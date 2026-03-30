تنفذ الأمانات في السعودية تنظيما جديدا يقضي بإنهاء نشاط غسيل السيارات يدويا في محطات الوقود ومراكز الخدمة وأمهلت المغاسل القائمة لحين انتهاء رخصها الحالية لتحويلها إلى مغاسل أوتوماتيكية. وفي حائل، أكدت الأمانة عدم إصدار أي رخص جديدة للمغاسل اليدوية داخل هذه المواقع، مع قصر النشاط على الأنظمة الأوتوماتيكية فقط.

ويأتي ذلك في سياق رفع كفاءة الخدمة وتسريعها، إلى جانب تقليل استهلاك المياه والطاقة، إذ تعتمد الأنظمة الأوتوماتيكية على تقنيات إعادة التدوير والتحكم في الكميات، ما يحد من الهدر ويعزز الاستدامة، إضافة إلى تحسين السلامة داخل المحطات ورفع كفاءة التشغيل.

ويُغلق التحول فصلًا تاريخيًا امتد لأكثر من قرن، إذ تعود بدايات الغسيل اليدوي للسيارات في المملكة إلى عشرينيات القرن الماضي، مع دخول المركبات عام 1920، إذ كان الغسيل يُمارس بشكل بسيط داخل البيوت والورش. ومع توسع استخدام السيارات في خمسينيات وستينيات القرن الماضي، استمر الغسيل اليدوي كخدمة أساسية، قبل أن يتحول في السبعينيات والثمانينيات إلى نشاط تجاري واسع الانتشار داخل الأحياء ومحطات الوقود، ثم يدخل لاحقًا في إطار التنظيم البلدي.

ويعكس قرار الأمانات انتقال القطاع من نموذج تقليدي استمر لعقود إلى مرحلة تعتمد على الكفاءة والتقنية، إذ لم يعد الغسيل اليدوي خيارًا قابلًا للاستمرار في بيئة تنظيمية واقتصادية تدفع نحو تقليل الهدر ورفع جودة الخدمة.