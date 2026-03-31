أعاد مجلس الوزراء تنظيم آلية التعامل مع حقوق الموظفين عند تحويل الجهات الحكومية إلى القطاع الخاص، عبر قرار يحدد بشكل مباشر ما يُحتسب من الخدمة، ويضع إطاراً مالياً ينهي التداخل بين أنظمة التقاعد والتأمينات الاجتماعية.

التنظيم الجديد الذي نشرته (أم القرى) أمس الاثنين 11 شوال 1447هـ الموافق 30 مارس 2026 م، نصّ على أن تُحتسب حقوق الموظف عن خدمته السابقة فقط قبل التحول، بما يشمل سنوات العمل والمستحقات المرتبطة بها ضمن نظام التقاعد المدني أو العسكري، على أن يخضع ما بعد التحول لنظام التأمينات الاجتماعية دون امتداد للمزايا السابقة. هذا التحول يضع حداً لآلية الدمج السابقة بين النظامين، ويؤسس لمسار منفصل يبدأ عند نقطة التخصيص.

وفي الجانب المالي، اعتمد القرار مبدأ احتساب ما يُعرف بالأثر الاكتواري، وهو القياس المالي للفارق بين الالتزامات المستقبلية للصناديق وما تم دفعه فعلياً، حيث تُجرى هذه الحسابات عبر دراسات دورية لتحديد أي عجز محتمل، ومعالجته وفق آليات تمويل منظمة، ما يعزز استقرار الأنظمة التقاعدية على المدى الطويل.

كما تضمّن القرار إنهاء العمل بعدد من المواد والبنود التنظيمية المرتبطة بمعالجة أوضاع الموظفين عند التخصيص، إلى جانب إلغاء اللجان التي كانت تُعنى بتقدير التكاليف المالية الإضافية بين أنظمة التقاعد والتأمينات، مع إلغاء نتائجها غير المعتمدة، في خطوة تنهي مرحلة التقديرات المفتوحة، وتستبدلها بآلية حسابية مباشرة.

وامتد التنظيم إلى إلغاء قرارات سابقة كانت تقضي بسداد الفروقات المالية بين الأنظمة في حال لم تُسدّد، ما يعكس توجهاً نحو استقلال كل نظام في تحمل التزاماته، وفق حسابات مالية دقيقة دون دعم متبادل.

وعلى مستوى التنفيذ، ألزم القرار الجهات التي يشملها التحول أو التخصيص بإبلاغ المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 30 يوماً من صدور القرار، مع تزويدها بكامل بيانات الموظفين خلال مدة مماثلة من تاريخ التطبيق، لضمان انتقال منظم للحقوق دون تأخير.

بهذا التنظيم، ينتقل ملف التقاعد من نموذج يعتمد على المعالجة اللاحقة والتداخل بين الأنظمة، إلى نموذج يقوم على تثبيت الحقوق عند نقطة التحول، وإدارة ما بعدها وفق قواعد مالية مستقلة، في إطار يعزز الانضباط والاستدامة.