The Ministry of Interior concluded the activities of the "Place of History" initiative at the ministry's first headquarters in Riyadh, honoring Okaz newspaper as the media partner of the initiative, which is part of the Ministry of Interior's qualitative program to revive sites associated with the stages of establishing security work and administrative organization in the state.

The regional director for the central region, colleague Ziad Al-Anzi, received the honor plaque during the ceremony to honor sponsors and supporters, in the presence of the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, the Assistant Minister for Military Affairs, Lieutenant General Suleiman Al-Maiman, and Lieutenant General Suleiman Al-Yahya, along with senior security leaders and officials.

It is noteworthy that the "Place of History" initiative was launched under the directives of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and its activities were inaugurated in its second year at the ministry's first headquarters in the capital, Riyadh, which was opened for the first time in 1957, serving as a witness to a pivotal stage in the journey of institutional government work.

The initiative featured a variety of cultural activities and professional military displays, in addition to an imaginative experience of the environment of the first administrative building in Riyadh, following the ministry's relocation from Mecca to the capital, in a step that embodies the early beginnings of institutional government work.