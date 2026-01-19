أصدرت وزارة الموارد قرارين برفع نسب التوطين في مهن التسويق والمبيعات لرفع مستوى التوطين في المهن النوعية، وتوفير فرص وظيفية محفزة ومنتجة للمواطنين والمواطنات.

ويقضي القرار الأول رفع نسبة التوطين إلى 60٪ في مهن التسويق بالقطاع الخاص اعتبارًا من 19 /01/ 2026، ويُطبّق على المنشآت التي يعمل بها 3 عاملين فأكثر في مهن التسويق، مع تحديد الحد الأدنى للأجور بــ5,500 ريال، وتشمل المهن المستهدفة مدير تسويق، وكيل دعاية وإعلان، مدير دعاية وإعلان، مصمم جرافيك، مصمم إعلان، أخصائي علاقات عامة، أخصائي دعاية وإعلان، أخصائي تسويق، مدير علاقات عامة، ومصور فوتوغرافي، ويبدأ تطبيق القرار بعد 3 أشهر من تاريخ الإعلان؛ بهدف إتاحة الفترة اللازمة للمنشآت للاستعداد وتطبيق القرار.

ونصّ القرار الثاني على رفع نسبة التوطين إلى 60٪ في مهن المبيعات بالقطاع الخاص اعتبارًا من 19 / 01 / 2026 ويُطبّق على المنشآت التي يعمل بها 3 عاملين فأكثر في مهن المبيعات، وتشمل المهن المستهدفة مدير مبيعات، مندوب مبيعات تجزئة، مندوب مبيعات جملة، مندوب مبيعات، أخصائي مبيعات أجهزة تقنية المعلومات والاتصالات، أخصائي مبيعات، أخصائي تجاريو وسيط سلع، على أن يدخل القرار حيز التنفيذ بعد 3 أشهر من تاريخ الإعلان؛ وذلك لتمكين المنشآت المستهدفة من استكمال المتطلبات وتحقيق نسبة التوطين المستهدفة.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن منشآت القطاع الخاص ستستفيد من حزمة المحفزات التي تقدمها منظومة الموارد البشرية وتشمل دعم عمليات الاستقطاب، والتدريب والتأهيل، والتوظيف، والاستقرار الوظيفي، وأولوية الوصول إلى برامج دعم التوطين وبرامج «هدف».

وأكدت أن قراري رفع نسب التوطين في مهن التسويق والمبيعات جاء استنادًا إلى دراسات تحليلية لاحتياجات سوق العمل، وبما يتوافق مع أعداد الباحثين عن عمل في التخصصات ذات العلاقة، والمتطلبات الحالية والمستقبلية لقطاعي المبيعات والتسويق، مشيرةً إلى أن تطبيق القرارين من شأنه رفع جاذبية سوق العمل، والإسهام في زيادة الفرص الوظيفية النوعية، وتعزيز الاستقرار الوظيفي للكفاءات الوطنية.