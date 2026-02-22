عبّر رئيس مجلس الأعمال السعودي المالطي رئيس لجنة الفعاليات والاستثمار الرياضي في مجلس الأعمال السعودي الإسباني عبدالهادي الحبابي، في تصريح إلى «عكاظ»، عن أن يوم التأسيس يمثل تأكيداً على عناية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بتاريخ المملكة الممتد لأكثر من 3 قرون، والاعتزاز بالإرث الوطني العريق.
وأوضح الحبابي، أن المملكة، إلى جانب مكانتها الدينية باحتضان الحرمين الشريفين، تتمتع بموقع جغرافي نوعي وموارد طبيعية متنوعة، وتستند إلى حضارة ضاربة في عمق التاريخ، ما جعل قصة تأسيس الدولة السعودية شاهداً على إرادة قيادية هدفت إلى توحيد الجزيرة العربية تحت راية واحدة قائمة على القرآن الكريم والسنة المطهرة، وترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار منذ الدولة السعودية الأولى والثانية وصولاً إلى المملكة العربية السعودية.
وأشار إلى أن تاريخ عام 1319هـ (1902م)، شكّل نقطة انطلاق رحلة التوحيد على يد الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن، الذي أرسى ركائز الدولة الآمنة المستقرة، وسار على نهجه ملوك المملكة، محققين تنمية متجددة عززت مكانة السعودية بين الاقتصادات الكبرى، ورسخت تلاحماً متيناً بين القيادة والشعب.
وبيّن الحبابي، أن يوم التأسيس يمثل محطة لاستحضار أطوار الدولة السعودية الثلاثة، وفرصة لتعزيز وعي الجيل الجديد بعمق الإرث الوطني والتحديات التي تجاوزتها المملكة حتى بلغت مصاف الدول المتقدمة اقتصادياً وتنموياً، بالتوازي مع تبني رؤية طموحة تحقق تقدماً نوعياً في مختلف القطاعات.
وأضاف، أن المملكة تحولت في يوم التأسيس من فكرة إلى دولة راسخة وحضارة متجددة، تشهد اليوم قفزات واسعة في عهد القيادة الحالية، مدفوعة بإطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030 وما تضمنته من برامج ومشاريع إستراتيجية، من بينها برامج صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، والتحول الوطني، وتطوير الصناعة الوطنية والخدمات اللوجستية، إلى جانب مشاريع نيوم، وروشن، والقدية، والبحر الأحمر، وبوابة الدرعية، وأمالا، وتطوير العلا، ومبادرتي السعودية الخضراء والشرق الأوسط الأخضر.
وأكد الحبابي، أن القيادة تواصل العمل على تعزيز نمو الاقتصاد الوطني وتنويع مصادر الدخل وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة، عبر رفع كفاءة الإدارة المالية والحوكمة، وتطوير البيئة الاستثمارية، وتعزيز ثقة المستثمرين، وتمكين القطاع الخاص من توسيع شراكته الإستراتيجية، إلى جانب الدور المحوري لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة في إدارة وتنمية أصول المملكة، وجذب الفرص الاستثمارية بما يدعم بناء مجتمع حيوي واقتصاد مزدهر ووطن طموح.
The Chairman of the Saudi-Maltese Business Council and the Chairman of the Sports Events and Investment Committee in the Saudi-Spanish Business Council, Abdulhadi Al-Habbabi, expressed in a statement to "Okaz" that Founding Day represents a confirmation of the care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the history of the Kingdom, which spans more than three centuries, and pride in its rich national heritage.
Al-Habbabi explained that the Kingdom, in addition to its religious significance as the home of the Two Holy Mosques, enjoys a unique geographical location and diverse natural resources, and is based on a civilization deeply rooted in history. This has made the story of the establishment of the Saudi state a testament to a leadership will aimed at unifying the Arabian Peninsula under one banner based on the Holy Quran and the pure Sunnah, and establishing the foundations of security and stability since the first and second Saudi states, leading up to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He pointed out that the year 1319 AH (1902 AD) marked the starting point of the unification journey led by the founding king Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman, who laid the foundations of a secure and stable state. The kings of the Kingdom followed in his footsteps, achieving renewed development that enhanced Saudi Arabia's position among major economies and solidified a strong bond between the leadership and the people.
Al-Habbabi indicated that Founding Day represents a moment to recall the three phases of the Saudi state and an opportunity to enhance the awareness of the new generation about the depth of the national heritage and the challenges that the Kingdom has overcome to reach the ranks of economically and developmentally advanced countries, in parallel with adopting an ambitious vision that achieves qualitative progress in various sectors.
He added that on Founding Day, the Kingdom transformed from an idea into a solid state and a renewed civilization, witnessing today significant leaps under the current leadership, driven by the launch of Vision 2030 and the strategic programs and projects it encompasses, including the Public Investment Fund programs, national transformation, the development of the national industry and logistics services, in addition to the NEOM, Roshn, Qiddiya, Red Sea, Diriyah Gate, Amaala, and AlUla development projects, along with the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives.
Al-Habbabi affirmed that the leadership continues to work on enhancing the growth of the national economy, diversifying income sources, and achieving sustainable development by improving financial management and governance, developing the investment environment, enhancing investor confidence, and enabling the private sector to expand its strategic partnership, alongside the pivotal role of the Public Investment Fund in managing and developing the Kingdom's assets and attracting investment opportunities that support building a vibrant society, a prosperous economy, and an ambitious nation.