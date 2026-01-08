The Emir of Al-Jawf and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Strategic Office for the Development of the Region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that the region is witnessing a historic and exceptional phase in its development journey, pointing out that the establishment of the Strategic Office under the royal decree, which is directly linked to the Council of Ministers, makes it the enabling arm and the main driver for the region's renaissance.

14 Strategic Missions

He added that the year 2025 represents the actual starting point for the office's work, based on 14 precise strategic missions that integrate across 5 main development axes, including economic development to create promising opportunities, social development to enhance the quality of human life, urban development that reflects the region's rich identity, tourism development to showcase Al-Jawf's treasures to the world, and environmental sustainability to preserve resources for future generations.

He emphasized that the goal is to transition from planning to creating impact, affirming that "Al-Jawf's ambition touches the sky" and does not settle for anything less than the summit.

This came during his sponsorship of the closing ceremony yesterday to showcase the office's achievements for the past year, which was held at the Sakaka Cultural Center.

113 Development Initiatives

The most notable achievements presented included the activation of an operational plan for the office consisting of 113 development initiatives extending over the next three years, with the office successfully addressing 44 fundamental challenges facing the development journey. Additionally, it achieved 3 targets ahead of schedule and completed 18 other targets according to the timeline.

Furthermore, 7 spatial policies were developed, 22 urban sites were improved to enhance quality of life, 37 completed initiatives were successfully closed, and 34 tangible developmental impacts were recorded on the ground.

The ceremony included a theatrical presentation titled "The Tale of Al-Jawf," which showcased the history of the region over 5,000 years. The presentation depicted scenes that progressed through the eras of the "Adumatu" and Qedar kingdoms, the Nabatean and Byzantine periods, culminating in the Islamic dawn and the minaret of Umar ibn al-Khattab. The presentation concluded with a tableau representing the present and future, "Green Gold," and renewable energy under the shadows of Vision 2030.

At the end of the ceremony, the Emir of Al-Jawf honored the members of the supervisory and operational committees. The recognition included 33 partner government entities and 12 partners from the private and non-profit sectors, in appreciation of their efforts in achieving the accomplishments of 2025.

Continuous Effort

For his part, the CEO of the office, Dr. Ahmed Qattan, confirmed to "Okaz" that the development of the region is an extension of the continuous work carried out by various government entities, the private sector, and non-profit organizations, and a result of collaborative efforts among relevant government bodies to enhance the quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors, which positively reflects on strengthening the position of Al-Jawf region at cultural, tourism, and economic levels.