تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
ربما أكون من أكثر الذين كتبوا للهلال، وعن الهلال، لكن وفق منطق أعرف من خلاله من أين أبدأ وأين أنتهي!
قد لا يروق لي طرح بعض إعلامه، ولا يروق حتى للهلال الذي يرفض الاقتيات على اسمه من جيل أسرف في توظيفه بين عبارات فاقدة للأهلية اللغوية!
الهلال يتسامى دوماً عن الصغائر، ولا ينشغل بها كما يفعل غيره، ومع ذلك يصر بعض عشاقه من جمهور وإعلام على الزج به في جدل لا يشبهه، ويكتبونه بعبارات متقاطعة، الكلمة الضائعة فيها تسجل ضد مجهول!
يُرمى دوماً هذا الكبير بفرية المحاباة، وأحياناً بتهمة الدلال، ولا يمنح أبطال هذا التشويه أي اهتمام، لإدراكه التام أن «الرمح غالي ...»، ولن أكمل لأنني أكتب عن الجمال!
كثير استفادوا من أخطاء التحكيم، وأقول أخطاء لكي أجمّل الصورة، وكثير تضرروا، فلماذا فقط الاتهامات صوب الهلال؟
أكتب لكم اليوم عن الهلال ليس لأنني أحبه بل لأنني أحترمه، والاحترام في بعض الحالات أعلى من الحب، أو هكذا أتصور!
الهلال لا يصادر حقك الأدبي في التغني والثناء بناديك، لكن يرفض أن يكون غاية لتبرير وسيلة!
ولأنه يعلم -أي الهلال- قبل غيره أنني أهلاوي، فلن يستكثر عليَّ أن أتمنى خسارته أمام الأهلي غداً في كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين!
ولن يرفض أن أطلب من الأهلاويين التركيز قبل المواجهة حتى وأنا أكتب عنه!
I may be one of the most prolific writers about Al-Hilal, and about Al-Hilal, but according to a logic through which I know where to start and where to end!
I may not appreciate the way some of its media present it, nor does Al-Hilal itself, which refuses to thrive on its name from a generation that has squandered its use among phrases lacking linguistic competence!
Al-Hilal always transcends the trivialities and does not get preoccupied with them as others do; however, some of its passionate fans from the audience and media insist on dragging it into debates that do not resemble it, writing about it in intersecting phrases, where the missing word is recorded against an unknown!
This great club is always accused of favoritism, and sometimes of being pampered, and the champions of this distortion pay no attention, fully aware that "the spear is precious...," and I won’t continue because I am writing about beauty!
Many have benefited from refereeing mistakes, and I say mistakes to beautify the picture, and many have been harmed, so why are the accusations only directed at Al-Hilal?
I write to you today about Al-Hilal not because I love it, but because I respect it, and respect in some cases is higher than love, or so I imagine!
Al-Hilal does not confiscate your literary right to sing and praise your club, but it refuses to be a means to justify an end!
And because it knows - Al-Hilal - before anyone else that I am an Ahli fan, it will not begrudge me wishing for its loss against Al-Ahli tomorrow in the King Abdulaziz Cup!
And it will not refuse my request for the Ahli fans to focus before the match even as I write about it!