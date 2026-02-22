Maturity of the Judicial Environment

Al-Shammari highlighted the efforts to showcase the features of the Saudi judiciary and promote legal culture, which contributes to enhancing its presence locally and globally, pointing out that the development of procedures and regulations related to contract enforcement has contributed to raising the Kingdom's global ranking in this index, reflecting the maturity of the judicial environment and the efficiency of the organizational structure.

He added: When we talk about justice and its development, the pivotal role of the Ministry of Justice, led by His Excellency Minister of Justice Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, and the pillars of the ministry, as well as the Judiciary Council he heads, comes to the forefront, as the ministry has led a phase of qualitative transformation that enhanced the efficiency of the judicial system.

He explained that among the most prominent achievements and directions of the Ministry of Justice under Al-Samaani's leadership until 2026 is achieving complete digital transformation in notarization services and digitizing most judicial services, which has contributed to reducing procedures and speeding up the litigation cycle. The preventive justice system has also been activated through electronic enforcement documents, such as lease contracts and notarized contracts, which has helped reduce the influx of cases to the courts.

Legal Authenticity and Modern Tools

Al-Shammari pointed to the expansion of specialized model courts in personal, labor, and commercial matters, which has raised the quality of rulings and the speed of their issuance, in addition to launching the virtual execution court that has significantly shortened enforcement procedures.

He also noted the development of judicial systems, foremost among them the implementation of the Personal Status Law, which has contributed to enhancing the efficiency of family rulings and stabilizing them.

Lawyer Katib Al-Shammari concluded his statement by affirming that the current phase reflects the transition of justice in the Kingdom to a high-efficiency institutional model that combines legal authenticity and modern tools, which has enhanced the confidence of litigants and deepened the role of the judiciary in supporting economic and social stability, reiterating his congratulations to the wise leadership and the Saudi people on this solid judicial journey that is steadily moving towards the future.

Lawyer Katib Al-Shammari extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to the Saudi people, affirming that the journey of justice in the Saudi state represents a historical model that is progressively establishing the rule of law and building an institutional state.

Al-Shammari — a member of the Saudi Bar Association, a member of the Arab Lawyers Union, and a member of the International Union of Lawyers — stated that justice has been the cornerstone of governance and the axis of stability since the very first moment of the establishment of the Saudi state, where the legal system has taken a cumulative path that transitioned from the initial foundational rules to a modern institutional system in the prosperous era.

He explained that the first Saudi state (1139 AH/1727 AD) was linked to a project of unifying society under a clear legal reference, where the leadership adopted Islamic law as the basis for governance and judiciary, thus the Sharia judiciary emerged as a tool for regulating transactions, safeguarding rights, and resolving disputes, which contributed to building a solid community trust and establishing the concept of a state that safeguards public order.

He noted that the second Saudi state witnessed organizational development in the administrative and judicial structure, with increasing attention to appointing judges, organizing jurisdictions, and regulating financial affairs, which maintained the continuity of the principle of justice despite challenges, paving the way for a more mature phase in institutional work.

Al-Shammari added that the unification phase led by the founding King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman represented a pivotal turning point in codifying justice and expanding its scope, through the unification of judicial systems in different regions and establishing broader administrative structures while preserving the reference of Islamic law, which laid the foundation for the modern legal state.

He indicated that the reigns of the successive kings of the Kingdom have witnessed gradual qualitative leaps, manifested in the establishment of the Ministry of Justice, the development of the Board of Grievances, and the issuance of specialized regulations in the fields of commerce, labor, and investment, which enhanced legal certainty and increased the attractiveness of the economic environment, solidifying the role of justice as a developmental lever.

He affirmed that the launch of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 since 2016 has represented a point of legislative and organizational acceleration, as a wide-ranging system was enacted by the end of 2020, including the issuance of (60) new laws, (77) new regulations, (36) organizational arrangements, and more than (24) bylaws; aimed at building legislative institutional structures and shaping public policies according to modern standards.

In the context of the National Transformation Program, Al-Shammari explained that the judicial system has witnessed qualitative initiatives, the most prominent of which is the launch of a comprehensive case management system aimed at raising the level of judicial services and achieving institutional excellence, and the establishment of comprehensive service centers for reviewers in the main city courts to provide advanced procedural and informational services, with dedicated supporting services for people with disabilities within judicial facilities.

He also pointed to the establishment of a sustainable alimony fund to provide for beneficiaries until cases under consideration are resolved, which enhances social protection and raises the quality of judicial service, in addition to activating the system of reconciliation offices and expanding them in major cities and governorates while developing human resources, aimed at reducing the influx of lawsuits to the courts and enhancing the efficiency of amicable settlements.