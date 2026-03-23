تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من رئيس فرنسا إيمانويل ماكرون.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها على مختلف الأصعدة.
وقد أكد الرئيس الفرنسي تضامن فرنسا ووقوفها إلى جانب المملكة وإدانتها واستنكارها للاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة التي تستهدف المملكة.
كما جدد الرئيس الفرنسي تضامن فرنسا ودعمها لما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات لحفظ سيادتها وصون أمنها وحماية أراضيها وأجوائها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron.
During the call, they reviewed the current developments in the region and their implications on various levels.
The French President affirmed France's solidarity and support for the Kingdom, condemning and denouncing the repeated Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom.
He also reiterated France's solidarity and support for the measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its sovereignty, ensure its security, and protect its lands and airspace.