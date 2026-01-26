دراسة 4 مشاريع قانونية وصدور 90% من تشريعات السوق الخليجية المشتركة

كشف مستشار المدير العام للشؤون القانونية بالمكتب التنفيذي بمجلس التعاون الخليجي، الدكتور علي الصدّيقي، عن دراسة أربعة مشاريع قانونية مشتركة لتنظيم سوق العمل بدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ليصبح سوقاً أكثر تنافسية وأكثر حوكمة.

وقال خلال الجلسة الأولى (المشاريع والتشريعات في دول التعاون الخليجي) التي رأسها الأمين العام لمركز التحكيم التجاري لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربي، الدكتور كمال آل حمد، ضمن فعاليات البرنامج العلمي للأسبوع الخليجي الثاني للقانون والتحكيم الذي انطلق أمس في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة، إن المكتب التنفيذي يعمل على دراسة مشروع «الأعمال الشاقة والخطرة» التي تتعلق بطبيعة العمل والحقوق للعمالة، من خلال الدراسة والتحليل التشريعي والعملي.

وأضاف خلال ورقة عمل بعنوان (أبرز المشاريع القانونية المشتركة في تنظيم سوق العمل بدول مجلس التعاون)، أن المكتب التنفيذي يدرس حالياً مشروع (الإطار الإستراتيجي للسلامة والصحة المهنية)، من خلال دراسة الطبيعة الفنية لموضوع السلامة والصحة المهنية، وكذلك التعرف على الإطار التقليدي والوقوف على الإطار الحديث للسلامة، سواء بالنسبة للسلامة الرقمية أو العمل وقت الظهيرة أو الصحة النفسية، لافتاً إلى أن المشروع الثالث الذي يدرسه المكتب التنفيذي يتناول (أشكال وأنماط العمل الجديدة)، مع بروز أشكال جديدة من العمل مثل العمل في اقتصاد المنصات وكذلك العمل لبعض الوقت (الجزئي)، مما يستدعي الحاجة إلى الدراسة القانونية، والاقتصادية، والاجتماعية، مشيراً إلى أن المشروع الرابع الذي يدرسه المكتب التنفيذي باسم (إطار إستراتيجي لمكافحة العمل الجبري والاتجار بالبشر)، من خلال دراسة الطبيعة الإشكالية والتركيز على أسواق العمل وكذلك دراسة نظام حماية الأجور من خلال التجربة الخليجية العالمية.

المترولوجيا عنصر للصفقات التجارية

بدوره قال رئيس قسم المقاييس بهيئة التقييس لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، المهندس عبدالإله القرناس، في ورقة بعنوان (المترولوجيا القانونية ودورها في المنازعات التجارية)، إن المترولوجيا ليست مجرد استخدام الموازين أو العدادات، بل علم قياس يعمل بدقة، وبطريقة قابلة للتكرار، ومعترف بها محلياً ودولياً، مضيفاً: المترولوجيا عنصر مشترك في كل صفقة تجارية، لا يمكن تجاهله.

وأشار إلى أن التحديات التي تواجه المترولوجيا تتمثل في نقص المختبرات المعتمدة، إذ لا تتوافر في بعض المناطق مختبرات، إضافة لعدم وجود معايرة معترف بها دولياً، مما يصعب الحصول على قياسات موثوقة، فضلاً عن ضعف الوعي القانوني، فهناك كثير من المحامين والقضاة لا يمتلكون خلفية كافية عن المترولوجيا، وكذلك ضعف الربط المؤسسي إذ تتفاوت التشريعات بين الدول، فلا يوجد تنسيق كامل بين الهيئات القضائية والجهات المترولوجية في بعض الحالات.

وطالب بضرورة إدراج مفاهيم المترولوجيا القانونية ضمن برامج التدريب، لتمكين المحامين والقضاة من فهم واستخدام الأدلة الفنية بفعالية، مشدداً على ضرورة تفعيل ومواءمة نظام القياس الموحد وتوسيع دور التجمع الخليجي للمترولوجيا لتحقيق انسجام تشريعي، داعياً لاستخدام استخدام العدادات الذكية، وأنظمة التتبع الرقمي، وتبادل شهادات المعايرة إلكترونياً لتعزيز الشفافية، مؤكداً أن المترولوجيا أداة إستراتيجية لضمان العدالة التجارية، وحماية المستهلك، وتعزيز الثقة في الأسواق.

حجم التجارة البينية لدول مجلس التعاون 146 مليار دولار

فيما أكدت المديرة العامة للمركز الإحصائي لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي العربية، انتصار الوهيبة، صدور 90% من التشريعات الخاصة بالسوق المشتركة الخليجية المتعلقة بـ10مسارات، مؤكدة أن دول المجلس حققت إنجازات كبيرة في السوق الخليجية المشتركة، لافتة إلى مكتسبات السوق الخليجية المشتركة، 2024 تمثلت في تنقل 41.4 مليون مواطن من مواطني دول مجلس التعاون بين الدول الأعضاء، بنسبة نمو قدرها 188.5% مقارنة بالعام 2007، فيما بلغ عدد الشركات 748 شركة مساهمة عامة مسموح تداول أسهمها من قبل مواطني دول مجلس التعاون الأخرى، بنسبة نمو قدرها 30.3% مقارنة بالعام 2007، بينما بلغ إجمالي رؤوس أموال الشركات المساهمة العامة المسموح تداول أسهمها من قبل مواطني دول مجلس التعاون الأخرى 549 مليار دولار أمريكي بنسبة نمو قدرها 237.6% مقارنة بالعام 2007، وبلغ المساهمون في الشركات المساهمة العامة المسموح تداول أسهمها من قبل مواطني دول مجلس التعاون الأخرى 246.6 ألف مساهم، فيما بلغ حجم التجارة البينية لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي 146 مليار دولار أمريكي بنسبة نمو 85.2% مقارنة بالعام 2012.

وأشارت الى أن التحديات التي تواجه المركز الإحصائي تتمثل في تفاوت البيانات بين الأعضاء وعدم جاهزية البيانات لدى بعض الدول الخليجية، إضافة إلى تعدد الجهات المعنية بتنفيذ القرارات الصادرة من الدول الأعضاء، مشيرة إلى أن غياب ثقافة الإلمام بقرارات العمل الخليجي المشترك والسوق الخليجية المشتركة من أبرز التحديات، كاشفة عن اعتزام المركز إطلاق حملة إعلامية للتعريف بمكونات السوق المشتركة لمواطني الخليج، إذ يعمل المركز على التنسيق مع الجهات المعنية بتنفيذ القرارات، إضافة الى توحيد المؤشرات.

التحول الجذري التحكيمي في الخليج

فيما أوضح عضو بالمحكمة الدولية للتحكيم التابعة لغرفة التجارة الدولية، سامي الهواري، أن المشهد التحكيمي في دول الخليج العربية شهد تغييراً جذرياً وشاملاً في الجوانب التشريعية والمؤسسية والقضائية والقطاع الخاص.

وأضاف خلال الجلسة الثانية بعنوان (التحكيم التجاري الدولي – نظرة عالمية) التي رأسها المحامي رئيس اللجنة الاستشارية لمركز التحكيم التجاري لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي الدكتور ماجد قاروب، أن التطور الحاصل في الجانب التشريعي بدول الخليج مرتبط بالإرادة السياسة، خصوصاً أن التحكيم مرتبط بإستراتيجية قضائية، فيما حسم الجانب التشريعى بشكل كامل.

وأشار إلى أن الجانب القضائي يمكن مشاهدته من خلال وجود القضاة والمحكمين في جميع المؤتمرات الخاصة بالتحكيم في دول الخليج، مما يعطي دلالة على وجود كوادر مؤهلة قادرة على معالجة المنازعات التجارية.

نقص المحكمين الخليجيين

وبدوره شدد رئيس غرفة التجارة العربية الإيطالية المشتركة، الدكتور بيترو باولو رامبينو، على أهمية إدراج المحكمين في الخليج في التحكيم الدولي، لافتاً إلى استقبال الكثير من القضايا الجديدة الخليجية سنوياً، يتم تحكيمها في الخارج، مرجعاً ذلك لوجود نقص في المحكمين الخليجيين الدوليين وكذلك لانعدام الثقة في المحكم الخليجي.

وعزا انعدام الثقة في المحكمين الخليجيين إلى عدم إتقان اللغة الإنجليزية، فيما نحو 80% من القضايا تنظر باللغة الإنجليزية، إضافة إلى غياب الاختصاص لدى المحكمين الخليجيين التي تعتبر من مزايا التحكيم الدولي.