في يومٍ يزدهي فيه الوطن فخراً، وتنبض فيه القلوب اعتزازاً بتاريخٍ عريق يمتد لـ3 قرون، تتجدد ذكرى يوم التأسيس لتروي حكاية البداية، وتستحضر مسيرة البناء التي انطلقت من قلب الجزيرة لتشيّد دولة راسخة الجذور، قوية الحضور، متطلعة بثقة نحو المستقبل.

تتزين المدن باللون الأخضر، وتتلألأ الشوارع بالأعلام والأنوار، فيما تتعالى مشاعر الولاء والانتماء في كل زاوية احتفاءً بمناسبة وطنية تجسد وحدة أبناء الوطن وتلاحمهم، وتؤكد اعتزازهم بإرثهم وتاريخهم وهويتهم السعودية الأصيلة.

إنه يوم نستعيد فيه أمجاد الماضي، ونحتفي بحاضرٍ مزدهر، ونمضي بثبات نحو مستقبل تصنعه رؤية طموحة وقيادة ملهمة، ليبقى الوطن شامخاً، نابضاً بالعطاء، متجدداً في مسيرته المباركة.

وقد اكتست ميادين المملكة وشوارعها ومبانيها الحكومية بالأعلام الخضراء وأعلام الزينة، وأُضيئت المحاور الرئيسية بالمجسمات والعناصر البصرية التي تعكس هوية يوم التأسيس. كما شملت الاستعدادات تزيين مداخل المدن وتشغيل الشاشات واللوحات الإعلانية لبث رسائل التهنئة، في مشهد يعزز الهوية البصرية لهذه المناسبة الوطنية.

وحرصت الأمانات والبلديات في مختلف المناطق على تنظيم فعاليات وبرامج متنوعة تستهدف جميع الفئات العمرية، وتبرز العمق التاريخي ليوم التأسيس، وتغرس مشاعر الفخر بالهوية الوطنية. كما جرى تجهيز الحدائق والمرافق العامة لاستقبال الأهالي والزوار، مع تعزيز الجوانب التنظيمية والخدمية لضمان أجواء احتفالية متكاملة تتضمن عناصر تفاعلية تشجع مشاركة المجتمع.

وتحوّلت الطرق والميادين إلى لوحات وطنية نابضة بالفخر، تجسد 299 عاماً من البناء والعطاء، وتعكس المكانة الكبيرة ليوم التأسيس في نفوس أبناء الوطن وما يحمله من معاني الوفاء للقيادة والمسيرة المباركة.

وامتدت مظاهر الاحتفاء إلى الأسواق الشعبية التي تحولت إلى مشهد ثقافي حي يعكس الموروث المحلي وروح الفخر بالهوية الوطنية، فقد ازدانت الممرات بالأعلام، وبرزت الأزياء التراثية والحرف اليدوية في واجهات المحلات، إلى جانب المنتجات التقليدية مثل المشغولات السعفية والفخارية والعطور والأعشاب. كما تصدرت الأزياء الشعبية مظاهر الاحتفال، حيث يحرص الأهالي والزوار على ارتدائها تعبيراً عن الاعتزاز بتاريخ الدولة السعودية.

وساهمت هذه الأسواق في دعم الحرفيين والأسر المنتجة وتنشيط الحركة الاقتصادية، بما يعزز استدامة الصناعات التقليدية ويثري التجربة السياحية في المنطقة. وأكدت المشاهد الزاخرة بالألوان والزخارف والأصوات، أن يوم التأسيس ليس مجرد مناسبة وطنية، بل محطة لاستحضار التاريخ وتجديد الانتماء وترسيخ الهوية السعودية المتجذرة والمتجددة.

كما اكتست المباني الحكومية والمرافق العامة والخاصة باللون الأخضر، في مشهد وطني يعكس مشاعر الفخر بتاريخ الدولة السعودية. وتزيّنت الواجهات الرئيسية والطرق الحيوية بالإضاءات الجمالية والأعلام والشعارات الخاصة بالمناسبة، في صورة تجسد تلاحم أبناء الوطن واعتزازهم بهذه المناسبة التاريخية التي تستحضر بدايات الدولة السعودية وما تحقق لها من نهضة شاملة في ظل قيادتها الحكيمة.