ربما أكون من أكثر الذين كتبوا للهلال، وعن الهلال، لكن وفق منطق أعرف من خلاله من أين أبدأ وأين أنتهي!

قد لا يروق لي طرح بعض إعلامه، ولا يروق حتى للهلال الذي يرفض الاقتيات على اسمه من جيل أسرف في توظيفه بين عبارات فاقدة للأهلية اللغوية!

الهلال يتسامى دوماً عن الصغائر، ولا ينشغل بها كما يفعل غيره، ومع ذلك يصر بعض عشاقه من جمهور وإعلام على الزج به في جدل لا يشبهه، ويكتبونه بعبارات متقاطعة، الكلمة الضائعة فيها تسجل ضد مجهول!

يُرمى دوماً هذا الكبير بفرية المحاباة، وأحياناً بتهمة الدلال، ولا يمنح أبطال هذا التشويه أي اهتمام، لإدراكه التام أن «الرمح غالي ...»، ولن أكمل لأنني أكتب عن الجمال!

كثير استفادوا من أخطاء التحكيم، وأقول أخطاء لكي أجمّل الصورة، وكثير تضرروا، فلماذا فقط الاتهامات صوب الهلال؟

أكتب لكم اليوم عن الهلال ليس لأنني أحبه بل لأنني أحترمه، والاحترام في بعض الحالات أعلى من الحب، أو هكذا أتصور!

الهلال لا يصادر حقك الأدبي في التغني والثناء بناديك، لكن يرفض أن يكون غاية لتبرير وسيلة!

ولأنه يعلم -أي الهلال- قبل غيره أنني أهلاوي، فلن يستكثر عليَّ أن أتمنى خسارته أمام الأهلي غداً في كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين!

ولن يرفض أن أطلب من الأهلاويين التركيز قبل المواجهة حتى وأنا أكتب عنه!