مع كل نافذة انتقالات، تعود الأسئلة ذاتها لتفرض حضورها في الشارع الرياضي، وتتصاعد حدة الجدل حول انتقال اللاعبين بين الأندية المحلية، بين من يراه احترافياً مشروعاً ومن يعتبره إخلالاً بالولاء وتاريخ الشعار.

وفي دوري روشن حيث تتقاطع الطموحات الفنية مع الاستثمارات الكبرى، لم تعد الانتقالات مجرد صفقات تحسم على طاولة المفاوضات، بل تحولت إلى ملف رأي عام، تشعل النقاش بين الجماهير، وتضع الإدارات تحت ضغط القرارات، وتدفع اللاعبين إلى مفترق طرق بين الاستمرار أو البحث عن تحدٍّ جديد، وهذا المشهد المتشابك يفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات أعمق حول المال والاحتراف وحدود الحقوق ومستقبل التنافس في الدوري.

وفي هذا الإطار، يقول مدرب كرة القدم المهتم بالتاريخ الرياضي الكابتن علي سليمان لـ«عكاظ»: الجدل المتصاعد حول انتقالات اللاعبين بين الأندية المحلية في دوري روشن السعودي بات ظاهرة موسمية تتكرر مع كل فترة تسجيل، وهذا الجدل لا ينفصل عن التحولات الكبيرة التي تعيشها الكرة السعودية على المستويين المالي والفني، فانتقال اللاعب من فريق إلى آخر داخل الدوري أصبح يقابل أحياناً بردود فعل حادة، سواء من الجماهير أو الإدارات، رغم أنه حق مشروع ضمن الأنظمة الاحترافية المعمول بها دولياً.

وبين أن إصرار بعض اللاعبين على عدم تجديد عقودهم غالباً ما يكون مرتبطاً بالجانب المالي وتحديداً عند التجديد، خصوصاً في ظل ارتفاع سقف الرواتب والعروض التنافسية بين الأندية، فاللاعب المحترف بات أكثر وعياً بقيمته السوقية وبمدة عطائه، ما يجعله يسعى للحصول على عقد يتناسب مع مستواه الفني ومشاركاته، خصوصاً إذا شعر بعدم التقدير أو بوجود فجوة مالية مقارنة بزملائه أو بعروض أخرى مطروحة أمامه.

لاعب الاتحاد يوسف النصيري

لاعب الاتحاد يوسف النصيري

جزء من الاقتصاد الرياضي الحديث

وحول ملف بيع عقود اللاعبين وغضب الجماهير، قال الكابتن علي: هذه الممارسة تعتبر جزءاً أساسياً من الاقتصاد الرياضي الحديث، إذ تعتمد الأندية عليها مصدرَ دخلٍ أو حلّاً لتخفيف الأعباء المالية، فالإشكالية لا تكمن في بيع العقود بحد ذاته، بل في غياب التخطيط طويل المدى، ما يؤدي أحياناً إلى التفريط في لاعبين مؤثرين دون توفير بدائل جاهزة، وهو ما ينعكس سلباً على النتائج، أما بخصوص غضب الجماهير فالحقيقة أن عدم رضا المشجعين عن بعض القرارات الإدارية مفهوم وطبيعي، خصوصاً عندما تشعر الجماهير بوجود تخبط في التعاقدات أو غياب رؤية واضحة لبناء الفريق، فالجماهير اليوم أصبحت أكثر وعياً، وتتابع التفاصيل المالية والفنية، ولم تعد تكتفي بالشعارات، بل تطالب بإدارة احترافية تتناسب مع حجم الاستثمارات والطموحات.

وعن الجانب القانوني، أكد الكابتن علي أن من حق اللاعب المحترف المطالبة بزيادة مالية عند اقتراب تجديد عقده؛ شريطة أن يتم ذلك وفق الأطر النظامية وبما لا يخالف بنود العقد الساري، فلوائح الاحتراف تمنح اللاعب حرية التفاوض في الفترة المسموح بها، كما تمنح النادي في المقابل حق القبول أو الرفض أو تقديم عرض بديل، بما يحقق التوازن بين الطرفين.

وأشار إلى أن انضمام اللاعبين الجدد للفرق يمكن أن يعزز خطوط الأندية بشكل كبير إذا تم وفق احتياجات فنية دقيقة، وليس لمجرد التعاقد أو مجاراة المنافسين، كما أن النجاح الحقيقي للتعاقدات لا يقاس بالأسماء اللامعة فقط، بل بمدى انسجام اللاعب مع الفريق وقدرته على إضافة قيمة داخل الملعب.

واختتم الكابتن علي تصريحه بتأكيد أن العالم ينظر اليوم إلى دوري روشن السعودي واحداً من أسرع الدوريات نمواً، في ظل وجود أسماء عالمية وعملاقة، وهذا الحضور الدولي وضع الدوري تحت المجهر، ورفع من سقف التوقعات؛ ما يستدعي مزيداً من الاحترافية في الإدارة، والتوازن بين الطموح الجماهيري والاستدامة الفنية والمالية، ليواصل الدوري ترسيخ مكانته على خارطة كرة القدم العالمية.