The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Russian Federation, Sami Al-Sadhan, presented his credentials to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, during a reception held on this occasion at the presidential palace in the Kremlin.

Ambassador Al-Sadhan conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and the President of the Russian Federation praised, in a speech delivered during the ceremony, the relations that bind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, noting that next February will mark the centenary of Saudi-Russian relations.