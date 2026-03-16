The military confrontations in the Arabian Gulf region are approaching their third week with no expected end in the short term, it seems. The economic toll continues to rise due to this crisis, which has clearly reflected in the disruption and sharp fluctuations in oil prices, making it difficult to produce and export at previous rates. This significant development of rising global oil prices has negatively impacted various financial markets around the world, not to mention the sharp rise in prices of various commodities affected by the increasing level of inflation.

As time passes, the objectives of all parties involved in the violent military confrontations have diverged in an attempt to impose a new and different reality on the ground.

The apparent purpose of continuing military operations at high rates seems to be to enforce "violent diplomacy," which will compel the parties to a conditional ceasefire and a swift return to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, those interested in political affairs in the Arabian Gulf region recall two historical phrases they attempt to apply to what is happening today in the region. The first phrase was uttered by former Iranian leader Khomeini when he stated, "He accepts this matter as one drinks a cup of poison," in reference to a permanent ceasefire between his country and Iraq during their war.

Then there is the famous phrase that came from George W. Bush as he wore military attire aboard an American aircraft carrier, with a colorful sign behind him that read: "Mission Accomplished," referring to the success of his invasion of Iraq at that time. It later became clear that the mission was not accomplished and was not successful.

The region is holding its breath, waiting for a phrase similar to those two previous ones.

The situation is escalating, and the economic and security costs continue, which are conditions that cannot be sustained. The insistence on maintaining the status quo is political suicide for many parties that cannot bear its cost at all.

The coming week holds expected diplomatic pathways, with hope resting on prevailing wisdom and logic winning to resolve the situation rationally, sparing the region further destruction and anxiety.