في يوم التأسيس، نستحضر بكل فخر واعتزاز العمق التاريخي لدولتنا المباركة، التي أرسى دعائمها الإمام محمد بن سعود -رحمه الله- عام 1727م، لتبدأ مسيرة وطنٍ قام على أسس راسخة من الوحدة والعدل والعقيدة، واستمر عبر القرون نموذجاً في الثبات والتقدّم والطموح.

ويأتي احتفال هذا العام تأكيداً على ما ننعم به من أمن واستقرار وتنمية شاملة، وهو امتداد لذلك الإرث العظيم، وتجسيد لرؤية قيادتنا الرشيدة -أيّدها الله- في بناء وطنٍ مزدهر، واقتصادٍ متنوع، ومجتمعٍ حيوي، وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

ويُعد التعليم الجامعي أحد أهم ركائز هذا البناء الوطني؛ إذ لم تعد الجامعات مؤسساتٍ لنقل المعرفة فحسب، بل أصبحت بيئاتٍ لإنتاجها، وحاضناتٍ للابتكار، وممكّناتٍ للكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على المنافسة عالميًا. وقد شهد قطاع التعليم العالي في المملكة بفضل الله ثم بدعم القيادة الرشيدة نقلات نوعية في تطوير البرامج الأكاديمية، وتعزيز البحث العلمي، وتمكين الشراكات المحلية والدولية، بما يواكب التحوّلات المتسارعة ويخدم أولويات التنمية.

إن استثمارنا في رأس المال البشري هو الاستثمار الأسمى، ومن خلال تمكين طلابنا وطالباتنا، ودعم أعضاء هيئة التدريس والكوادر الإدارية، نواصل العمل لترسيخ ثقافة التميز والجودة والحوكمة، وتعزيز الكفاءة المالية والإدارية بما يحقق الاستدامة المؤسسية ويرفع من تنافسية جامعتنا.

وفي هذه المناسبة الوطنية الغالية، نجدّد العهد لقيادتنا على مواصلة العطاء، وتعزيز روح الانتماء والمسؤولية، والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد؛ لنكون امتداداً مشرّفاً لمسيرة وطنٍ بدأ عظيماً ويزداد بتوفيق الله عظمةً عاماً بعد عام.

حفظ الله المملكة العربية السعودية، وأدام عليها أمنها واستقرارها وقيادتها الرشيدة، وكل عام ووطننا شامخٌ بعطائه، معتزٌ بتاريخه، ماضٍ بثقة نحو مستقبله.

- نائب رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل للشؤون الإدارية والمالية