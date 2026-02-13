رفع فهد بن عبدالجليل آل سيف الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بتعيينه وزيرًا للاستثمار.

وقال آل سيف: «إن هذه الثقة الكريمة تمثل وسام شرف، ومسؤولية وطنية كبرى تستوجب بذل أقصى الجهود في خدمة المنظومة الاستثمارية السعودية».

وسأل المولى أن يوفقه ليكون عند حسن ظن القيادة، وأن يسهم في دفع عجلة التنمية والرفعة للوطن؛ تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.