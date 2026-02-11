The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) that active winds stirring up dust and sand will affect parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Al-Qassim, Medina, Mecca, and Riyadh, extending to parts of the Eastern Province, with fog formation during the night and early morning hours over the coastal areas of the southwest of the Kingdom.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds of 15-30 km/h and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, with the sea condition being light to moderate.

Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southwesterly surface winds at speeds of 15-32 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in the northern part, with wave heights from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition being light to moderate.