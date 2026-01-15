وقّع رجل الأعمال عبدالعزيز بن سراج كعكي يوم (الاثنين) الماضي الموافق 12 يناير 2026، مذكرة تفاهم استراتيجية مع شركة صينية متخصصة في التطوير العقاري والطبي، لتشييد مستشفى متكامل الخدمات في مكة المكرمة على أرض مملوكة له، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز البنية التحتية الصحية، وتلبية الاحتياجات المتنامية لسكان منطقة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، وتقضي مذكرة التفاهم بدراسة الإطار العام لتصميم وبناء المرفق بالكامل وتجهيزه بأحدث التقنيات الطبية العالمية، ليكون صرحاً طبياً يقدّم رعاية تخصصية شاملة تدعم المنظومة الصحية في المنطقة، وتحديداً في نطاق مكة المكرمة وعرفات، بما يضمن تقديم خدمات طبية رفيعة المستوى لآلاف المستفيدين سنوياً.

وجرت مراسم التوقيع في فندق الهيلتون بجدة، بحضور مسؤولي الشركة الصينية وعدد من الحضور، لتوقيع مذكرة التفاهم النهائية.

وأكد عبدالعزيز كعكي عقب التوقيع أن هذا المشروع يأتي استجابةً للتطلعات الوطنية في رفع كفاءة القطاع الصحي عبر عقد شراكات دولية نوعية تساهم في نقل الخبرات التكنولوجية المتطورة إلى المملكة، مشدّداً على أن التكامل مع الشركات العالمية يمثل ركيزة أساسية لتوفير بيئة علاجية تضاهي أفضل المستويات العالمية، وتدعم في الوقت ذاته التزام القطاع الخاص السعودي بالمشاركة الفاعلة في خطط التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها البلاد.

ويُصنّف المستشفى المزمع إنشاؤه كأحد أضخم المنشآت الصحية الخاصة المرتقبة في مكة المكرمة وعرفات، ليكون مركزاً طبياً محورياً يستوعب الضغط المتزايد على الخدمات الصحية، ويوفر حلولاً علاجية متقدمة لسكان مكة المكرمة وزوّارها، وتعكس هذه الخطوة الطموحة حجم الاستثمارات الموجهة لتطوير المرافق الحيوية، وتبرز الدور الريادي الذي يلعبه المستثمر الوطني في توطين التقنيات الطبية الحديثة، ما يسهم في خلق منظومة صحية مستدامة قادرة على مواكبة المتطلبات المستقبلية وزيادة جودة الحياة في العاصمة المقدسة والمناطق التابعة لها.