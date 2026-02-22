في امتدادٍ لمسيرة التنمية الطموحة التي تشهدها المملكة في القطاع الرياضي نحو تحقيق التميز والوصول إلى الريادة، وبدعم واهتمام كريمين من القيادة الرشيدة، شهد العام المنصرم نشاطاً رياضياً كبيراً في المملكة العربية السعودية على الأصعدة كافة، تمثَّل في تحقيق الكفاءة المؤسسية، وتألق الكوادر والرياضيين والرياضيات، في جملة من الفعاليات والمشاركات القارية والدولية التي استضافتها المملكة على مدار العام.

يناير.. تتويج ميلان وبرشلونة بكأسَي السوبر

افتتح العام أولى صفحاته بحدث كروي كبير في يناير، تمثل بكأس السوبر الإسباني الذي استضافته المملكة مجدداً، وانتهى بتتويج فريق برشلونة باللقب في جدة، كما تم تتوّيج فريق إي سي ميلان الإيطالي بلقب كأس السوبر الإيطالي في الرياض.

فبراير.. رعاية ملكية كريمة

بدأ فبراير بحدث عالمي استثنائي، تمثَّل في رعاية كريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، لسباق كأس السعودية، وبحضور وتشريف من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لحفل السباق في نسخته السادسة، بميدان الملك عبدالعزيز في الرياض.

في مارس.. دعم ولي العهد

واصلت الرياضة السعودية تطورها المستمر، بفضل الدعم الكبير من القيادة الرشيدة، إذ استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، السائق السعودي يزيد الراجحي، بمناسبة تحقيقه لقب رالي داكار، في لفتة تعكس التقدير الكبير لأبطال الوطن الذين يمثلون المملكة في المحافل العالمية.

في أبريل.. ناشئو «الأخضر» يتأهلون إلى المونديال

كتب أبريل العديد من القصص، ولعل أبرزها تأهل المنتخب السعودي تحت 17عاماً إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2025، إلى جانب إطلاق الوزارة «معجم المصطلحات الرياضية» بالتعاون مع مجمع الملك سلمان للغة العربية؛ ليكون مرجعاً لغوياً شاملاً، إلى جانب نشر الوزارة اللائحة التنفيذية لمشروع الرخص المهنية والاعتماد البرامجي للتدريب المهني الرياضي.

مايو.. القائد الملهم يستقبل الأبطال

تم تدوين لقب قاري بحصول فريق الأهلي على لقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025، ولم يكتمل المشهد إلا باستقبال ولي العهد «القائد الملهم» لفريق الأهلي، في إطار دعمه الكريم والمستمر لكل تميز رياضي سعودي، الذي تجسّد أيضاً في استقباله لاعب المنتخب السعودي لألعاب القوى البارالمبية عبدالرحمن القرشي، بمناسبة حصوله على ذهبية دورة الألعاب البارالمبية في باريس.

وفي الشهر ذاته، توّج وزير الرياضة فريق الاتحاد بلقب دوري روشن للمحترفين 2024–2025، كما طرحت الوزارة مشروع استثمار المنشآت الرياضية، الذي يعد فرصة ذهبية للقطاع الخاص من أجل الاستثمار في تشغيل وإدارة وصيانة المنشآت الرياضية، وقامت الوزارة بطرح ثلاث منشآت رئيسية؛ منها مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ومدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، ومدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمكة المكرمة.

يونيو.. البدء في تطبيق نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية للاعبين

تم الكشف في يونيو عن مشروع تاريخي جديد، حين أعلنت وزارة الرياضة والمؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية، البدء في تطبيق نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية للاعبين والمدربين السعوديين، إلى جانب ذلك أيضاً تم توقيع عقود تنفيذ فندقين في مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة مع شركات محلية وعالمية، فضلاً عن تحقيق الوزارة نسبة 100% في بطاقة الأداء الصادرة عن المركز السعودي لكفاءة الطاقة لعامي 2023 و2024.

يوليو.. إعلان تاريخي بتخصيص 3 أندية رياضية

حمل يوليو إعلاناً تاريخياً بتخصيص أول ثلاثة أندية رياضية (الأنصار، الخلود، الزلفي) عبر الطرح العام، مع فتح المجال لنقل ملكية بقية الأندية لجهات استثمارية، في خطوة نوعية لتعزيز الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، ودعم الاستدامة المالية، ورفع كفاءة الحوكمة في المنظومة الرياضية.

كما شهد الشهر اختتام بطولة العالم للبلياردو 2025 في محافظة جدة.

أغسطس.. ولي العهد يشرف

ختام الرياضات الإلكترونية

أغسطس.. حمل في طيّاته حضوراً وتشريفاً لولي العهد للحفل الختامي لبطولة كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية 2025، وتوّج فريق فالكونز السعودي باللقب للمرة الثانية على التوالي، في إنجاز وطني يعكس تفوق المواهب السعودية وقدرة المملكة على استضافة وتنظيم كبرى الفعاليات العالمية.

سبتمبر.. «صغار الأخضر» أبطالاً للخليج

توّج نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، الفائزين في مهرجان ولي العهد للهجن في نسخته السابعة بمحافظة الطائف، في حدثٍ وطني يعكس الاهتمام بالرياضات التراثية، وحرص القيادة على دعمها وتعزيز حضورها في المشهد الرياضي، كما تُوّج المنتخب السعودي للشباب بلقب كأس الخليج تحت 20 عاماً، في إنجاز يؤكد نجاح برامج تطوير الفئات السنية.

أكتوبر.. «الأخضر» يعبر إلى كأس العالم

الأفراح السعودية عادت مجدداً، وشهدت عروس البحر الأحمر (جدة)، تأهل المنتخب السعودي لكرة القدم للمرة السابعة إلى كأس العالم، كما كتب أكتوبر إعلان الهيئة العامة للإحصاء ارتفاع نسبة ممارسي النشاط البدني في السعودية لمدة 150 دقيقة فأكثر أسبوعياً لتصل إلى 59.1%.

نوفمبر.. لقاء الأبطال

شهد هذا الشهر الحفل الختامي لدورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي في العاصمة الرياض، وحققت المملكة الترتيب الرابع في الدورة بحصول لاعبيها على 57 ميدالية متنوعة (18 ذهبية، 12 فضية، 27 برونزية)، كما شهدت الدورة في اجتماعاتها تزكية الوزير رئيساً لاتحاد اللجان العربية الأولمبية الوطنية العربية لدورة انتخابية جديدة حتى 2029، أما جدة، فقد شهدت تتويج البطل الفرنسي سيباستيان أوجيه بلقب بطولة العالم للراليات «رالي السعودية 2025».

ديسمبر.. نابولي يطير بلقب السوبر الإيطالي

استضافتان عالميتان حظيت بهما السعودية خلال ديسمبر، بدايةً بمنافسات بطولة نهائيات الجيل القادم 2025، وتوّج الأمريكي ليرنر تيين باللقب، أما العاصمة الرياض فشهدت منافسةً قويةً على كأس السوبر الإيطالي بين أربعة فرق؛ إي سي ميلان وإنتر ميلان ونابولي وبولونيا، وحصد لقبها نابولي إثر انتصاره على بولونيا بهدفين نظيفين.