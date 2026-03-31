Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received phone calls from King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

During the calls, the Crown Prince discussed the latest developments in the current situation in the region, including the military escalation and its implications for regional and international security and stability.

King Felipe VI of Spain affirmed his country's solidarity with the Kingdom regarding the attacks it is facing, and Madrid's support for the measures taken by Riyadh to maintain its sovereignty and ensure its security.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan expressed his condemnation of the repeated Iranian aggression against the Kingdom's territory, affirming his country's support and full solidarity with the Kingdom.

In this context, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani expressed his country's solidarity with the Kingdom, supporting and backing the measures taken by Riyadh to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability in the face of repeated Iranian attacks that threaten the security and stability of the region.

The leaders' calls come amid rapid developments and military escalation in the region, accompanied by repeated Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom's security and sovereignty, prompting several countries to reaffirm their support for Riyadh and their full solidarity with it in facing any threats to its stability or the stability of the region.

On another note, the Crown Prince sent a congratulatory message to Balendra Shah on the occasion of his taking the oath of office as Prime Minister of Nepal.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him, and for the friendly people of Nepal, continued progress and advancement.