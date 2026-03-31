تلقّى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالات هاتفية من كلٍّ من ملك مملكة إسبانيا فيليب السادس، ورئيس جمهورية أوزبكستان شوكت ميرضيائيف، ورئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية محمد ولد الشيخ الغزواني.

وبحث ولي العهد، خلال الاتصالات، مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة، وما يشهده المشهد الإقليمي من تصعيد عسكري وتداعياته على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.

وأكد ملك إسبانيا فيليب السادس، تضامن بلاده مع المملكة تجاه ما تتعرض له من اعتداءات، ودعم مدريد للإجراءات التي تتخذها الرياض للحفاظ على سيادتها وصون أمنها.

كما عبّر رئيس جمهورية أوزبكستان شوكت ميرضيائيف، عن إدانته للعدوان الإيراني المتكرر على أراضي المملكة، مؤكداً وقوف بلاده إلى جانب المملكة وتضامنها الكامل معها.

وفي السياق ذاته، أعرب الرئيس الموريتاني محمد ولد الشيخ الغزواني، عن تضامن بلاده مع المملكة، ودعمها ومساندتها للإجراءات التي تتخذها الرياض لحفظ سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة التي تهدد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

وتأتي اتصالات القادة في ظل التطورات المتسارعة والتصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، وما يرافقه من اعتداءات إيرانية متكررة تستهدف أمن المملكة وسيادتها، الأمر الذي دفع عدداً من الدول إلى تأكيد وقوفها إلى جانب الرياض، وتضامنها الكامل معها في مواجهة أي تهديدات تمس استقرارها أو استقرار المنطقة.

من جهة ثانية، بعث ولي العهد، برقية تهنئة، إلى باليندرا شاه بمناسبة أدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيساً لوزراء نيبال.

وعبّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لدولته، ولشعب نيبال الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.