Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, they reviewed the current developments in the region and their implications on various levels.

The French President affirmed France's solidarity and support for the Kingdom, condemning and denouncing the repeated Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom.

He also reiterated France's solidarity and support for the measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its sovereignty, ensure its security, and protect its lands and airspace.