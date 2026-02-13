Fahd bin Abduljalil Al Saif expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the royal decree appointing him as Minister of Investment.

Al Saif said: "This generous trust represents a badge of honor and a significant national responsibility that requires exerting the utmost efforts in serving the Saudi investment system."

He asked the Almighty to grant him success in living up to the leadership's expectations and to contribute to advancing the wheel of development and prosperity for the nation, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.