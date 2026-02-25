A number of specialists revealed to "Okaz" five educational measures that can help reduce the phenomenon of collective student absenteeism during the month of Ramadan, especially after what was witnessed on social media last year regarding coordination among some mothers through "WhatsApp" groups to excuse their children from school.

Dr. Badr Salem Al-Badrani, a professor of educational economics, explained that student absenteeism during Ramadan is a recurring behavior that negatively affects the regularity and quality of the educational process. He pointed out that some families associate fasting with a decreased ability to endure academic demands, despite educational studies confirming the possibility of adapting to fasting by properly organizing sleep and time.

Al-Badrani emphasized that the family is a key partner in promoting school discipline, and their awareness of the importance of attendance contributes to reducing collective absenteeism and its effects on academic achievement, as the accumulation of lessons leads to poor understanding and declining academic performance. He called on educational authorities to intensify awareness programs for parents, explain the regulatory consequences of unexcused absenteeism, and provide guidance to help families create a suitable study environment during the holy month, as well as to communicate with families and instill discipline and responsibility among students.

For his part, educational researcher Makhlid Al-Rouqi stressed that discipline during Ramadan does not contradict the spirit of the month; rather, it enhances values of responsibility, patience, and excellence in work. He explained that schools operate according to regulations that consider the uniqueness of the month, providing a safe and suitable educational environment for students. He also urged families to support their children by organizing sleep and time and motivating them to commit to attendance, affirming that regularity is a message of responsibility and an investment in students' academic and national future.

Educational researcher Khalid Musfer Al-Otaibi believes that reducing student absenteeism during Ramadan begins with families organizing their children's sleep times and continuously monitoring their attendance by staying in touch with the school. He also emphasizes that schools play an important role through positive reinforcement for those who comply, raising students' awareness of the effects of absenteeism on their academic performance and future, and providing an attractive educational environment, as absenteeism is a problem that negatively affects students' abilities and achievements. The commitment of both the family and the student is a fundamental pillar in building educational character.

In this context, the Ministry of Education has intensified its awareness messages directed at parents before the arrival of Ramadan, emphasizing the importance of monitoring their children's attendance and stressing that the partnership between the family and the school is essential to ensure discipline until the last school day. One of the messages stated: "Our partner in education, discipline is very important and reflects your concern and care for your children's welfare."

It is worth noting that last year witnessed the spread of what was known in the media as "mothers' groups" on WhatsApp, where social media users shared the coordination of some mothers to excuse their children from school during Ramadan, a time when absenteeism rates typically rise.