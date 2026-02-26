The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, participated in the annual Ramadan Iftar organized by the Jazan Chamber of Commerce, held at the Ministry of Interior Staff Club in the city of Jizan.

The Emir of Jazan pointed out the region's unique characteristics, material and human resources, and promising investment opportunities in various economic, tourism, agricultural, and other fields, as well as the support, care, and attention it receives from the leadership.