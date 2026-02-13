The teams of the Ministry of Sports and the Education Department of Jeddah Province qualified for the Round of 16 of the Jeddah Football Championship 2026 from group (A) after the match between them ended in a 2/2 draw at the Olympic Village Stadium in Jeddah. The goals for the Education Department were scored by Abdulrahman Omar and Khalid Mohammed, while the goals for the Ministry of Sports were scored by Mustafa Mohammed and Abdulmajid Al-Ghamdi (own goal). With this result, both teams qualified with 4 points each, with the Ministry of Sports taking the lead on goal difference.



In group (E) matches, the Al-Qunfudhah - BH team qualified for the Round of 16 alongside the Al-Osloora team (Makkah) after defeating the Al-Tamouh team (Makkah) with a score of 4/1, with goals scored by Ali Al-Suhimi, Mohammed Saleh, Siraj Mohammed (own goal), and Ibrahim Al-Mahdawi, while the goal for the Al-Tamouh team was scored by Hashim Mohammed.