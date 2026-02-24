The Dallah Namar Hospital team successfully performed a delicate surgical operation to remove a brain tumor from a 3-year-old child, after he exhibited sudden symptoms that included repeated vomiting and severe headaches lasting for days.

During the first few days, the child visited several health centers and was diagnosed with gastroenteritis; however, the deterioration of his condition and the increasing severity of symptoms over the last two days prompted the family to visit the emergency department at Dallah Namar Hospital, where clinical examinations revealed issues with balance and nerves related to swallowing and facial and tongue movement.

Imaging showed a large mass pressing on the brainstem and cerebellum, necessitating urgent surgical intervention. Based on thorough discussions with the family, the medical team performed the operation through an opening at the back of the head, using continuous neurological monitoring due to the tumor's proximity to the facial nerves and the nerves responsible for swallowing and breathing.

The operation was successfully overseen by Dr. Ibrahim Al-Zahrani, a consultant neurosurgeon, and Dr. Hanan Al-Juhani, a consultant neurosurgeon for children and adults at Dallah Namar Hospital, where the tumor was completely removed. The patient is now in intensive care and his condition is stable without complications.

This achievement reflects Dallah Namar Hospital's ability to handle complex emergency cases and provide advanced healthcare using the latest medical technologies, enhancing the trust of patients and their families in the quality and efficiency of Dallah's health services.

