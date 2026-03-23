تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من رئيس فرنسا إيمانويل ماكرون.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها على مختلف الأصعدة.

وقد أكد الرئيس الفرنسي تضامن فرنسا ووقوفها إلى جانب المملكة وإدانتها واستنكارها للاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة التي تستهدف المملكة.

كما جدد الرئيس الفرنسي تضامن فرنسا ودعمها لما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات لحفظ سيادتها وصون أمنها وحماية أراضيها وأجوائها.