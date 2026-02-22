In continuation of the ambitious development journey witnessed by the Kingdom in the sports sector towards achieving excellence and reaching leadership, and with generous support and interest from the wise leadership, the past year saw significant sports activity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on all fronts, represented in achieving institutional efficiency, and the brilliance of athletes and sportswomen, in a series of continental and international events hosted by the Kingdom throughout the year.

January.. Milan and Barcelona crowned with the Super Cups

The year opened its first pages with a major football event in January, represented by the Spanish Super Cup hosted once again by the Kingdom, which concluded with Barcelona winning the title in Jeddah, while the Italian team AC Milan was crowned with the Italian Super Cup title in Riyadh.

February.. Generous royal sponsorship

February began with an exceptional global event, represented by the generous sponsorship from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, for the Saudi Cup race, with the presence and honor of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at the sixth edition of the race held at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh.

In March.. Support from the Crown Prince

Saudi sports continued its ongoing development, thanks to the significant support from the wise leadership, as the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, received Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, on the occasion of his victory in the Dakar Rally, in a gesture that reflects the great appreciation for the nation's champions who represent the Kingdom on global platforms.

In April.. The youth of "Al-Akhdar" qualify for the World Cup

April wrote many stories, perhaps the most prominent being the qualification of the Saudi U-17 national team for the 2025 World Cup, alongside the launch of the ministry's "Sports Terminology Dictionary" in collaboration with the King Salman Center for the Arabic Language; to serve as a comprehensive linguistic reference, in addition to the ministry publishing the executive regulations for the professional licenses and program accreditation for sports vocational training.

May.. The inspiring leader welcomes the champions

A continental title was recorded with Al-Ahli team winning the AFC Champions League 2025, and the scene was completed with the Crown Prince, "the inspiring leader," receiving the Al-Ahli team, as part of his generous and ongoing support for every Saudi sports excellence, which was also reflected in his reception of the Saudi Paralympic athletics player Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi, on the occasion of his winning a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

In the same month, the Minister of Sports crowned the Al-Ittihad team with the Roshn Saudi Pro League title for 2024–2025, and the ministry launched a project for the investment of sports facilities, which is a golden opportunity for the private sector to invest in the operation, management, and maintenance of sports facilities. The ministry announced three main facilities; including King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, and King Abdulaziz Sports City in Makkah.

June.. Starting the implementation of the social insurance system for players

In June, a new historic project was revealed when the Ministry of Sports and the General Organization for Social Insurance announced the start of implementing the social insurance system for Saudi players and coaches. Additionally, contracts were signed for the execution of two hotels in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah with local and international companies, in addition to the ministry achieving a 100% rating in the performance card issued by the Saudi Center for Energy Efficiency for the years 2023 and 2024.

July.. Historic announcement for the allocation of 3 sports clubs

July carried a historic announcement with the allocation of the first three sports clubs (Al-Ansar, Al-Khulood, Al-Zulfi) through public offering, with the opening of the door for the transfer of ownership of the remaining clubs to investment entities, in a qualitative step to enhance partnership with the private sector, support financial sustainability, and improve governance efficiency in the sports system.

The month also witnessed the conclusion of the 2025 World Pool Championship in Jeddah.

August.. The Crown Prince honors

Conclusion of electronic sports

August.. Carried within it the presence and honor of the Crown Prince at the closing ceremony of the 2025 World Electronic Sports Championship, where the Saudi Falcons team was crowned with the title for the second consecutive time, in a national achievement that reflects the superiority of Saudi talents and the Kingdom's ability to host and organize major global events.

September.. "Young Al-Akhdar" champions of the Gulf

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, crowned the winners of the Crown Prince Camel Festival in its seventh edition in Taif, in a national event that reflects the interest in heritage sports, and the leadership's keenness to support and enhance its presence in the sports scene. The Saudi youth team was also crowned with the Gulf Cup under 20 years old, in an achievement that confirms the success of youth development programs.

October.. "Al-Akhdar" qualifies for the World Cup

Saudi celebrations returned once again, and the bride of the Red Sea (Jeddah) witnessed the qualification of the Saudi national football team for the World Cup for the seventh time, while October saw the General Authority for Statistics announce an increase in the percentage of individuals engaging in physical activity in Saudi Arabia for 150 minutes or more weekly, reaching 59.1%.

November.. Meeting the champions

This month witnessed the closing ceremony of the Islamic Solidarity Games in the capital, Riyadh, where the Kingdom ranked fourth in the tournament with its athletes winning 57 diverse medals (18 gold, 12 silver, 27 bronze). The tournament also saw the election of the minister as president of the Arab National Olympic Committees Union for a new electoral term until 2029. Meanwhile, Jeddah witnessed the crowning of French champion Sébastien Ogier with the title of the World Rally Championship "Rally Saudi 2025."

December.. Napoli flies with the Italian Super Cup title

The Kingdom hosted two global events in December, starting with the Next Generation Finals 2025, where American Lerner Tien was crowned with the title. The capital, Riyadh, witnessed a fierce competition for the Italian Super Cup among four teams; AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, and Bologna, with Napoli claiming the title after defeating Bologna with two clean goals.