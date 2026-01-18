مع بداية الفصل الدراسي الثاني تعقد المدارس السعودية اختبارات الطلاب والطالبات المتغيبين عن اختبارات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول، وتشمل الفئات التي لم تتمكن من أداء الاختبارات بأعذار مقبولة أو من دون عذر، إلى جانب اختبارات مواد التعثر لطلبة الثانوية.
وتنص تعليمات وزارة التعليم على احتساب درجات المختبرين، فتُقيم الاختبارات من 40 درجة للمتغيبين بعذر في المراحل التعليمية الثلاث، بهدف ضمان العدالة التعليمية وتكافؤ الفرص بين جميع الطلبة، فيما يتم تقييم اختبارات المتغيبين من دون عذر لطلاب المرحلة الثانوية من 60 درجة، بينما يختبر طلاب وطالبات مواد التعثر للأعوام السابقة في الفصل الدراسي الموازي من 100 درجة.
حددت الوزارة حتى السابع عشر من شهر شعبان القادم حداً أقصى لاستلام طلبات تعديل درجات الفصل الدراسي الأول، ومعالجة أي فوارق، وشددت على ضرورة تقيد جميع الإدارات التعليمية والمدارس بالجداول الزمنية المحددة للاختبارات، مع الالتزام الكامل بمعايير الرصد والتوثيق لضمان سلاسة سير العملية التعليمية، واستكمال ملفات الطلاب.
