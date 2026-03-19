• The care of the Two Holy Mosques and serving their visitors is one of God's blessings upon our country.



• Our efforts are ongoing to serve the guests of the Merciful and to ensure their safety.



• We ask God to protect and guide our brave heroes and our soldiers stationed at the borders.



The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, delivered a message to the citizens and residents of the Kingdom and to Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The message was delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, and here is the text of the message:



All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds, and peace and blessings be upon the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers, and upon his family and all his companions.



My sons and daughters, my brothers and sisters, citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and all Muslims in various countries.



Peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings:



All praise is due to Allah, who said in His glorious Book: (And complete the period and glorify Allah for what He has guided you, and perhaps you will be grateful). We thank Him for helping us to fast and pray during Ramadan, and we congratulate you on the blessed Eid al-Fitr, asking the Almighty to accept from all of us our good deeds, and to make it a day of goodness and peace, and to bring it back to our country and the Islamic nation with goodness, security, and stability.



My brothers and sisters



We praise Allah for the many blessings our country enjoys; among the most important is the care for the Two Holy Mosques and serving their visitors. We have dedicated all our resources to fulfill this duty, and we affirm that our efforts will continue - with God's permission - to provide everything necessary for the comfort and safety of the guests of the Merciful, as this is a firm approach that this blessed state has followed since its inception.



Thanks to Allah, millions of Muslims have been able to perform Umrah and pray in the Two Holy Mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan with ease and tranquility, within a comprehensive system of care and organization, and with sincere efforts from our sons and daughters.



Dear brothers and sisters



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made diligent efforts to support peace in the world, including its positions regarding the unfortunate events occurring in our region. This comes as an extension of the Kingdom's steadfast approach in containing crises and maintaining security and stability in the region and the world.



We ask Allah, the Almighty, to protect and guide our brave heroes and our soldiers stationed at the borders and frontiers, to safeguard our dear homeland, the Islamic nation, and the entire world, and to grant us security and prosperity.



Happy Eid to you all.