With the beginning of the second semester, Saudi schools conduct tests for students who were absent from the final exams of the first semester, including those who were unable to take the tests with acceptable excuses or without any excuse, in addition to the remedial tests for high school students.

The Ministry of Education's instructions state that the grades of the examinees will be calculated, with tests being graded out of 40 points for those absent with an excuse in the three educational stages, aiming to ensure educational fairness and equal opportunities among all students. Meanwhile, the tests for students absent without an excuse in high school are graded out of 60 points, while students take remedial tests for previous years in the parallel semester out of 100 points.

The ministry has set the 17th of Sha'ban as the deadline for receiving requests to amend first semester grades and addressing any discrepancies. It emphasized the necessity for all educational administrations and schools to adhere to the specified timelines for the tests, with full compliance with monitoring and documentation standards to ensure the smooth conduct of the educational process and the completion of student files.