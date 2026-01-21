قدّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى روسيا الاتحادية سامي السدحان، أوراق اعتماده لرئيس روسيا الاتحادية فلاديمير بوتين، خلال حفل استقبال أقيم بهذه المناسبة في القصر الرئاسي بالكرملين.
ونقل السفير السدحان تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وأشاد رئيس روسيا الاتحادية في كلمة ألقاها خلال الحفل، بالعلاقات التي تربط المملكة العربية السعودية وروسيا الاتحادية، لافتاً إلى أن شهر فبراير القادم سيكون ذكرى مرور مئة عام على العلاقات السعودية الروسية.
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Russian Federation, Sami Al-Sadhan, presented his credentials to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, during a reception held on this occasion at the presidential palace in the Kremlin.
Ambassador Al-Sadhan conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and the President of the Russian Federation praised, in a speech delivered during the ceremony, the relations that bind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, noting that next February will mark the centenary of Saudi-Russian relations.