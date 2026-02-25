كشف عدد من المختصين لـ«عكاظ»، 5 إجراءات تعليمية يمكن أن تسهم في الحد من ظاهرة الغياب الجماعي للطلاب خلال شهر رمضان، خصوصاً بعد ما شهدته منصات التواصل العام الماضي من تنسيق بين بعض الأمهات عبر مجموعات «واتساب» لتغييب أبنائهن.

وأوضح أستاذ اقتصاديات التعليم الدكتور بدر سالم البدراني، أن غياب الطلاب في رمضان يُعد سلوكاً متكرراً يؤثر سلباً في انتظام العملية التعليمية وجودتها. وأشار إلى أن بعض الأسر تربط بين الصيام وضعف القدرة على التحمل الدراسي، رغم أن الدراسات التربوية تؤكد إمكانية التكيف مع الصيام من خلال تنظيم النوم والوقت بشكل صحيح.

وأكد البدراني، أن الأسرة شريك أساسي في تعزيز الانضباط المدرسي، وأن وعيها بأهمية الحضور يسهم في الحد من الغياب الجماعي وآثاره على التحصيل، إذ يؤدي تراكم الدروس إلى ضعف الفهم وتراجع الأداء الأكاديمي. ودعا الجهات التعليمية إلى تكثيف برامج التوعية لأولياء الأمور، وشرح الآثار النظامية للغياب غير المبرر، إضافة إلى تقديم إرشادات تساعد الأسر على تهيئة بيئة دراسية مناسبة خلال الشهر الكريم، والتواصل مع الأسرة وترسيخ الانضباط والمسؤولية لدى الطلاب.

من جانبه، شدد الباحث التربوي مخلد الروقي، على أن الانضباط في رمضان لا يتعارض مع روح الشهر، بل يعزز قيم المسؤولية والصبر وإتقان العمل. وأوضح أن المدارس تعمل وفق تنظيمات تراعي خصوصية الشهر، وتوفر بيئة تعليمية آمنة ومناسبة للطلاب. كما دعا الأسر إلى دعم أبنائهم من خلال تنظيم النوم والوقت وتحفيزهم على الالتزام بالحضور، مؤكداً أن الانتظام رسالة مسؤولية واستثمار في مستقبل الطلاب العلمي والوطني.

ويرى الباحث التربوي خالد مسفر العتيبي، أن الحد من غياب الطلاب في رمضان يبدأ بتنظيم الأسر أوقات نوم أبنائهم ومتابعة حضورهم بالتواصل المستمر مع المدرسة. كما يؤكد أن للمدارس دوراً مهماً عبر التحفيز الإيجابي للملتزمين، وتوعية الطلاب بآثار الغياب على تحصيلهم ومستقبلهم، وتوفير بيئة تعليمية جاذبة، فالغياب مشكلة تؤثر سلباً في قدرات الطالب وتحصيله، والتزام الأسرة والطالب يعد ركيزة أساسية في بناء الشخصية التعليمية.

وفي السياق ذاته، كثّفت وزارة التعليم رسائلها التوعوية الموجهة لأولياء الأمور قبل حلول رمضان، مؤكدة أهمية متابعة حضور الأبناء، ومشددة على أن الشراكة بين الأسرة والمدرسة هي الأساس لضمان الانضباط حتى آخر يوم دراسي. وجاء في إحدى الرسائل: «شريكنا في التربية، الانضباط أمر مهم جداً ويدل على اهتمامكم وحرصكم على مصلحة أبنائكم».

يُذكر، أن العام الماضي، شهد انتشار ما عُرف إعلامياً بـ«قروبات الأمهات» على واتساب، إذ تداول مستخدمو التواصل الاجتماعي تنسيق بعض الأمهات لغياب أبنائهن خلال رمضان، الذي عادة ما ترتفع فيه معدلات الغياب.