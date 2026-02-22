عبّر رئيس مجلس الأعمال السعودي المالطي رئيس لجنة الفعاليات والاستثمار الرياضي في مجلس الأعمال السعودي الإسباني عبدالهادي الحبابي، في تصريح إلى «عكاظ»، عن أن يوم التأسيس يمثل تأكيداً على عناية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بتاريخ المملكة الممتد لأكثر من 3 قرون، والاعتزاز بالإرث الوطني العريق.

وأوضح الحبابي، أن المملكة، إلى جانب مكانتها الدينية باحتضان الحرمين الشريفين، تتمتع بموقع جغرافي نوعي وموارد طبيعية متنوعة، وتستند إلى حضارة ضاربة في عمق التاريخ، ما جعل قصة تأسيس الدولة السعودية شاهداً على إرادة قيادية هدفت إلى توحيد الجزيرة العربية تحت راية واحدة قائمة على القرآن الكريم والسنة المطهرة، وترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار منذ الدولة السعودية الأولى والثانية وصولاً إلى المملكة العربية السعودية.

وأشار إلى أن تاريخ عام 1319هـ (1902م)، شكّل نقطة انطلاق رحلة التوحيد على يد الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن، الذي أرسى ركائز الدولة الآمنة المستقرة، وسار على نهجه ملوك المملكة، محققين تنمية متجددة عززت مكانة السعودية بين الاقتصادات الكبرى، ورسخت تلاحماً متيناً بين القيادة والشعب.

وبيّن الحبابي، أن يوم التأسيس يمثل محطة لاستحضار أطوار الدولة السعودية الثلاثة، وفرصة لتعزيز وعي الجيل الجديد بعمق الإرث الوطني والتحديات التي تجاوزتها المملكة حتى بلغت مصاف الدول المتقدمة اقتصادياً وتنموياً، بالتوازي مع تبني رؤية طموحة تحقق تقدماً نوعياً في مختلف القطاعات.

وأضاف، أن المملكة تحولت في يوم التأسيس من فكرة إلى دولة راسخة وحضارة متجددة، تشهد اليوم قفزات واسعة في عهد القيادة الحالية، مدفوعة بإطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030 وما تضمنته من برامج ومشاريع إستراتيجية، من بينها برامج صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، والتحول الوطني، وتطوير الصناعة الوطنية والخدمات اللوجستية، إلى جانب مشاريع نيوم، وروشن، والقدية، والبحر الأحمر، وبوابة الدرعية، وأمالا، وتطوير العلا، ومبادرتي السعودية الخضراء والشرق الأوسط الأخضر.

وأكد الحبابي، أن القيادة تواصل العمل على تعزيز نمو الاقتصاد الوطني وتنويع مصادر الدخل وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة، عبر رفع كفاءة الإدارة المالية والحوكمة، وتطوير البيئة الاستثمارية، وتعزيز ثقة المستثمرين، وتمكين القطاع الخاص من توسيع شراكته الإستراتيجية، إلى جانب الدور المحوري لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة في إدارة وتنمية أصول المملكة، وجذب الفرص الاستثمارية بما يدعم بناء مجتمع حيوي واقتصاد مزدهر ووطن طموح.