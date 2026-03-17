The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 372 food baskets yesterday in the areas of Al-Madina, Al-Maadi, Al-Mudabi, and Al-Qam'a, which are part of the Al-Shahr district in Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen. This benefited 2,604 individuals, as part of the second phase of the emergency food intervention project in Yemen.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian and relief efforts made by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm (King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center) to help alleviate the suffering of needy families and enhance food security in various Yemeni governorates.