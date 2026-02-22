قبل ثلاثة قرون، وتحديداً في عام 1139هـ/ 1727م، لم يكن تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود مُجرد حدث سياسي عابر، بل كان إيذاناً بميلاد مشروع حضاري أعاد صياغة مفهوم «جودة الحياة» في قلب شبه الجزيرة العربية، وتجلّى ذلك في عمارة الأرض؛ إذ نقل الإنسان السعودي من دوامة الخوف وصراعات الشتات إلى رحاب الأمن الاستراتيجي والاستقرار المجتمعي، عبر إرساء دعائم دولةٍ قامت على نظام حكم حازم كفل لها؛ قضاءً عادلاً، ونظاماً مالياً دقيقاً، وقوةً عسكرية منيعةً؛ مما وفرّ الأرضية الصلبة لنهضةٍ معمارية جسدتها القصور الحصينة، والمساجد العامرة، والوحدات السكنية المنظمة، والأسوار الشامخة. ولم يقف الرخاء عند حدود العمران، بل امتد ليشمل تنوعاً اقتصادياً خلاقاً؛ فازدهرت الزراعة في الوديان والواحات، ونشطت حركة التجارة عبر الطرق الآمنة، وانتعشت الصناعات التقليدية والحرف اليدوية التي لبت احتياجات المجتمع وحققت كفايته، يؤازرها نموٌّ مطرد في قطاع الرعي وتنمية الثروة الحيوانية. وعلى ضفاف هذا الاستقرار المادي، انبثق حراكٌ فكريٌّ رصين، جعل من التعليم والثقافة حجر الزاوية في بناء الهوية الوطنية؛ فحولت القرى إلى حواضر ثقافية ومنارات علمية، مما خلق أول نموذج حقيقي للاستقرار المعيشي والرفاه الاجتماعي في شبه الجزيرة العربية في مشهد لم تألفه المنطقة منذ عهد النبوة والخلافة الراشدة؛ لترسخ الدولة السعودية الأولى مفهوم «جودة الحياة» كإرثٍ حضاريٍّ تليد، واكب مسيرة الدولة على مدى ثلاثة قرون.

واستمراراً لنهج «جودة الحياة» عاد الوطن لاستكمال مسيرته في صون مكتسباتها عام 1240هـ/ 1824م على يد الإمام تركي بن عبد الله، إذ لم تكن هذه المرحلة مجرد استعادة للسيادة، بل كانت نضجاً إدارياً عميقاً ارتقت فيه جودة حياة الإنسان السعودي؛ وتجلّى ذلك عبر تطوير أركان الدولة مما أوجد بيئةً مدنيةً نظامية ضَمِنت الحقوق وأعلت من مكانة الفرد، ليترسخ مفهوم «المواطنة والولاء» كقيمةٍ اجتماعية عليا، في وجدان المجتمع، في ظل دولةٍ جعلت من حواضرها مناراتٍ للأمن والعلم والاقتصاد، وأتاحت للمواطن السعودي المساهمة في البناء، لتؤكد الدولة أن رفاهية المواطن واستقراره هما الثابت التاريخي الذي ينمو ويزدهر عبر القرون.

ومع بزوغ فجر الدولة السعودية الثالثة على يد الملك عبدالعزيز -طيب الله ثراه- عام 1319هـ/ 1902م، وبإعلان توحيد المملكة العربية السعودية عام 1351هـ/ 1932م بدأت انطلاقةً كبرى نحو صياغة جودة حياة عصرية، فانتقل الإنسان السعودي من حياة البادية البسيطة إلى الاستقرار في الهجر والمدن، وشهدت قفزاتٍ نوعية في كافة قطاعات الدولة التنظيمية، والخدمية، والتنموية، والاستثمارية، وآمن المجتمع بأن النهضة تبدأ بالعقل، متمسكاً بقيمه الأصيلة ووفائه لقيادته التي منحته الثقة.

أما اليوم، وفي ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان -حفظهما الله-، فقد ارتقت جودة الحياة إلى آفاق عالمية غير مسبوقة عبر رؤية 2030، فلم يعد الطموح مقتصراً على توفير الخدمات، بل شمل بناء بيئة نموذجية توازن بين تطوير أنماط الحياة، وتحسين البنية التحتية. فصنعت مجتمعاً حيوياً نافس في أرقى المؤشرات الدولية.

فمن قلب الصحراء انطلقنا، وإلى عنان السماء وصلنا، لنثبت للعالم أن الرقي في الإنسان، الذي يعتز بماضيه ويبتكر مستقبله، متمسكاً بهوية وطنية قوامها القيم وشيم الأجداد.

* أستاذ التاريخ الحديث والمعاصر المساعد بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل

رئيسة وحدة تاريخ شرق المملكة العربية السعودية والخليج العربي