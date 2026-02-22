في يوم التأسيس، نستحضر بكل فخر واعتزاز العمق التاريخي لدولتنا المباركة، التي أرسى دعائمها الإمام محمد بن سعود -رحمه الله- عام 1727م، لتبدأ مسيرة وطنٍ قام على أسس راسخة من الوحدة والعدل والعقيدة، واستمر عبر القرون نموذجاً في الثبات والتقدّم والطموح.
ويأتي احتفال هذا العام تأكيداً على ما ننعم به من أمن واستقرار وتنمية شاملة، وهو امتداد لذلك الإرث العظيم، وتجسيد لرؤية قيادتنا الرشيدة -أيّدها الله- في بناء وطنٍ مزدهر، واقتصادٍ متنوع، ومجتمعٍ حيوي، وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
ويُعد التعليم الجامعي أحد أهم ركائز هذا البناء الوطني؛ إذ لم تعد الجامعات مؤسساتٍ لنقل المعرفة فحسب، بل أصبحت بيئاتٍ لإنتاجها، وحاضناتٍ للابتكار، وممكّناتٍ للكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على المنافسة عالميًا. وقد شهد قطاع التعليم العالي في المملكة بفضل الله ثم بدعم القيادة الرشيدة نقلات نوعية في تطوير البرامج الأكاديمية، وتعزيز البحث العلمي، وتمكين الشراكات المحلية والدولية، بما يواكب التحوّلات المتسارعة ويخدم أولويات التنمية.
إن استثمارنا في رأس المال البشري هو الاستثمار الأسمى، ومن خلال تمكين طلابنا وطالباتنا، ودعم أعضاء هيئة التدريس والكوادر الإدارية، نواصل العمل لترسيخ ثقافة التميز والجودة والحوكمة، وتعزيز الكفاءة المالية والإدارية بما يحقق الاستدامة المؤسسية ويرفع من تنافسية جامعتنا.
وفي هذه المناسبة الوطنية الغالية، نجدّد العهد لقيادتنا على مواصلة العطاء، وتعزيز روح الانتماء والمسؤولية، والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد؛ لنكون امتداداً مشرّفاً لمسيرة وطنٍ بدأ عظيماً ويزداد بتوفيق الله عظمةً عاماً بعد عام.
حفظ الله المملكة العربية السعودية، وأدام عليها أمنها واستقرارها وقيادتها الرشيدة، وكل عام ووطننا شامخٌ بعطائه، معتزٌ بتاريخه، ماضٍ بثقة نحو مستقبله.
- نائب رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل للشؤون الإدارية والمالية
On Founding Day, we proudly and honorably recall the historical depth of our blessed nation, which was established by Imam Muhammad bin Saud - may God have mercy on him - in 1727 AD, marking the beginning of a homeland built on solid foundations of unity, justice, and faith, continuing through the centuries as a model of stability, progress, and ambition.
This year's celebration reaffirms the security, stability, and comprehensive development we enjoy, extending that great legacy and embodying the vision of our wise leadership - may God support it - in building a prosperous nation, a diversified economy, and a vibrant community, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Higher education is one of the most important pillars of this national construction; universities are no longer just institutions for transferring knowledge but have become environments for producing it, incubators for innovation, and enablers of national competencies capable of competing globally. Thanks to God and the support of wise leadership, the higher education sector in the Kingdom has witnessed significant advancements in developing academic programs, enhancing scientific research, and enabling local and international partnerships, keeping pace with rapid transformations and serving development priorities.
Investing in human capital is the highest form of investment, and by empowering our male and female students, and supporting faculty members and administrative staff, we continue to work on establishing a culture of excellence, quality, and governance, while enhancing financial and administrative efficiency to achieve institutional sustainability and increase the competitiveness of our university.
On this cherished national occasion, we renew our pledge to our leadership to continue giving, to enhance the spirit of belonging and responsibility, and to work as one team; so that we may be a proud extension of a nation that began great and, with God's grace, grows greater year after year.
May God protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sustain its security, stability, and wise leadership, and may our nation continue to stand tall in its contributions, proud of its history, confidently moving towards its future.
- Vice President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University for Administrative and Financial Affairs