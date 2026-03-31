تمكنت وزارة الصحة، بالتعاون مع الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء والجهات المختصة، من ضبط مدربين من جنسيات عربية يعملون في صالات رياضية بمدينة الرياض، بعد تورطهم في بيع وترويج أدوية لإنقاص الوزن ومواد هرمونية وبيبتيدية غير آمنة، وغير مسجلة أو مرخصة، إضافة إلى تخزينها بطرق مخالفة للأنظمة. وجاءت هذه العملية عقب متابعة ما يُنشر عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي من إعلانات مضللة تروّج لمنتجات دوائية بادعاءات صحية غير صحيحة. وأوضحت الوزارة، أن فرقها نفذت عملية شراء سرية، أعقبها تتبع لمسار التوريد حتى الوصول إلى مستودع يحتوي على أدوية غير آمنة، ومنتجات هرمونية ومواد بيبتيدية، إضافة إلى مادة «ريتاتروتايد» التي لا تزال قيد الدراسات السريرية ولم تُثبت سلامتها بعد. وأكدت، أن هذه الممارسات تُعد مخالفة صريحة للأنظمة، بما في ذلك نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية ونظام الدواء ونظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية.

واتخذت الوزارة الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين تمهيداً لإحالتهم للجهات المختصة، مشيرةً إلى أن العقوبات قد تصل إلى السجن لمدة 6 أشهر وغرامات مالية، إضافة إلى العقوبات الأخرى المنصوص عليها في الأنظمة ذات العلاقة.

ودعت الوزارة الصالات والمراكز الرياضية إلى تشديد الرقابة على منسوبيها، والتأكد من عدم الترويج لأي منتجات غير معتمدة. كما حثّت الرياضيين ورواد الصالات على عدم استخدام منتجات مجهولة أو غير مسجلة، والحصول على المستحضرات الصحية من مصادر موثوقة وتحت إشراف طبي معتمد، محذّرةً من المخاطر الصحية الجسيمة التي قد تنتج عن استخدام أدوية غير مرخصة أو لم تستكمل دراساتها السريرية. وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنها تواصلت مع عدد من الأشخاص الذين اشتروا هذه المنتجات، وقدمت لهم التوعية اللازمة، مؤكدةً أهمية التوقف عن استخدامها والتخلص منها، ومراجعة المختصين للخضوع للإشراف الطبي. كما شددت على ضرورة عدم الانسياق خلف الترويج للمنتجات المجهولة عبر منصات التواصل، داعيةً إلى الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات مخالفة عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد للمساهمة في حماية الصحة العامة وتعزيز جودة الخدمات.