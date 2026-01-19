The Ministry of Human Resources has issued two decisions to raise the localization rates in marketing and sales professions to enhance the level of localization in specialized professions and provide stimulating and productive job opportunities for citizens.

The first decision stipulates raising the localization rate to 60% in marketing professions in the private sector starting from 19/01/2026. This applies to establishments with 3 or more employees in marketing professions, with a minimum wage set at 5,500 Riyals. The targeted professions include Marketing Manager, Advertising Agent, Advertising Manager, Graphic Designer, Advertisement Designer, Public Relations Specialist, Advertising Specialist, Marketing Specialist, Public Relations Manager, and Photographer. The decision will take effect 3 months after the announcement date to allow establishments the necessary time to prepare and implement the decision.

The second decision states that the localization rate will be raised to 60% in sales professions in the private sector starting from 19/01/2026. This applies to establishments with 3 or more employees in sales professions, and the targeted professions include Sales Manager, Retail Sales Representative, Wholesale Sales Representative, Sales Representative, Information Technology and Communications Sales Specialist, Sales Specialist, and Commodity Broker Specialist. The decision will come into effect 3 months after the announcement date to enable the targeted establishments to complete the requirements and achieve the targeted localization rate.

The ministry clarified that private sector establishments will benefit from a package of incentives provided by the Human Resources system, which includes support for recruitment operations, training and qualification, employment, job stability, and priority access to localization support programs and "Hadaf" programs.

It emphasized that the decisions to raise localization rates in marketing and sales professions were based on analytical studies of labor market needs, in line with the number of job seekers in related specialties, and the current and future requirements of the sales and marketing sectors. It pointed out that the implementation of these decisions will enhance the attractiveness of the labor market, contribute to increasing quality job opportunities, and strengthen job stability for national competencies.