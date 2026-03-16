تقترب المواجهات العسكرية في منطقة الخليج العربي من الدخول في الأسبوع الثالث لها دون نهاية متوقعة على المدى القصير على ما يبدو. ولا تزال الفاتورة الاقتصادية في ارتفاع مستمر جرّاء هذه الأزمة وانعكس ذلك بوضوح على الاضطراب والتذبذب الحاد في أسعار النفط وتعذر إنتاجه وتصديره بنفس المعدلات السابقة. وقد انعكس هذا التطور المهم لارتفاع أسعار النفط العالمي على مختلف الأسواق المالية حول العالم بشكل سلبي للغاية مع عدم إغفال الارتفاع الحاد لأسعار مختلف السلع متأثرة بارتفاع مستوى التضخم.

مع مرور الوقت اختلفت أهداف كل الأطراف المنخرطة في المواجهات العسكرية العنيفة الحاصلة لفرض أمر واقع جديد ومختلف على أرض الواقع.

الغرض من استمرار العمليات العسكرية بمعدلات مرتفعة على ما يبدو أن الغاية الرئيسية منه هو فرض «الدبلوماسية العنيفة» التي ستجبر الأطراف لوقف مشروط لإطلاق النار والعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات بشكل سريع.

وفي هذه الأثناء يستحضر المهتمون بالشأن السياسي في منطقة الخليج العربي جملتين تاريخيتين يحاولون إسقاطهما على ما يحصل اليوم في المنطقة. الجملة الأولى كانت على لسان الزعيم الإيراني الأسبق الخميني عندما صرح بقوله «إنه يقبل بهذا الأمر كمن يتجرع كأساً من السم»، وذلك في تعليقه على وقف دائم لإطلاق النار بين بلاده والعراق خلال الحرب بينهما.

وهناك الجملة الشهيرة الأخرى التي جاءت على لسان جورج بوش الابن وهو يرتدي الزي الحربي على متن حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية وخلفه لوحة ملونة كتب عليها: «المهمة أنجزت»، وذلك في إشارة إلى نجاح غزوه للعراق وقتها. وقد تبيّن بعد ذلك أن المهمة لم تنجز ولم تكن ناجحة.

المنطقة تحبس أنفاسها بانتظار جملة شبيهة لتلك الجملتين السابقتين.

فالأوضاع تتفاقم والتكلفة الاقتصادية والأمنية تتواصل، وهذه أوضاع غير قابلة للاستمرار، والإصرار على استمرار الوضع القائم هو انتحار سياسي لأطراف عديدة لا تستطيع تحمّل تكلفته أبداً.

الأسبوع القادم فيه مسارات دبلوماسية متوقعة يبقى الأمل فيها قائماً على حكمة تسود ومنطق يفوز لحسم الوضع بشكل عقلاني يجنّب المنطقة المزيد من الدمار والقلق.