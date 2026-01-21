قدّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى روسيا الاتحادية سامي السدحان، أوراق اعتماده لرئيس روسيا الاتحادية فلاديمير بوتين، خلال حفل استقبال أقيم بهذه المناسبة في القصر الرئاسي بالكرملين.

ونقل السفير السدحان تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وأشاد رئيس روسيا الاتحادية في كلمة ألقاها خلال الحفل، بالعلاقات التي تربط المملكة العربية السعودية وروسيا الاتحادية، لافتاً إلى أن شهر فبراير القادم سيكون ذكرى مرور مئة عام على العلاقات السعودية الروسية.