عُقِد في محافظة جدة، أمس، لقاء ثلاثي جمع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وأخاه ملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين، وأخاه أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني. وجرى خلال اللقاء الثلاثي، بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وتداعيات التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، ومخاطره على حرية الملاحة الدولية وأمن إمدادات الطاقة، وانعكاسه على الاقتصاد العالمي، وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة بما يعزز أمن المنطقة واستقرارها. وتم التأكيد، خلال اللقاء، على أن استمرار الهجمات الإيرانية الآثمة على دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ومملكة الأردن واستهداف المنشآت الحيوية والمدنية يشكل تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

حضر اللقاء نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد محمد العيبان، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد علي الحميدان، وسكرتير ولي العهد الدكتور بندر عبيد الرشيد.

فيما حضر من الجانب الأردني نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين أيمن الصفدي، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة اللواء ركن يوسف الحنيطي، ومدير مكتب الملك علاء البطاينة.

فيما حضر من الجانب القطري رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن آل ثاني، ووزير الداخلية الشيخ خليفة بن حمد آل ثاني، ورئيس الديوان الأميري عبدالله بن محمد الخليفي، وعدد من المسؤولين.