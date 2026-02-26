شارك أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، مجتمع الأعمال بالمنطقة الإفطار الرمضاني السنوي الذي تنظمه غرفة جازان، بمقر نادي منسوبي وزارة الداخلية في مدينة جيزان.
وأشار أمير جازان إلى ما تمتاز به المنطقة من مقومات وإمكانات مادية وبشرية، وفرص استثمارية واعدة في شتى المجالات الاقتصادية والسياحية والزراعية وغيرها، وما تحظى به من دعم ورعاية واهتمام من القيادة.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, participated in the annual Ramadan Iftar organized by the Jazan Chamber of Commerce, held at the Ministry of Interior Staff Club in the city of Jizan.
The Emir of Jazan pointed out the region's unique characteristics, material and human resources, and promising investment opportunities in various economic, tourism, agricultural, and other fields, as well as the support, care, and attention it receives from the leadership.