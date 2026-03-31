A trilateral meeting was held in Jeddah yesterday, bringing together Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, his brother King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and his brother Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During the trilateral meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the regional situation, the implications of the military escalation in the area, its risks to international navigation and energy supply security, its impact on the global economy, and the coordination of joint efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region. It was emphasized during the meeting that the continuation of Iran's malicious attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Kingdom of Jordan, targeting vital and civilian facilities, constitutes a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Mohammed Al Aiban, Director of General Intelligence Khalid Ali Al Humaidan, and Secretary of the Crown Prince Dr. Bandar Obaid Al Rashid.

From the Jordanian side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Al Huneiti, and Director of the King's Office Alaa Al-Batayneh.

From the Qatari side, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifi, along with several officials.