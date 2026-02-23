Saudi Arabia continues its comprehensive support for Yemen, both the government and the people, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, with quality projects that address the needs of the Yemeni citizen in health, education, roads, and social services.

The Saudi support in disbursing salaries for military and civilian personnel, who have been suffering from delays in their payments, remains the most prominent, especially as it coincided with the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, and in extremely difficult circumstances. This has created a sense of relief among the Yemeni people, who highly appreciate the Saudi position, which is not surprising, as it extends the humanitarian contributions that serve the interests of the Yemeni people across all governorates.

In addition to this financial support for the Yemeni people, which helps them face their circumstances, efforts are being made to operate airports and ports, pave the roads that connect the governorates, and, above all, establish security operations in the liberated governorates, which contributes to enabling the Yemeni government to perform its duties in suitable conditions that reflect positively on growth and development. All of this support and positions have come in a timely manner, successfully achieving welfare, prosperity, security, safety, and stability.