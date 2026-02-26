In a new development regarding electronic fraud crimes, Egyptian investigative authorities revealed details about the arrest of a criminal gang that specialized in luring bank customers through deceptive phone calls, before seizing their bank card information and money within minutes.

According to their confessions, the two suspects relied on a single method that was repeated with dozens of victims:

a phone call claiming to be customer service employees from banks, then misleading the victim into believing there was a problem with their account or electronic wallet, before requesting their secret numbers and electronic payment card details.

Investigations revealed that the suspects did not limit themselves to phone calls, but also used text messages to add more credibility to their scheme. Once they obtained the card information, they would hasten to:

Execute purchases through online shopping sites

Transfer funds to electronic wallets registered under different names and phone numbers

Store images of the stolen payment cards on their phones for later use

When they were apprehended inside a rented apartment that they used as a base for their criminal activities, authorities found mobile phones containing images of stolen electronic payment cards, along with data from shopping sites used to carry out purchases.

The suspects formed a professional gang and targeted customers of banks operating in the Egyptian market, relying on the element of surprise and psychological deception.

When confronted with the evidence, they confessed to committing five fraud incidents using the same method.

The case once again raised the warning: that no banking institution will ask you for your secret number or complete card details over the phone. Any call requesting this information is a blatant attempt at fraud.

Naturally, legal action has been taken against the suspects, while the relevant authorities continue their efforts to track any potential extensions of the criminal activity.