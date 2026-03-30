The municipalities in Saudi Arabia are implementing a new regulation that mandates the cessation of manual car washing activities at fuel stations and service centers. Existing car washes have been given a grace period until their current licenses expire to convert to automatic car washes. In Hail, the municipality confirmed that no new licenses will be issued for manual car washes within these locations, limiting the activity to automatic systems only.

This move is part of efforts to enhance and expedite service, as well as to reduce water and energy consumption. Automatic systems rely on recycling technologies and quantity control, which minimizes waste and promotes sustainability, in addition to improving safety within the stations and increasing operational efficiency.

The transition marks the end of a historical chapter that has lasted for over a century, as the beginnings of manual car washing in the Kingdom date back to the 1920s, with the arrival of vehicles in 1920. Washing was simply practiced at homes and workshops. As the use of cars expanded in the 1950s and 1960s, manual washing continued to be a basic service, before transforming in the 1970s and 1980s into a widely spread commercial activity within neighborhoods and fuel stations, later coming under municipal regulation.

The decision by the municipalities reflects a shift in the sector from a traditional model that lasted for decades to a phase that relies on efficiency and technology, as manual washing is no longer a sustainable option in a regulatory and economic environment that encourages waste reduction and improved service quality.