The Chairman of the Saudi-Maltese Business Council and the Chairman of the Sports Events and Investment Committee in the Saudi-Spanish Business Council, Abdulhadi Al-Habbabi, expressed in a statement to "Okaz" that Founding Day represents a confirmation of the care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the history of the Kingdom, which spans more than three centuries, and pride in its rich national heritage.

Al-Habbabi explained that the Kingdom, in addition to its religious significance as the home of the Two Holy Mosques, enjoys a unique geographical location and diverse natural resources, and is based on a civilization deeply rooted in history. This has made the story of the establishment of the Saudi state a testament to a leadership will aimed at unifying the Arabian Peninsula under one banner based on the Holy Quran and the pure Sunnah, and establishing the foundations of security and stability since the first and second Saudi states, leading up to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He pointed out that the year 1319 AH (1902 AD) marked the starting point of the unification journey led by the founding king Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman, who laid the foundations of a secure and stable state. The kings of the Kingdom followed in his footsteps, achieving renewed development that enhanced Saudi Arabia's position among major economies and solidified a strong bond between the leadership and the people.

Al-Habbabi indicated that Founding Day represents a moment to recall the three phases of the Saudi state and an opportunity to enhance the awareness of the new generation about the depth of the national heritage and the challenges that the Kingdom has overcome to reach the ranks of economically and developmentally advanced countries, in parallel with adopting an ambitious vision that achieves qualitative progress in various sectors.

He added that on Founding Day, the Kingdom transformed from an idea into a solid state and a renewed civilization, witnessing today significant leaps under the current leadership, driven by the launch of Vision 2030 and the strategic programs and projects it encompasses, including the Public Investment Fund programs, national transformation, the development of the national industry and logistics services, in addition to the NEOM, Roshn, Qiddiya, Red Sea, Diriyah Gate, Amaala, and AlUla development projects, along with the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives.

Al-Habbabi affirmed that the leadership continues to work on enhancing the growth of the national economy, diversifying income sources, and achieving sustainable development by improving financial management and governance, developing the investment environment, enhancing investor confidence, and enabling the private sector to expand its strategic partnership, alongside the pivotal role of the Public Investment Fund in managing and developing the Kingdom's assets and attracting investment opportunities that support building a vibrant society, a prosperous economy, and an ambitious nation.