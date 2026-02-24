نجح فريق مستشفى دلّه نمار في إجراء عملية جراحية دقيقة لاستئصال ورم دماغي لطفل يبلغ من العمر 3 سنوات، بعد أن ظهرت عليه أعراض مفاجئة تمثلت في تقيؤ متكرر وصداع شديد استمر لأيام.

زار الطفل خلال الأيام الأولى عدة مراكز صحية، وتم تشخيص حالته نزلة معوية، إلا أن تدهور حالته وازدياد شدة الأعراض خلال اليومين الأخيرين دفع الأسرة إلى مراجعة قسم الطوارئ بمستشفى دلّه نمار، حيث أظهرت الفحوصات السريرية وجود مشكلات في التوازن والأعصاب المتعلقة بالبلع وحركة الوجه واللسان.

وأظهرت الأشعة وجود كتلة كبيرة تضغط على جذع الدماغ والمخيخ، الأمر الذي استدعى تدخلا جراحيا عاجلا. وبناءً على مناقشات دقيقة مع الأسرة، قام الفريق الطبي بإجراء العملية عبر فتحة في مؤخرة الرأس، مع استخدام المراقبة العصبية المستمرة نظراً لتلاصق الورم مع أعصاب الوجه والأعصاب المسؤولة عن البلع والتنفس.

وأشرف على العملية بنجاح كل من الدكتور إبراهيم الزهراني استشاري جراحة المخ والأعصاب والدكتورة حنان الجهني استشاري جراحة المخ والأعصاب للأطفال والكبار في مستشفى دله نمار، حيث تم استئصال الورم بالكامل، والمريض الآن في العناية المركزة وحالته مستقرة دون مضاعفات.

ويعكس هذا الإنجاز قدرة مستشفى دلّه نمار على التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة المعقدة، وتقديم رعاية صحية متقدمة باستخدام أحدث التقنيات الطبية، بما يعزز ثقة المرضى وأسرهم في جودة وكفاءة خدمات دلّه الصحية.

يذكر بأن دلّه الصحية تقدّم خدماتها لأكثر من ٣.٧ مليون مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.