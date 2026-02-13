Saudi player Mohammed Al Nasfan has qualified for the semi-finals of the PSA 3K Squash Professionals Championship taking place in the capital Riyadh from February 12 to 14, with the participation of (16) players representing (5) countries: the Kingdom (the host country), Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, and Canada.



Al Nasfan began his journey in the tournament by winning in the Round of 16 against Egyptian Moamen Helmy with a score of (3 - 0), before continuing his impressive performance in the quarter-finals by defeating Egyptian Abdelrahman Mostafa with a score of (3 - 1) in a competitive match that lasted nearly an hour and a half.



The tournament, which is part of the Professional Squash Association events, is the first of its kind to be hosted by the Kingdom, as the first day saw the matches of the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals held amidst strong competition among the players and notable audience attendance.



Tomorrow, the tournament will continue with the semi-final matches, where Mohammed Al Nasfan will face Kuwaiti player Saif Haikal, and Egyptian Karim Badawy will meet Kuwaiti Badr Al Maghrabi.