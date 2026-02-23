تواصل السعودية دعمها الشامل لليمن حكومة وشعباً من خلال مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، بمشاريع نوعية تلامس احتياجات المواطن اليمني من صحة وتعليم وطرق وخدمات اجتماعية.

ويظل الدعم السعودي بصرف الرواتب للعسكريين والمدنيين، الذين كانوا يعانون من تأخير صرفها، هو الأبرز، خصوصاً أنه جاء مع قدوم شهر رمضان المبارك، وفي ظروف بالغة الصعوبة، وهو ما خلق حالة من الارتياح لدى الشعب اليمني، الذي يثمّن عالياً الموقف السعودي غير المستغرب، الذي يأتي امتداداً للعطاءات الإنسانية التي تصب في مصلحة الشعب اليمني في عموم المحافظات.

ويضاف إلى هذا الدعم المالي للشعب اليمني وبما يساعده على مواجهة ظروفه العمل على تشغيل المطارات والموانئ، وتعبيد الطرق التي تربط بين المحافظات، وقبل كل هذا ترسيخ العملية الأمنية في المحافظات المحررة، بما يسهم في تمكين الحكومة اليمنية من أداء مهماتها وسط ظروف مناسبة تنعكس على النماء والتنمية، وبما يعكس كل هذا الدعم والمواقف التي جاءت جميعها في وقت قياسي نجح في تحقيق الرفاه والازدهار والأمن والأمان والاستقرار.