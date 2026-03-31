The Council of Ministers has reorganized the mechanism for dealing with employee rights when government entities are transferred to the private sector, through a decision that directly specifies what is counted from service and establishes a financial framework that ends the overlap between pension and social insurance systems.

The new regulation, published by (Um Al-Qura) yesterday, Monday, 11 Shawwal 1447 AH, corresponding to March 30, 2026, stipulates that employee rights for their previous service before the transition will only be counted, including years of work and associated entitlements under the civil or military pension system, while what follows the transition will be subject to the social insurance system without extending previous benefits. This transition puts an end to the previous merging mechanism between the two systems and establishes a separate path that begins at the point of privatization.

On the financial side, the decision adopted the principle of calculating what is known as the actuarial impact, which is the financial measurement of the difference between future obligations of the funds and what has actually been paid. These calculations are carried out through periodic studies to determine any potential deficit and address it according to organized funding mechanisms, thereby enhancing the stability of pension systems in the long term.

The decision also included ending the work of several articles and regulatory provisions related to addressing the situations of employees during privatization, in addition to abolishing the committees that were concerned with estimating additional financial costs between pension and insurance systems, along with canceling their unapproved results, in a step that ends the phase of open estimates and replaces it with a direct calculation mechanism.

The regulation extended to cancel previous decisions that mandated the payment of financial differences between the systems if they were not paid, reflecting a trend towards the independence of each system in bearing its obligations, according to precise financial calculations without mutual support.

At the implementation level, the decision obligated the entities included in the transition or privatization to notify the General Organization for Social Insurance within a period not exceeding 30 days from the issuance of the decision, along with providing it with complete employee data within a similar period from the date of application, to ensure an organized transfer of rights without delay.

With this regulation, the pension file transitions from a model that relies on subsequent processing and overlap between systems to a model based on establishing rights at the point of transition and managing what follows according to independent financial rules, within a framework that enhances discipline and sustainability.