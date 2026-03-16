I may be one of the most prolific writers about Al-Hilal, and about Al-Hilal, but according to a logic through which I know where to start and where to end!

I may not appreciate the way some of its media present it, nor does Al-Hilal itself, which refuses to thrive on its name from a generation that has squandered its use among phrases lacking linguistic competence!

Al-Hilal always transcends the trivialities and does not get preoccupied with them as others do; however, some of its passionate fans from the audience and media insist on dragging it into debates that do not resemble it, writing about it in intersecting phrases, where the missing word is recorded against an unknown!

This great club is always accused of favoritism, and sometimes of being pampered, and the champions of this distortion pay no attention, fully aware that "the spear is precious...," and I won’t continue because I am writing about beauty!

Many have benefited from refereeing mistakes, and I say mistakes to beautify the picture, and many have been harmed, so why are the accusations only directed at Al-Hilal?

I write to you today about Al-Hilal not because I love it, but because I respect it, and respect in some cases is higher than love, or so I imagine!

Al-Hilal does not confiscate your literary right to sing and praise your club, but it refuses to be a means to justify an end!

And because it knows - Al-Hilal - before anyone else that I am an Ahli fan, it will not begrudge me wishing for its loss against Al-Ahli tomorrow in the King Abdulaziz Cup!

And it will not refuse my request for the Ahli fans to focus before the match even as I write about it!