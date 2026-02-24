اختتمت وزارة الداخلية فعاليات مبادرة «مكان التاريخ» بمقر الوزارة الأول في الرياض، بتكريم صحيفة عكاظ بوصفها الشريك الإعلامي للمبادرة، التي تأتي ضمن برنامج وزارة الداخلية النوعي لإحياء المواقع المرتبطة بمراحل تأسيس العمل الأمني والتنظيم الإداري في الدولة.

وتسلم المدير الإقليمي بالمنطقة الوسطى الزميل زياد العنزي درع التكريم، في حفل تكريم الرعاة والداعمين، بحضور مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد البسامي، ووكيل الوزارة للشؤون العسكرية الفريق سليمان الميمان، والفريق سليمان اليحيى، وقيادات أمنية رفيعة ومسؤولين.

يذكر أن مبادرة «مكان التاريخ» جاءت بتوجيهات وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ودشنت فعاليتها في عامها الثاني، بمقر الوزارة الأول في العاصمة الرياض، الذي افتُتح لأول مره عام 1957م، بوصفه شاهداً على مرحلة مفصلية في مسيرة العمل الحكومي المؤسسي.

وشهدت المبادرة فعاليات ثقافية منوعة وعروضاً عسكرية احترافية، إضافة إلى معايشة تخيلية لبيئة المبنى الإداري الأول في الرياض، بعد انتقال مقر الوزارة من مكة المكرمة إلى العاصمة، في خطوة تجسد البدايات الأولى للعمل الحكومي المؤسسي.