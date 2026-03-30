تواصلت وزارة الصحة مع عددٍ من مشتري منتجات أدوية إنقاص الوزن، وأخرى هرمونية ومواد غير آمنة وغير مسجلة وغير مرخصة للاستخدام، وطلبت منهم التوقف فوراً عن الشراء والتخلص من مشترياتها حفاظاً على سلامتهم. كما طلبت ممن وردت أسماؤهم في قوائم الشراء مراجعة المختصين للخضوع للإشراف الطبي.

جاء ذلك في أعقاب نجاح الوزارة في ضبط مدربين من جنسيات عربية يعملون في صالات ومراكز رياضية بالرياض، باعوا وروجوا أدوية لإنقاص الوزن، وخزنوها بطرق غير ملائمة، واعتبرت الصحة ذلك مخالفةً صريحةً للأنظمة المعتمدة في السعودية. وأشارت إلى أن بعض الأدوية المتداولة لا يزال خاضعاً لدراسات سريرية قائمة، ولم تثبت بعد سلامتها ومأمونيتها. وأكدت على الصالات الرياضية الحرص على شراء المنتجات والمستحضرات الصحية من مصادر موثوقة تحت إشراف وتوصية طبية معتمدة؛ تفادياً لأي مضاعفات صحية.

يشار إلى أن الجهات المعنية في السعودية وضعت ضوابط صارمة للصالات الرياضية وحدّدت متطلبات تتعلق بالموقع والإدارة والعقوبات على المخالفين. وأكدت هيئة الغذاء في فترة سابقة أنه لا يوجد مكمل غذائي أو مستحضر عشبي مسجل في السعودية لتخفيف الوزن، وحذرت وقتها من وجود شركات تسوق لمنتجاتها لتخفيف الوزن ويتم ترويجها وإعلانها عبر مجهولين في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأوضحت أن بعض هذه الشركات حصلت على تراخيص لمنتجاتها الغذائية فقط، التي ليس لها أي فوائد علاجية نهائياً بما في ذلك التخسيس، مشددة على ضرورة توخي الحذر من تناول المنتجات والخلطات التي يتم تسويقها مستحضرات تساعد في التخسيس.