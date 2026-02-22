Three centuries ago, specifically in the year 1139 AH / 1727 AD, the establishment of the First Saudi State by Imam Muhammad bin Saud was not merely a fleeting political event; it marked the dawn of a civilizational project that reshaped the concept of "quality of life" in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula. This was manifested in the development of the land; the Saudi individual was lifted from the vortex of fear and the struggles of dislocation to the realms of strategic security and societal stability, through the establishment of a state based on a firm governance system that ensured; a just judiciary, a precise financial system, and a formidable military power; thus providing a solid foundation for an architectural renaissance embodied in fortified palaces, bustling mosques, organized housing units, and towering walls. Prosperity did not stop at the limits of construction but extended to encompass a creative economic diversity; agriculture flourished in the valleys and oases, trade thrived along safe routes, and traditional industries and handicrafts prospered, meeting the community's needs and achieving its sufficiency, supported by steady growth in the pastoral sector and livestock development. On the shores of this material stability, a robust intellectual movement emerged, making education and culture the cornerstone of building national identity; transforming villages into cultural hubs and scientific beacons, creating the first true model of living stability and social welfare in the Arabian Peninsula in a scene that the region had not witnessed since the era of Prophethood and the Rightly Guided Caliphs; thus, the First Saudi State solidified the concept of "quality of life" as a long-standing civilizational legacy that accompanied the state's journey over three centuries.

Continuing the path of "quality of life," the homeland returned to complete its journey in preserving its gains in the year 1240 AH / 1824 AD under Imam Turki bin Abdullah, as this phase was not merely a restoration of sovereignty but a profound administrative maturity that elevated the quality of life for the Saudi individual; this was evident through the development of the state's pillars, which created a civil environment that guaranteed rights and elevated the status of the individual, solidifying the concept of "citizenship and loyalty" as a supreme social value in the community's consciousness, under a state that made its cities beacons of security, knowledge, and economy, allowing the Saudi citizen to contribute to the building, confirming that the welfare and stability of the citizen are the historical constants that grow and flourish over the centuries.

With the dawn of the Third Saudi State under King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - in the year 1319 AH / 1902 AD, and the announcement of the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the year 1351 AH / 1932 AD, a great leap began towards shaping a modern quality of life, as the Saudi individual transitioned from the simple life of the desert to stability in villages and cities, witnessing qualitative leaps in all sectors of the state's organizational, service, developmental, and investment domains, with the community believing that renaissance begins with the mind, holding onto its authentic values and loyalty to its leadership that granted it trust.

Today, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his trustworthy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - may God protect them - the quality of life has risen to unprecedented global horizons through Vision 2030, as ambition is no longer limited to providing services but includes building an exemplary environment that balances the development of lifestyles and the improvement of infrastructure. It has created a vibrant community that competes in the highest international indicators.

From the heart of the desert, we launched, and to the sky's heights, we reached, to prove to the world that the elevation of humanity, which cherishes its past and innovates its future, is anchored in a national identity grounded in values and the virtues of ancestors.

* Assistant Professor of Modern and Contemporary History at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University

Head of the History Unit of Eastern Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Gulf