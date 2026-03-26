رحّبت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي -بتثمين كبير- باعتماد مجلس حقوق الإنسان بالإجماع، قرارًا بشأن ما ترتّب على العدوان الإيراني الإجرامي السافر على السعودية، والبحرين، والكويت، وسلطنة عُمان، وقطر، والإمارات، والأردن، من تداعيات خطرة على حقوق الإنسان.
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ثمّن الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، باسم مجالس ومجامع وهيئات الرابطة العالمية، هذا الموقف العادل من مجلس حقوق الإنسان، وإدانته القاطعة لهذا العدوان الإيراني السافر، ومطالبته بوقفه فورًا، وضمان المساءلة عنه، لا سيما في ظل ما ترتّب عليه من انتهاكات جسيمة، وتداعيات خطرة غير مسبوقة على حقوق الإنسان ليس في المنطقة فحسب، بل حول العالم، مُذكّرًا بتحذير برنامج الأغذية العالمي من أن نحو 45 مليون شخص إضافي قد يقعون ضحية الجوع الحاد نتيجة هذا العدوان الإجرامي الغاشم.
وجدّد العيسى التأكيد على أن اعتماد القرار بالإجماع يمثّل رسالة واضحة للنظام الإيراني بالموقف الدولي الموحّد برفض وإدانة اعتداءاته الإجرامية بذَرائعها الزائفة.
The Muslim World League welcomed - with great appreciation - the unanimous adoption by the Human Rights Council of a resolution regarding the dangerous repercussions on human rights resulting from the blatant Iranian criminal aggression against Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, praised this fair stance from the Human Rights Council, its unequivocal condemnation of this blatant Iranian aggression, and its demand for an immediate cessation of such actions and ensuring accountability, especially in light of the severe violations and unprecedented dangerous repercussions on human rights not only in the region but around the world. He reminded that the World Food Programme warned that about 45 million additional people could fall victim to severe hunger as a result of this brutal criminal aggression.
Al-Issa reiterated that the unanimous adoption of the resolution represents a clear message to the Iranian regime of the unified international stance rejecting and condemning its criminal attacks under false pretexts.