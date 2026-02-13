تأهل اللاعب السعودي محمد آل نصفان إلى الدور النصف النهائي من بطولة محترفي الإسكواش PSA 3K التي تقام في العاصمة الرياض خلال الفترة من 12 حتى 14 فبراير الجاري، بمشاركة (16) لاعبًا يمثلون (5) دول هي: المملكة (البلد المستضيف)، ومصر، والكويت، وعمان، وكندا.


واستهل آل نصفان مشواره في البطولة بتحقيق الفوز في دور الـ(16) على المصري مؤمن حلمي بنتيجة (3 - 0)، قبل أن يواصل تألقه في الدور ربع النهائي بتغلبه على المصري عبدالرحمن مصطفى بنتيجة (3 - 1) في لقاء تنافسي امتد قرابة ساعة ونصف الساعة.


وتُعد البطولة، المدرجة ضمن بطولات رابطة اللاعبين المحترفين، الأولى من نوعها التي تستضيفها المملكة، إذ شهد اليوم الأول إقامة مباريات دور الـ(16) والدور ربع النهائي وسط منافسة قوية بين اللاعبين وحضور جماهيري لافت.


وتستكمل غدًا مباريات البطولة عبر مواجهات النصف النهائي، إذ يلتقي محمد آل نصفان نظيره الكويتي سيف هيكل، ويلتقي المصري كريم بدوي مع الكويتي بدر المغربي.