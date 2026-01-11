أعلن السجل العقاري اليوم، بدء استقبال طلبات التسجيل العيني الأول لـ13 قطعة عقارية في 8 أحياء بمنطقتي مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة.

ويشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة في محافظة جدة: أجزاء من حي التعاون، وأجزاء من حي التضامن، وجزء من حي البشائر، وجزء من حي الصناعية، وجزء من حي الخمرة، كما يشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في المدينة المنورة: جزء من حي الحرم الـشريف، وجزء من حي الجصة، ويجب على ملاك العقارات الواقعة في نطاق الأحياء تسجيل عقاراتهم قبل نهاية يوم الخميس 16 أبريل 2026.

ويبدأ التسجيل العيني الأول لـ7 قطع عقارية في جزء من حي الشاطئ بمحافظة جدة، بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، وذلك حتى نهاية يوم الخميس 9 أبريل 2026.

ويمكن التحقق من موقع العقار إذا كان ضمن المناطق المعلنة من خلال منصة السجل العقاري.

ودعا السجل العقاري ملاك العقارات إلى تسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري أو تطبيق السجل العقاري، ويجب على ملاك العقارات تسجيل عقاراتهم خلال الفترة المحددة للاستفادة من خدمات السجل العقاري وتنفيذ التصرفات العقارية بيسر وسهولة، وتفادي العقوبات والغرامات التي حددها نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار.

رقم عقار وصك تسجيل

أكد السجل مواصلة أعماله في تسجيل العقارات في المناطق المستفيدة من السجل العقاري وذلك ضمن جهوده في زيادة الموثوقية والشفافية في القطاع عبر بناءً سجل عقاري شامل لمعلومات العقارات في المملكة، يكون مرجعية موحدة لجميع بيانات العقارات.

وسيصدر السجل العقاري «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصـرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساسًا في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسية له.