع الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء والجهات المختصة، من ضبط مدربين من جنسيات عربية يعملون في صالات رياضية بمدينة الرياض، بعد تورطهم في بيع وترويج أدوية لإنقاص الوزن ومواد هرمونية وبيبتيدية غير آمنة، وغير مسجلة أو مرخصة، إضافة إلى تخزينها بطرق مخالفة للأنظمة. وجاءت هذه العملية عقب متابعة ما يُنشر عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي من إعلانات مضللة تروّج لمنتجات دوائية بادعاءات صحية غير صحيحة. وأوضحت الوزارة، أن فرقها نفذت عملية شراء سرية، أعقبها تتبع لمسار التوريد حتى الوصول إلى مستودع يحتوي على أدوية غير آمنة، ومنتجات هرمونية ومواد بيبتيدية، إضافة إلى مادة «ريتاتروتايد» التي لا تزال قيد الدراسات السريرية ولم تُثبت سلامتها بعد. وأكدت، أن هذه الممارسات تُعد مخالفة صريحة للأنظمة، بما في ذلك نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية ونظام الدواء ونظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية.
واتخذت الوزارة الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين تمهيداً لإحالتهم للجهات المختصة، مشيرةً إلى أن العقوبات قد تصل إلى السجن لمدة 6 أشهر وغرامات مالية، إضافة إلى العقوبات الأخرى المنصوص عليها في الأنظمة ذات العلاقة.
ودعت الوزارة الصالات والمراكز الرياضية إلى تشديد الرقابة على منسوبيها، والتأكد من عدم الترويج لأي منتجات غير معتمدة. كما حثّت الرياضيين ورواد الصالات على عدم استخدام منتجات مجهولة أو غير مسجلة، والحصول على المستحضرات الصحية من مصادر موثوقة وتحت إشراف طبي معتمد، محذّرةً من المخاطر الصحية الجسيمة التي قد تنتج عن استخدام أدوية غير مرخصة أو لم تستكمل دراساتها السريرية. وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنها تواصلت مع عدد من الأشخاص الذين اشتروا هذه المنتجات، وقدمت لهم التوعية اللازمة، مؤكدةً أهمية التوقف عن استخدامها والتخلص منها، ومراجعة المختصين للخضوع للإشراف الطبي. كما شددت على ضرورة عدم الانسياق خلف الترويج للمنتجات المجهولة عبر منصات التواصل، داعيةً إلى الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات مخالفة عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد للمساهمة في حماية الصحة العامة وتعزيز جودة الخدمات.
The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and relevant authorities, has managed to apprehend trainers of Arab nationalities working in gyms in Riyadh, after their involvement in the sale and promotion of unsafe weight loss medications and unregistered or unlicensed hormonal and peptide substances, in addition to storing them in violation of regulations. This operation came after monitoring misleading advertisements published on social media platforms promoting pharmaceutical products with false health claims. The ministry clarified that its teams conducted a covert purchasing operation, followed by tracking the supply chain until reaching a warehouse containing unsafe medications, hormonal products, and peptide substances, in addition to the substance "Ritatrutide," which is still under clinical studies and has not yet proven its safety. It confirmed that these practices constitute a clear violation of regulations, including the Health Professions Practice Law, the Drug Law, and the Cyber Crime Law.
The ministry has taken legal action against the violators in preparation for referring them to the relevant authorities, noting that penalties may reach imprisonment for up to 6 months and financial fines, in addition to other penalties stipulated in the related regulations.
The ministry urged gyms and sports centers to tighten oversight of their staff and ensure that no unapproved products are promoted. It also encouraged athletes and gym-goers not to use unknown or unregistered products and to obtain health supplements from trusted sources under the supervision of accredited medical professionals, warning of the serious health risks that may arise from using unlicensed medications or those that have not completed their clinical studies. The ministry indicated that it has contacted several individuals who purchased these products and provided them with the necessary awareness, emphasizing the importance of stopping their use and disposing of them, and consulting specialists for medical supervision. It also stressed the need to avoid being swayed by the promotion of unknown products on social media platforms, calling for reporting any violations through the unified contact center to contribute to protecting public health and enhancing the quality of services.