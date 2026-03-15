It seems that our dear Walid Al-Faraj is currently experiencing an exceptional emotional state that the sports community has never witnessed before. The man – unlike his usual self – is "pulling his weight" to an admirable degree, God bless, and what a sight to behold. Overnight, he discovered his big heart and "broad" chest, a passionate love for player Toni and Al-Ahli Club, a sudden affection that descended upon him like poetic inspirations fall upon poets... without any introductions or preambles.



- The problem is that this new love was not just a fleeting admiration or a passing compliment that comes and goes like other media pleasantries, but it came as if it were an official emotional announcement: from the airwaves of the "Action Ya Walid" program to the "X" platform, as if the man decided to live a public love story live on air.



- But those who know the personality of "Abu Badr" understand well that the man does not act frivolously, nor does he rush for the sake of physical fitness. His media rushes usually have their reasons, and sometimes their fears as well. It seems that there is a certain hashtag that has been creeping into the scene these days, to the point that it has become – apparently – a nightmare haunting his sleep. A hashtag that appears after every victory, provoking emotions and awakening anxiety, reminding him of ambitions that were tied to an old love... the love of "Abu Eyes Blue."



- When hope began to fade and danger approached, our friend said: "We have no choice but to turn the tables," so he quickly changed the direction of the compass under pressure, before the phrase "Top of the table, don’t talk to me" became an annoying reality on the ground, led by its knight, Al-Nasr. That phrase was first sung by Al-Nasr fans, then – thanks to social media – turned into an anthem that crossed continents, from Riyadh to America and Europe... and everywhere in between.



- Defending Al-Ahli is not considered a problem or something rejected, as defending clubs is a common practice in the sports community. Our dear Walid himself always repeats his famous phrase: "These are controversial topics between clubs that never end." But the problem arises when the discussion turns into a scene that contradicts what the man himself said not long ago. He was the one who took a firm stance against the legend Cristiano Ronaldo when he performed an action he deemed "unacceptable sports behavior," and he wrote a fiery tweet before it mysteriously disappeared later. Yet today, we see him donning the hat of a defense attorney, passionately advocating for Toni of Al-Ahli, as if the same behavior suddenly became open to interpretation and perhaps even embellishment.



- Here, we can only say: Hold on, Abu Badr. You are bigger than these petty debates, and bigger than these stances that do not befit a journalist who has spent nearly half a century in the profession. The problem is not in the disagreement... but in becoming a strict critic in the morning and an enthusiastic lawyer for the same case in the evening! Unfortunately, it has reached the point where you can no longer distinguish between "the tire's puncture and the banana peel." Where has your old wisdom gone? Where has your golden phrase "calmness is good" disappeared to? Or has calmness, in all its simplicity, flown away when Al-Nasr began to soar in the sky?



- In conclusion... I apologize if this sounds a bit harsh, but it is merely a sarcastic whisper trying to hold a mirror up to a seasoned journalist. A journalist who knows well that the most dangerous thing that can happen to a journalist is not the rivals... but "the ego" when it grows too large, and an old complex named Al-Nasr when it continues to dwell in memory.



That is why we found no better way to conclude this scene than with that old Egyptian chant (Oh Walid, oh my dear... what is all this resentment about)?