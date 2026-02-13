تأهل فريقا وزارة الرياضة وإدارة تعليم محافظة جدة إلى دور الـ16 من بطولة جدة لكرة القدم 2026 من المجموعة (A) بعد نهاية اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب القرية الأولمبية بجدة بالتعادل 2/2. سجل أهداف إدارة التعليم عبدالرحمن عمر، وخالد محمد، فيما سجل لفريق وزارة الرياضة مصطفى محمد، وعبدالمجيد الغامدي (هدف عكسي). وبهذه النتيجة تأهل الفريق برصيد 4 نقاط لكل منهما، والصدارة لفريق وزارة الرياضة بفارق الأهداف.


وضمن مباريات المجموعة (E) تأهل فريق القنفذة - BH لدور الـ16 برفقة فريق الأسطورة (مكة المكرمة) بعد فوزه على فريق الطموح (مكة المكرمة) بنتيجة 4/1 سجلها علي السهيمي، ومحمد صالح، وسراج محمد (هدف عكسي)، وإبراهيم المهداوي، بينما سجل هدف فريق الطموح هاشم محمد.