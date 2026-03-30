The Ministry of Health has contacted several buyers of weight loss medications, hormonal products, and other unsafe, unregistered, and unlicensed substances, requesting them to immediately cease purchasing and dispose of their acquisitions to ensure their safety. It also urged those whose names appeared on the purchase lists to consult specialists for medical supervision.

This came following the ministry's success in apprehending trainers of Arab nationalities working in gyms and fitness centers in Riyadh, who sold and promoted weight loss medications and stored them in inappropriate ways. The Ministry of Health considered this a blatant violation of the regulations in force in Saudi Arabia. It pointed out that some of the circulating medications are still subject to ongoing clinical studies and their safety and efficacy have not yet been proven. It emphasized that gyms should be cautious in purchasing health products and preparations from reliable sources under approved medical supervision and recommendations to avoid any health complications.

It is noteworthy that the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia have established strict regulations for gyms and specified requirements related to location, management, and penalties for violators. The Food Authority previously confirmed that there is no registered dietary supplement or herbal product in Saudi Arabia for weight loss, and at that time warned of companies marketing their weight loss products, which are promoted and advertised by unknown individuals on social media platforms.

It clarified that some of these companies obtained licenses only for their food products, which have no therapeutic benefits whatsoever, including weight loss, stressing the need to exercise caution when consuming products and mixtures marketed as aids for weight loss.