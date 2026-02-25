كشف عدد من المختصين لـ«عكاظ»، 5 إجراءات تعليمية يمكن أن تسهم في الحد من ظاهرة الغياب الجماعي للطلاب خلال شهر رمضان، خصوصاً بعد ما شهدته منصات التواصل العام الماضي من تنسيق بين بعض الأمهات عبر مجموعات «واتساب» لتغييب أبنائهن.
وأوضح أستاذ اقتصاديات التعليم الدكتور بدر سالم البدراني، أن غياب الطلاب في رمضان يُعد سلوكاً متكرراً يؤثر سلباً في انتظام العملية التعليمية وجودتها. وأشار إلى أن بعض الأسر تربط بين الصيام وضعف القدرة على التحمل الدراسي، رغم أن الدراسات التربوية تؤكد إمكانية التكيف مع الصيام من خلال تنظيم النوم والوقت بشكل صحيح.
وأكد البدراني، أن الأسرة شريك أساسي في تعزيز الانضباط المدرسي، وأن وعيها بأهمية الحضور يسهم في الحد من الغياب الجماعي وآثاره على التحصيل، إذ يؤدي تراكم الدروس إلى ضعف الفهم وتراجع الأداء الأكاديمي. ودعا الجهات التعليمية إلى تكثيف برامج التوعية لأولياء الأمور، وشرح الآثار النظامية للغياب غير المبرر، إضافة إلى تقديم إرشادات تساعد الأسر على تهيئة بيئة دراسية مناسبة خلال الشهر الكريم، والتواصل مع الأسرة وترسيخ الانضباط والمسؤولية لدى الطلاب.
من جانبه، شدد الباحث التربوي مخلد الروقي، على أن الانضباط في رمضان لا يتعارض مع روح الشهر، بل يعزز قيم المسؤولية والصبر وإتقان العمل. وأوضح أن المدارس تعمل وفق تنظيمات تراعي خصوصية الشهر، وتوفر بيئة تعليمية آمنة ومناسبة للطلاب. كما دعا الأسر إلى دعم أبنائهم من خلال تنظيم النوم والوقت وتحفيزهم على الالتزام بالحضور، مؤكداً أن الانتظام رسالة مسؤولية واستثمار في مستقبل الطلاب العلمي والوطني.
ويرى الباحث التربوي خالد مسفر العتيبي، أن الحد من غياب الطلاب في رمضان يبدأ بتنظيم الأسر أوقات نوم أبنائهم ومتابعة حضورهم بالتواصل المستمر مع المدرسة. كما يؤكد أن للمدارس دوراً مهماً عبر التحفيز الإيجابي للملتزمين، وتوعية الطلاب بآثار الغياب على تحصيلهم ومستقبلهم، وتوفير بيئة تعليمية جاذبة، فالغياب مشكلة تؤثر سلباً في قدرات الطالب وتحصيله، والتزام الأسرة والطالب يعد ركيزة أساسية في بناء الشخصية التعليمية.
وفي السياق ذاته، كثّفت وزارة التعليم رسائلها التوعوية الموجهة لأولياء الأمور قبل حلول رمضان، مؤكدة أهمية متابعة حضور الأبناء، ومشددة على أن الشراكة بين الأسرة والمدرسة هي الأساس لضمان الانضباط حتى آخر يوم دراسي. وجاء في إحدى الرسائل: «شريكنا في التربية، الانضباط أمر مهم جداً ويدل على اهتمامكم وحرصكم على مصلحة أبنائكم».
يُذكر، أن العام الماضي، شهد انتشار ما عُرف إعلامياً بـ«قروبات الأمهات» على واتساب، إذ تداول مستخدمو التواصل الاجتماعي تنسيق بعض الأمهات لغياب أبنائهن خلال رمضان، الذي عادة ما ترتفع فيه معدلات الغياب.
A number of specialists revealed to "Okaz" five educational measures that can help reduce the phenomenon of collective student absenteeism during the month of Ramadan, especially after what was witnessed on social media last year regarding coordination among some mothers through "WhatsApp" groups to excuse their children from school.
Dr. Badr Salem Al-Badrani, a professor of educational economics, explained that student absenteeism during Ramadan is a recurring behavior that negatively affects the regularity and quality of the educational process. He pointed out that some families associate fasting with a decreased ability to endure academic demands, despite educational studies confirming the possibility of adapting to fasting by properly organizing sleep and time.
Al-Badrani emphasized that the family is a key partner in promoting school discipline, and their awareness of the importance of attendance contributes to reducing collective absenteeism and its effects on academic achievement, as the accumulation of lessons leads to poor understanding and declining academic performance. He called on educational authorities to intensify awareness programs for parents, explain the regulatory consequences of unexcused absenteeism, and provide guidance to help families create a suitable study environment during the holy month, as well as to communicate with families and instill discipline and responsibility among students.
For his part, educational researcher Makhlid Al-Rouqi stressed that discipline during Ramadan does not contradict the spirit of the month; rather, it enhances values of responsibility, patience, and excellence in work. He explained that schools operate according to regulations that consider the uniqueness of the month, providing a safe and suitable educational environment for students. He also urged families to support their children by organizing sleep and time and motivating them to commit to attendance, affirming that regularity is a message of responsibility and an investment in students' academic and national future.
Educational researcher Khalid Musfer Al-Otaibi believes that reducing student absenteeism during Ramadan begins with families organizing their children's sleep times and continuously monitoring their attendance by staying in touch with the school. He also emphasizes that schools play an important role through positive reinforcement for those who comply, raising students' awareness of the effects of absenteeism on their academic performance and future, and providing an attractive educational environment, as absenteeism is a problem that negatively affects students' abilities and achievements. The commitment of both the family and the student is a fundamental pillar in building educational character.
In this context, the Ministry of Education has intensified its awareness messages directed at parents before the arrival of Ramadan, emphasizing the importance of monitoring their children's attendance and stressing that the partnership between the family and the school is essential to ensure discipline until the last school day. One of the messages stated: "Our partner in education, discipline is very important and reflects your concern and care for your children's welfare."
It is worth noting that last year witnessed the spread of what was known in the media as "mothers' groups" on WhatsApp, where social media users shared the coordination of some mothers to excuse their children from school during Ramadan, a time when absenteeism rates typically rise.