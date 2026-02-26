في تطور جديد لجرائم الاحتيال الإلكتروني، كشفت جهات التحقيق المصرية تفاصيل سقوط تشكيل عصابي تخصص في استدراج عملاء البنوك عبر مكالمات هاتفية خادعة، قبل الاستيلاء على بيانات بطاقاتهم البنكية وأموالهم خلال دقائق.

المتهمان وبحسب اعترافاتهما، اعتمدا أسلوبًا واحدًا يتكرر مع عشرات الضحايا:
الاتصال الهاتفي مدّعين أنهم موظفو خدمة عملاء بالبنوك، ثم إيهام الضحية بوجود مشكلة في الحساب أو المحفظة الإلكترونية، قبل طلب الأرقام السرية وبيانات بطاقات الدفع الإلكتروني.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهمين لم يكتفيا بالمكالمات، بل استخدما رسائل نصية لإضفاء مزيد من المصداقية على مخططهما. وبمجرد الحصول على بيانات البطاقات، كانا يسارعان إلى:

  • تنفيذ عمليات شراء عبر مواقع التسوق الإلكتروني

  • تحويل مبالغ مالية إلى محافظ إلكترونية مسجلة بأسماء وأرقام هواتف أخرى

  • تخزين صور بطاقات الدفع المسروقة على هواتفهما لاستخدامها لاحقًا

وعند ضبطهما داخل شقة مستأجرة اتخذاها مقرًا لإدارة نشاطهما الإجرامي، عثرت الجهات المختصة على هواتف محمولة تحتوي على صور لبطاقات دفع إلكتروني مسروقة، إلى جانب بيانات مواقع تسوق استُخدمت في تنفيذ عمليات الشراء.

المتهمان كوّنا تشكيلًا عصابيًا محترفًا، واستهدفا عملاء بنوك عاملة في السوق المصري، معتمدين على عنصر المفاجأة والخداع النفسي.
وبمواجهتهما بالأدلة، اعترفا بارتكاب خمس وقائع نصب بنفس الأسلوب.

وأعادت القضية التحذير مجددًا: بأن لا جهة مصرفية تطلب منك الرقم السري أو بيانات بطاقتك كاملة عبر الهاتف. وإن أي مكالمة تطلب هذه المعلومات هي محاولة احتيال صريحة.

وبطبيعة الحال، تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق المتهمين، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة جهودها لتعقب أي امتدادات محتملة للنشاط الإجرامي.