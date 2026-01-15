Businessman Abdulaziz bin Siraj Kaki signed a strategic memorandum of understanding on (Monday) January 12, 2026, with a Chinese company specialized in real estate and medical development, to establish a fully equipped hospital in Mecca on land owned by him. This step aims to enhance the health infrastructure and meet the growing needs of the residents of the Mecca region and the holy sites. The memorandum of understanding stipulates the study of the general framework for the design and construction of the facility, equipping it with the latest global medical technologies, to become a medical edifice that provides comprehensive specialized care supporting the health system in the region, specifically within the scope of Mecca and Arafat, ensuring high-level medical services for thousands of beneficiaries annually.

The signing ceremony took place at the Hilton Hotel in Jeddah, in the presence of officials from the Chinese company and several attendees, to sign the final memorandum of understanding.

Abdulaziz Kaki confirmed after the signing that this project comes in response to national aspirations to enhance the efficiency of the health sector through high-quality international partnerships that contribute to transferring advanced technological expertise to the Kingdom. He emphasized that integration with global companies represents a fundamental pillar for providing a therapeutic environment that matches the best global standards, while also supporting the commitment of the Saudi private sector to actively participate in the comprehensive development plans taking place in the country.

The hospital to be established is classified as one of the largest anticipated private health facilities in Mecca and Arafat, to be a pivotal medical center that accommodates the increasing pressure on health services and provides advanced therapeutic solutions for the residents of Mecca and its visitors. This ambitious step reflects the scale of investments directed towards developing vital facilities and highlights the leading role played by national investors in localizing modern medical technologies, contributing to the creation of a sustainable health system capable of meeting future requirements and enhancing the quality of life in the holy capital and its surrounding areas.