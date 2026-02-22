نضج البيئة القضائية

نوّه الشمري بجهود إبراز مميزات القضاء السعودي ونشر الثقافة العدلية، بما يسهم في تعزيز حضوره محلياً وعالمياً، مشيراً إلى أن تطوير الإجراءات واللوائح المرتبطة بإنفاذ العقود أسهم في رفع تصنيف المملكة عالمياً في هذا المؤشر، وهو ما يعكس نضج البيئة القضائية وكفاءة البنية التنظيمية.

وأضاف: عندما نتحدث عن العدالة وتطويرها، يحضر الدور المحوري لوزارة العدل بقيادة معالي وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، وأركان الوزارة، ومجلس القضاء الذي يرأسه، حيث قادت الوزارة مرحلة تحول نوعي عزز كفاءة المنظومة العدلية.

وأوضح أن من أبرز إنجازات وتوجهات وزارة العدل تحت قيادة الصمعاني حتى عام 2026 تحقيق التحول الرقمي الكامل في خدمات التوثيق ورقمنة معظم الخدمات القضائية، وهو ما أسهم في تقليص الإجراءات وتسريع دورة التقاضي. كما جرى تفعيل منظومة العدالة الوقائية عبر السندات التنفيذية الإلكترونية، مثل عقود الإيجار والعقود الموثقة، ما أسهم في خفض تدفق القضايا إلى المحاكم.

الأصالة الشرعية والأدوات الحديثة

أشار الشمري إلى التوسع في المحاكم النموذجية المتخصصة في الأحوال الشخصية والعمالية والتجارية، الأمر الذي رفع جودة الأحكام وسرعة إنجازها، إضافة إلى تدشين المحكمة الافتراضية للتنفيذ التي اختصرت إجراءات التنفيذ بصورة ملموسة.

كما نوّه بتطوير الأنظمة العدلية، وفي مقدمتها تطبيق نظام الأحوال الشخصية، الذي أسهم في رفع كفاءة الأحكام الأسرية وتعزيز استقرارها.

وختم المحامي كاتب الشمري تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن المرحلة الراهنة تعكس انتقال العدالة في المملكة إلى نموذج مؤسسي عالي الكفاءة يجمع بين الأصالة الشرعية والأدوات الحديثة، ما عزز ثقة المتقاضين وعمّق دور القضاء في دعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، مجدداً التهنئة للقيادة الرشيدة وللشعب السعودي بهذه المسيرة العدلية الراسخة التي تمضي بثبات نحو المستقبل.

رفع المحامي كاتب الشمري تهنئته إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى سمو ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وإلى الشعب السعودي، مؤكداً أن مسيرة العدل في الدولة السعودية تمثل نموذجاً تاريخياً متصاعداً في ترسيخ سيادة القانون وبناء الدولة المؤسسية.

وقال الشمري —عضو الهيئة السعودية للمحامين، وعضو اتحاد المحامين العرب، وعضو الاتحاد الدولي للحقوقيين—: إن العدل منذ اللحظة الأولى لقيام الدولة السعودية شكّل مرتكز الحكم ومحور الاستقرار، حيث اتخذ النظام القانوني مساراً تراكمياً انتقل من قواعد التأسيس الأولى إلى منظومة مؤسسية حديثة في العهد الزاهر.

وأوضح أن الدولة السعودية الأولى (1139هـ/1727م) ارتبط مشروعها بتوحيد المجتمع تحت مرجعية شرعية واضحة، حيث اتخذت القيادة من الشريعة الإسلامية أساساً للحكم والقضاء، فبرز القضاء الشرعي أداة لضبط المعاملات وصون الحقوق وحسم النزاعات، ما أسهم في بناء ثقة مجتمعية راسخة وترسيخ مفهوم الدولة الحارسة للنظام العام.

وأشار إلى أن الدولة السعودية الثانية شهدت تطوراً تنظيمياً في البناء الإداري والقضائي، مع عناية متزايدة بتعيين القضاة وتنظيم الولايات وضبط الشؤون المالية، بما حافظ على استمرارية مبدأ العدالة رغم التحديات، ومهّد لمرحلة أكثر نضجاً في العمل المؤسسي.

وأضاف الشمري أن مرحلة التوحيد بقيادة الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن مثّلت نقطة تحول مفصلية في تقنين العدالة وتوسيع نطاقها، من خلال توحيد الأنظمة القضائية في المناطق المختلفة وإرساء هياكل إدارية أكثر اتساعاً مع المحافظة على مرجعية الشريعة الإسلامية، ما أسّس للدولة القانونية الحديثة.

وبيّن أن عهود ملوك المملكة المتعاقبين شهدت نقلات نوعية متدرجة، تمثلت في إنشاء وزارة العدل، وتطوير ديوان المظالم، وإصدار أنظمة متخصصة في مجالات التجارة والعمل والاستثمار، الأمر الذي عزز اليقين القانوني ورفع جاذبية البيئة الاقتصادية ورسّخ دور العدالة كرافعة تنموية.

وأكد أن إطلاق رؤية المملكة 2030 منذ عام 2016 شكّل نقطة تسارع تشريعي وتنظيمي، حيث سُنَّت حتى نهاية عام 2020 منظومة واسعة شملت إصدار (60) نظاماً جديداً، و(77) تنظيماً جديداً، و(36) ترتيباً تنظيمياً، وأكثر من (24) لائحة؛ بهدف بناء الهياكل المؤسسية التشريعية ورسم السياسات العامة وفق معايير حديثة.

وفي إطار برنامج التحول الوطني، أوضح الشمري أن المنظومة العدلية شهدت مبادرات نوعية، من أبرزها إطلاق نظام متكامل لإدارة القضايا يهدف إلى رفع مستوى الخدمات العدلية وتحقيق التميز المؤسسي، وإنشاء مراكز الخدمة الشاملة للمراجعين في محاكم المدن الرئيسة لتقديم خدمات إجرائية ومعلوماتية متقدمة، مع تخصيص خدمات داعمة لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة داخل المرافق العدلية.

كما أشار إلى إنشاء صندوق النفقة المستدام لتولي الصرف على المستحقين لحين الفصل في القضايا المنظورة، بما يعزز الحماية الاجتماعية ويرفع جودة الخدمة العدلية، إضافة إلى تفعيل منظومة مكاتب المصالحة والتوسع فيها في المدن والمحافظات الرئيسة مع تطوير الكوادر البشرية، بهدف الحد من تدفق الدعاوى إلى المحاكم ورفع كفاءة التسوية الودية.