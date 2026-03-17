وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس، 372 سلة غذائية في مناطق المدينة والمعدي والمضابي والقمع التابعة لمديرية الشحر بمحافظة حضرموت في الجمهورية اليمنية، استفاد منها 2604 أفراد، ضمن المرحلة الثانية من مشروع التدخلات الغذائية الطارئة في اليمن.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تبذلها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية (مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة)؛ للإسهام في تخفيف معاناة الأسر المحتاجة وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.