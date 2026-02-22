قبل ثلاثة قرون، وتحديداً في عام 1139هـ/ 1727م، لم يكن تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود مُجرد حدث سياسي عابر، بل كان إيذاناً بميلاد مشروع حضاري أعاد صياغة مفهوم «جودة الحياة» في قلب شبه الجزيرة العربية، وتجلّى ذلك في عمارة الأرض؛ إذ نقل الإنسان السعودي من دوامة الخوف وصراعات الشتات إلى رحاب الأمن الاستراتيجي والاستقرار المجتمعي، عبر إرساء دعائم دولةٍ قامت على نظام حكم حازم كفل لها؛ قضاءً عادلاً، ونظاماً مالياً دقيقاً، وقوةً عسكرية منيعةً؛ مما وفرّ الأرضية الصلبة لنهضةٍ معمارية جسدتها القصور الحصينة، والمساجد العامرة، والوحدات السكنية المنظمة، والأسوار الشامخة. ولم يقف الرخاء عند حدود العمران، بل امتد ليشمل تنوعاً اقتصادياً خلاقاً؛ فازدهرت الزراعة في الوديان والواحات، ونشطت حركة التجارة عبر الطرق الآمنة، وانتعشت الصناعات التقليدية والحرف اليدوية التي لبت احتياجات المجتمع وحققت كفايته، يؤازرها نموٌّ مطرد في قطاع الرعي وتنمية الثروة الحيوانية. وعلى ضفاف هذا الاستقرار المادي، انبثق حراكٌ فكريٌّ رصين، جعل من التعليم والثقافة حجر الزاوية في بناء الهوية الوطنية؛ فحولت القرى إلى حواضر ثقافية ومنارات علمية، مما خلق أول نموذج حقيقي للاستقرار المعيشي والرفاه الاجتماعي في شبه الجزيرة العربية في مشهد لم تألفه المنطقة منذ عهد النبوة والخلافة الراشدة؛ لترسخ الدولة السعودية الأولى مفهوم «جودة الحياة» كإرثٍ حضاريٍّ تليد، واكب مسيرة الدولة على مدى ثلاثة قرون.
واستمراراً لنهج «جودة الحياة» عاد الوطن لاستكمال مسيرته في صون مكتسباتها عام 1240هـ/ 1824م على يد الإمام تركي بن عبد الله، إذ لم تكن هذه المرحلة مجرد استعادة للسيادة، بل كانت نضجاً إدارياً عميقاً ارتقت فيه جودة حياة الإنسان السعودي؛ وتجلّى ذلك عبر تطوير أركان الدولة مما أوجد بيئةً مدنيةً نظامية ضَمِنت الحقوق وأعلت من مكانة الفرد، ليترسخ مفهوم «المواطنة والولاء» كقيمةٍ اجتماعية عليا، في وجدان المجتمع، في ظل دولةٍ جعلت من حواضرها مناراتٍ للأمن والعلم والاقتصاد، وأتاحت للمواطن السعودي المساهمة في البناء، لتؤكد الدولة أن رفاهية المواطن واستقراره هما الثابت التاريخي الذي ينمو ويزدهر عبر القرون.
ومع بزوغ فجر الدولة السعودية الثالثة على يد الملك عبدالعزيز -طيب الله ثراه- عام 1319هـ/ 1902م، وبإعلان توحيد المملكة العربية السعودية عام 1351هـ/ 1932م بدأت انطلاقةً كبرى نحو صياغة جودة حياة عصرية، فانتقل الإنسان السعودي من حياة البادية البسيطة إلى الاستقرار في الهجر والمدن، وشهدت قفزاتٍ نوعية في كافة قطاعات الدولة التنظيمية، والخدمية، والتنموية، والاستثمارية، وآمن المجتمع بأن النهضة تبدأ بالعقل، متمسكاً بقيمه الأصيلة ووفائه لقيادته التي منحته الثقة.
أما اليوم، وفي ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان -حفظهما الله-، فقد ارتقت جودة الحياة إلى آفاق عالمية غير مسبوقة عبر رؤية 2030، فلم يعد الطموح مقتصراً على توفير الخدمات، بل شمل بناء بيئة نموذجية توازن بين تطوير أنماط الحياة، وتحسين البنية التحتية. فصنعت مجتمعاً حيوياً نافس في أرقى المؤشرات الدولية.
فمن قلب الصحراء انطلقنا، وإلى عنان السماء وصلنا، لنثبت للعالم أن الرقي في الإنسان، الذي يعتز بماضيه ويبتكر مستقبله، متمسكاً بهوية وطنية قوامها القيم وشيم الأجداد.
* أستاذ التاريخ الحديث والمعاصر المساعد بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل
رئيسة وحدة تاريخ شرق المملكة العربية السعودية والخليج العربي
Three centuries ago, specifically in the year 1139 AH / 1727 AD, the establishment of the First Saudi State by Imam Muhammad bin Saud was not merely a fleeting political event; it marked the dawn of a civilizational project that reshaped the concept of "quality of life" in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula. This was manifested in the development of the land; the Saudi individual was lifted from the vortex of fear and the struggles of dislocation to the realms of strategic security and societal stability, through the establishment of a state based on a firm governance system that ensured; a just judiciary, a precise financial system, and a formidable military power; thus providing a solid foundation for an architectural renaissance embodied in fortified palaces, bustling mosques, organized housing units, and towering walls. Prosperity did not stop at the limits of construction but extended to encompass a creative economic diversity; agriculture flourished in the valleys and oases, trade thrived along safe routes, and traditional industries and handicrafts prospered, meeting the community's needs and achieving its sufficiency, supported by steady growth in the pastoral sector and livestock development. On the shores of this material stability, a robust intellectual movement emerged, making education and culture the cornerstone of building national identity; transforming villages into cultural hubs and scientific beacons, creating the first true model of living stability and social welfare in the Arabian Peninsula in a scene that the region had not witnessed since the era of Prophethood and the Rightly Guided Caliphs; thus, the First Saudi State solidified the concept of "quality of life" as a long-standing civilizational legacy that accompanied the state's journey over three centuries.
Continuing the path of "quality of life," the homeland returned to complete its journey in preserving its gains in the year 1240 AH / 1824 AD under Imam Turki bin Abdullah, as this phase was not merely a restoration of sovereignty but a profound administrative maturity that elevated the quality of life for the Saudi individual; this was evident through the development of the state's pillars, which created a civil environment that guaranteed rights and elevated the status of the individual, solidifying the concept of "citizenship and loyalty" as a supreme social value in the community's consciousness, under a state that made its cities beacons of security, knowledge, and economy, allowing the Saudi citizen to contribute to the building, confirming that the welfare and stability of the citizen are the historical constants that grow and flourish over the centuries.
With the dawn of the Third Saudi State under King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - in the year 1319 AH / 1902 AD, and the announcement of the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the year 1351 AH / 1932 AD, a great leap began towards shaping a modern quality of life, as the Saudi individual transitioned from the simple life of the desert to stability in villages and cities, witnessing qualitative leaps in all sectors of the state's organizational, service, developmental, and investment domains, with the community believing that renaissance begins with the mind, holding onto its authentic values and loyalty to its leadership that granted it trust.
Today, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his trustworthy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - may God protect them - the quality of life has risen to unprecedented global horizons through Vision 2030, as ambition is no longer limited to providing services but includes building an exemplary environment that balances the development of lifestyles and the improvement of infrastructure. It has created a vibrant community that competes in the highest international indicators.
From the heart of the desert, we launched, and to the sky's heights, we reached, to prove to the world that the elevation of humanity, which cherishes its past and innovates its future, is anchored in a national identity grounded in values and the virtues of ancestors.
* Assistant Professor of Modern and Contemporary History at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University
Head of the History Unit of Eastern Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Gulf