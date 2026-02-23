On a day when the nation shines with pride, and hearts pulse with honor for a rich history that spans three centuries, the anniversary of Founding Day renews to tell the tale of beginnings and recalls the journey of construction that started from the heart of the peninsula to establish a state with deep roots, strong presence, and a confident outlook towards the future.

The cities are adorned in green, and the streets sparkle with flags and lights, while feelings of loyalty and belonging rise in every corner in celebration of a national occasion that embodies the unity of the nation's children and their solidarity, affirming their pride in their heritage, history, and authentic Saudi identity.

It is a day to reclaim the glories of the past, celebrate a flourishing present, and move steadily towards a future shaped by an ambitious vision and inspiring leadership, ensuring that the nation remains proud, vibrant in giving, and renewed in its blessed journey.

The squares, streets, and government buildings of the Kingdom are draped in green flags and decorative banners, and the main thoroughfares are illuminated with visual elements that reflect the identity of Founding Day. Preparations also included decorating city entrances and operating screens and billboards to broadcast congratulatory messages, in a scene that enhances the visual identity of this national occasion.

The municipalities and secretariats in various regions were keen to organize diverse activities and programs targeting all age groups, highlighting the historical depth of Founding Day and instilling feelings of pride in national identity. Parks and public facilities were also prepared to welcome families and visitors, with enhanced organizational and service aspects to ensure a comprehensive celebratory atmosphere that includes interactive elements encouraging community participation.

The roads and squares transformed into vibrant national canvases of pride, embodying 299 years of construction and giving, reflecting the significant place of Founding Day in the hearts of the nation's children and the loyalty it represents to leadership and the blessed journey.

Celebrations extended to the popular markets, which transformed into a lively cultural scene reflecting local heritage and the spirit of pride in national identity. The corridors were adorned with flags, and traditional costumes and handicrafts were showcased in shop windows, alongside traditional products such as palm fronds, pottery, perfumes, and herbs. Traditional attire took center stage in the celebrations, as families and visitors were keen to wear it as a symbol of pride in the history of the Saudi state.

These markets contributed to supporting artisans and productive families and revitalizing the economic movement, enhancing the sustainability of traditional industries and enriching the tourism experience in the region. The vibrant scenes filled with colors, decorations, and sounds confirmed that Founding Day is not just a national occasion, but a station to evoke history, renew belonging, and solidify the rooted and renewed Saudi identity.

Government buildings and public and private facilities were also adorned in green, in a national scene reflecting pride in the history of the Saudi state. The main facades and vital roads were embellished with aesthetic lighting, flags, and logos specific to the occasion, depicting the unity of the nation's children and their pride in this historical occasion that recalls the beginnings of the Saudi state and the comprehensive renaissance achieved under its wise leadership.