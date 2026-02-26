شارك أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، مجتمع الأعمال بالمنطقة الإفطار الرمضاني السنوي الذي تنظمه غرفة جازان، بمقر نادي منسوبي وزارة الداخلية في مدينة جيزان.

وأشار أمير جازان إلى ما تمتاز به المنطقة من مقومات وإمكانات مادية وبشرية، وفرص استثمارية واعدة في شتى المجالات الاقتصادية والسياحية والزراعية وغيرها، وما تحظى به من دعم ورعاية واهتمام من القيادة.