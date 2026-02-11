توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الأربعاء)، تأثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، القصيم، المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، والرياض تمتد إلى أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، وتكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على الأجزاء الساحلية من جنوب غرب المملكة.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي رياحًا سطحية جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-32 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 40كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف حالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) that active winds stirring up dust and sand will affect parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Al-Qassim, Medina, Mecca, and Riyadh, extending to parts of the Eastern Province, with fog formation during the night and early morning hours over the coastal areas of the southwest of the Kingdom.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds of 15-30 km/h and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, with the sea condition being light to moderate.
Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southwesterly surface winds at speeds of 15-32 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in the northern part, with wave heights from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition being light to moderate.