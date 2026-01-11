The Real Estate Registry announced today the start of receiving applications for the first property registration for 13 real estate plots in 8 neighborhoods in the regions of Mecca and Medina.

The registration includes the following neighborhoods in the Mecca region in Jeddah Governorate: parts of the Al-Taa'won neighborhood, parts of the Al-Tadamon neighborhood, a part of the Al-Bashayer neighborhood, a part of the Industrial neighborhood, and a part of the Al-Khamrah neighborhood. It also includes the following neighborhoods in Medina: a part of the Al-Haram Al-Sharif neighborhood and a part of the Al-Jassa neighborhood. Property owners located within the boundaries of these neighborhoods must register their properties before the end of Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The first property registration for 7 real estate plots in a part of the Al-Shate' neighborhood in Jeddah Governorate, in the Mecca region, will begin until the end of Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Property location can be verified if it falls within the announced areas through the Real Estate Registry platform.

The Real Estate Registry urged property owners to register their properties through the Real Estate Registry platform or the Real Estate Registry application. Property owners must register their properties within the specified period to benefit from the services of the Real Estate Registry and to carry out real estate transactions easily and smoothly, avoiding the penalties and fines stipulated by the property registration system.

Property Number and Registration Deed

The registry confirmed its continued work in registering properties in the areas benefiting from the Real Estate Registry as part of its efforts to increase reliability and transparency in the sector by building a comprehensive real estate registry for property information in the Kingdom, serving as a unified reference for all property data.

The Real Estate Registry will issue a "Property Number" and a registration deed for each real estate unit that is registered. The new registration deed will include the precise geographic location of the property, the owner's data, descriptions, status, and all associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it, serving as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its main enablers.