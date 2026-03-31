The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and relevant authorities, has managed to apprehend trainers of Arab nationalities working in gyms in Riyadh, after their involvement in the sale and promotion of unsafe weight loss medications and unregistered or unlicensed hormonal and peptide substances, in addition to storing them in violation of regulations. This operation came after monitoring misleading advertisements published on social media platforms promoting pharmaceutical products with false health claims. The ministry clarified that its teams conducted a covert purchasing operation, followed by tracking the supply chain until reaching a warehouse containing unsafe medications, hormonal products, and peptide substances, in addition to the substance "Ritatrutide," which is still under clinical studies and has not yet proven its safety. It confirmed that these practices constitute a clear violation of regulations, including the Health Professions Practice Law, the Drug Law, and the Cyber Crime Law.

The ministry has taken legal action against the violators in preparation for referring them to the relevant authorities, noting that penalties may reach imprisonment for up to 6 months and financial fines, in addition to other penalties stipulated in the related regulations.

The ministry urged gyms and sports centers to tighten oversight of their staff and ensure that no unapproved products are promoted. It also encouraged athletes and gym-goers not to use unknown or unregistered products and to obtain health supplements from trusted sources under the supervision of accredited medical professionals, warning of the serious health risks that may arise from using unlicensed medications or those that have not completed their clinical studies. The ministry indicated that it has contacted several individuals who purchased these products and provided them with the necessary awareness, emphasizing the importance of stopping their use and disposing of them, and consulting specialists for medical supervision. It also stressed the need to avoid being swayed by the promotion of unknown products on social media platforms, calling for reporting any violations through the unified contact center to contribute to protecting public health and enhancing the quality of services.