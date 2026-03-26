The Muslim World League welcomed - with great appreciation - the unanimous adoption by the Human Rights Council of a resolution regarding the dangerous repercussions on human rights resulting from the blatant Iranian criminal aggression against Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, praised this fair stance from the Human Rights Council, its unequivocal condemnation of this blatant Iranian aggression, and its demand for an immediate cessation of such actions and ensuring accountability, especially in light of the severe violations and unprecedented dangerous repercussions on human rights not only in the region but around the world. He reminded that the World Food Programme warned that about 45 million additional people could fall victim to severe hunger as a result of this brutal criminal aggression.

Al-Issa reiterated that the unanimous adoption of the resolution represents a clear message to the Iranian regime of the unified international stance rejecting and condemning its criminal attacks under false pretexts.