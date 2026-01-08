أكد أمير منطقة الجوف ورئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير المنطقة الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبد العزيز، بأن المنطقة تشهد مرحلة تاريخية واستثنائية في مسيرة النماء، مشيراً إلى أن تأسيس المكتب الإستراتيجي بموجب الأمر السامي الكريم ليرتبط مباشرة بمجلس الوزراء، يجعله الذراع الممكن والمحرك الأساسي لنهضة المنطقة.

14 مهمة إستراتيجية

واضاف يمثل عام 2025 نقطة الانطلاق الفعلي لأعمال المكتب، مستنداً إلى 14 مهمة إستراتيجية دقيقة تتكامل عبر 5 محاور رئيسية للتنمية، تتضمن التنمية الاقتصادية لخلق الفرص الواعدة، التنمية الاجتماعية للارتقاء بجودة حياة الإنسان، التنمية العمرانية التي تعكس الهوية العريقة للمنطقة، التنمية السياحية لإبراز كنوز الجوف للعالم، والاستدامة البيئية لصون الموارد للأجيال القادمة.

لافتاً إلى أن الهدف هو الانتقال من التخطيط إلى صناعة الأثر، مؤكداً بأن "طموح الجوف يعانق السماء" ولا يرضى بغير القمة.

جاء ذلك خلال رعايته أمس الحفل الختامي لاستعراض إنجازات المكتب للعام الماضي والذي أقيم في مركز سكاكا الحضاري.

113 مبادرة تطويرية

وشملت أبرز المنجزات التي تم استعراضها تفعيل خطة تشغيليه للمكتب تتكون من 113 مبادرة تطويرية تمتد الى الـ3 سنوات القادمة، بتمكن المكتب من حل 44 تحدياً جذرياً واجهت مسيرة التنمية. وتحقيق 3 مستهدفات قبل موعدها المحدد، وإنجاز 18 مستهدفاً آخر وفق الجدول الزمني.

و تطوير 7 سياسات مكانية، وتحسين 22 موقعاً حضرياً لرفع جودة الحياة، وإغلاق 37 مبادرة مكتملة بنجاح، ورصد 34 أثراً تنموياً ملموساً على أرض الواقع.

وتضمن الحفل عرضاً مسرحياً بعنوان «حكاية الجوف» استعرض تاريخ المنطقة عبر 5 آلاف عام. وتناول العرض مشاهد تدرجت مروراً بعصور ممالك «أدوماتو» وقيدار، والمرحلة النبطية والبيزنطية، وصولاً إلى الفجر الإسلامي ومئذنة عمر بن الخطاب. واختتم العرض بلوحة تجسد الحاضر والمستقبل «الذهب الأخضر» والطاقة المتجددة تحت ظلال رؤية 2030.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير منطقة الجوف أعضاء اللجنة الإشرافية والتشغيلية. وشمل التكريم 33 جهة حكومية شريكة، و12 شريكاً من القطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي، تقديراً لجهودهم في تحقيق منجزات عام 2025م.

عمل دؤوب

من جهته أكد الرئيس التنفيذي للمكتب الدكتور أحمد قطان لـ"عكاظ" بأن تطوير المنطقة يعد امتداداً لعمل دؤوب تقوم عليه مختلف الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص وغير الربحي، وثمرة تعاون مشترك بين الجهات الحكومية ذوات العلاقة للارتقاء بجودة حياة المواطنين والمقيمين والزوار، ما ينعكس إيجاباً على تعزيز مكانة منطقة الجوف على المستويات الثقافية والسياحية والاقتصادية.