توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الأربعاء)، تأثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، القصيم، المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، والرياض تمتد إلى أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، وتكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على الأجزاء الساحلية من جنوب غرب المملكة.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي رياحًا سطحية جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-32 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 40كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف حالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.