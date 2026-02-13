With every transfer window, the same questions resurface in the sports street, and the intensity of the debate around player transfers between local clubs escalates, with some viewing it as a legitimate professionalism and others considering it a breach of loyalty and the history of the emblem.

In the Roshan League, where artistic ambitions intersect with major investments, transfers have become more than just deals settled at the negotiation table; they have turned into a public opinion file, igniting discussions among fans, putting managements under decision-making pressure, and pushing players to a crossroads between continuing or seeking a new challenge. This intertwined scene opens the door to deeper questions about money, professionalism, the limits of rights, and the future of competition in the league.

In this context, football coach and sports history enthusiast Captain Ali Suleiman told "Okaz": The escalating debate around player transfers between local clubs in the Saudi Roshan League has become a seasonal phenomenon that recurs with every registration period. This debate is inseparable from the significant transformations that Saudi football is experiencing on both financial and technical levels. A player's transfer from one team to another within the league is sometimes met with intense reactions, whether from fans or managements, even though it is a legitimate right under the professional systems in place internationally.

He noted that some players' insistence on not renewing their contracts is often linked to the financial aspect, particularly during renewal, especially in light of the rising salary ceilings and competitive offers between clubs. The professional player has become more aware of their market value and the duration of their performance, which makes them seek a contract that matches their technical level and participation, especially if they feel undervalued or see a financial gap compared to their colleagues or other offers presented to them.

Part of Modern Sports Economics

Regarding the issue of selling player contracts and fan anger, Captain Ali said: This practice is considered an essential part of modern sports economics, as clubs rely on it as a source of income or a solution to alleviate financial burdens. The problem does not lie in selling contracts per se, but in the absence of long-term planning, which sometimes leads to the loss of influential players without providing ready alternatives, negatively impacting results. As for fan anger, the truth is that fans' dissatisfaction with certain administrative decisions is understandable and natural, especially when they feel there is confusion in contracts or a lack of a clear vision for building the team. Fans today have become more aware and follow financial and technical details; they no longer settle for slogans but demand professional management that matches the scale of investments and ambitions.

On the legal side, Captain Ali confirmed that it is the right of the professional player to demand a financial increase when their contract renewal approaches, provided that this is done within the regulatory frameworks and does not violate the terms of the existing contract. The regulations of professionalism grant the player the freedom to negotiate during the allowed period, while also granting the club the right to accept, reject, or make an alternative offer, achieving a balance between both parties.

He pointed out that the inclusion of new players in teams can significantly enhance the clubs' lines if done according to precise technical needs, not merely for the sake of contracting or keeping up with competitors. Moreover, the true success of contracts is not measured solely by the star names but by the player's compatibility with the team and their ability to add value on the field.

Captain Ali concluded his statement by affirming that the world today views the Saudi Roshan League as one of the fastest-growing leagues, given the presence of global and giant names. This international presence has put the league under the microscope and raised the bar of expectations, necessitating more professionalism in management and a balance between fan ambition and technical and financial sustainability, so that the league continues to solidify its position on the global football map.