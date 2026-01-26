دراسة 4 مشاريع قانونية وصدور 90% من تشريعات السوق الخليجية المشتركة

The Legal Advisor to the Director General for Legal Affairs at the Executive Office of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Ali Al-Siddiqi, revealed the study of four joint legal projects aimed at regulating the labor market in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to make it a more competitive and better-governed market.

During the first session (Projects and Legislation in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries), chaired by the Secretary-General of the Commercial Arbitration Center for the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Kamal Al-Hamad, as part of the scientific program for the second Gulf Week for Law and Arbitration that started yesterday in the Bahraini capital, Manama, he stated that the Executive Office is working on studying the project of "Hazardous and Difficult Work," which relates to the nature of work and the rights of workers, through legislative and practical study and analysis.

He added during a working paper titled (The Most Prominent Joint Legal Projects in Regulating the Labor Market in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries) that the Executive Office is currently studying the project (Strategic Framework for Occupational Safety and Health), by examining the technical nature of occupational safety and health, as well as understanding the traditional framework and assessing the modern framework for safety, whether regarding digital safety, working during peak hours, or mental health. He pointed out that the third project being studied by the Executive Office addresses (New Forms and Patterns of Work), with the emergence of new forms of work such as platform economy jobs and part-time work, which necessitates the need for legal, economic, and social study. He noted that the fourth project being studied by the Executive Office is titled (Strategic Framework for Combating Forced Labor and Human Trafficking), through examining the problematic nature and focusing on labor markets as well as studying the wage protection system through the global Gulf experience.

Metrology as an Element of Commercial Transactions

For his part, the Head of the Measurement Department at the Gulf Cooperation Council Standardization Organization, Engineer Abdul Ilah Al-Qarnas, stated in a paper titled (Legal Metrology and Its Role in Commercial Disputes) that metrology is not just the use of scales or counters, but a science of measurement that works accurately, in a repeatable manner, and is recognized both locally and internationally, adding: Metrology is a common element in every commercial transaction that cannot be ignored.

He pointed out that the challenges facing metrology include the lack of accredited laboratories, as some areas do not have laboratories, in addition to the absence of internationally recognized calibration, making it difficult to obtain reliable measurements, as well as weak legal awareness, as many lawyers and judges do not have sufficient background on metrology, and the weak institutional linkage as legislation varies between countries, leading to a lack of complete coordination between judicial bodies and metrological entities in some cases.

He called for the necessity of incorporating legal metrology concepts into training programs to enable lawyers and judges to understand and effectively use technical evidence, emphasizing the need to activate and align the unified measurement system and expand the role of the Gulf Metrology Assembly to achieve legislative harmony, calling for the use of smart meters, digital tracking systems, and the electronic exchange of calibration certificates to enhance transparency, affirming that metrology is a strategic tool to ensure commercial justice, protect consumers, and enhance trust in markets.

Intra-trade Volume of Gulf Cooperation Council Countries at $146 Billion

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Statistical Center for the Gulf Cooperation Council, Intisar Al-Wahiba, confirmed that 90% of the legislation related to the Gulf Common Market concerning 10 pathways has been issued, affirming that the member states have achieved significant accomplishments in the Gulf Common Market. She pointed out that the gains of the Gulf Common Market in 2024 included the movement of 41.4 million citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council member states between member countries, with a growth rate of 188.5% compared to 2007. The number of companies reached 748 publicly traded companies allowed for trading their shares by citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with a growth rate of 30.3% compared to 2007. Meanwhile, the total capital of publicly traded companies allowed for trading their shares by citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached $549 billion, with a growth rate of 237.6% compared to 2007. The number of shareholders in publicly traded companies allowed for trading their shares by citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached 246,600 shareholders, while the volume of intra-trade among Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached $146 billion, with a growth rate of 85.2% compared to 2012.

She pointed out that the challenges facing the statistical center include the disparity of data among members and the unpreparedness of data in some Gulf countries, in addition to the multiplicity of entities concerned with implementing decisions issued by member states. She noted that the absence of a culture of familiarity with the decisions of joint Gulf work and the Gulf Common Market is one of the main challenges, revealing the center's intention to launch an awareness campaign to introduce the components of the common market to Gulf citizens, as the center works on coordinating with the entities concerned with implementing the decisions, in addition to unifying the indicators.

Radical Arbitration Transformation in the Gulf

Meanwhile, a member of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce, Sami Al-Hawari, explained that the arbitration scene in the Arab Gulf countries has witnessed a radical and comprehensive change in legislative, institutional, judicial, and private sector aspects.

He added during the second session titled (International Commercial Arbitration – A Global Perspective), chaired by the lawyer and head of the advisory committee for the Commercial Arbitration Center of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Majid Qaroub, that the legislative development in the Gulf countries is linked to political will, especially since arbitration is related to a judicial strategy, while the legislative aspect has been fully resolved.

He pointed out that the judicial aspect can be observed through the presence of judges and arbitrators at all conferences related to arbitration in the Gulf countries, which indicates the existence of qualified personnel capable of handling commercial disputes.

Shortage of Gulf Arbitrators

For his part, the President of the Arab-Italian Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Pietro Paolo Rampino, emphasized the importance of including Gulf arbitrators in international arbitration, noting that many new Gulf cases are received annually, which are arbitrated abroad, attributing this to the shortage of international Gulf arbitrators and the lack of trust in Gulf arbitrators.

He attributed the lack of trust in Gulf arbitrators to their insufficient command of the English language, as about 80% of cases are heard in English, in addition to the absence of specialization among Gulf arbitrators, which is considered one of the advantages of international arbitration.