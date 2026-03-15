يبدو أن حبيبنا وليد الفراج هذه الأيام يعيش حالة عاطفية استثنائية لم يشهد لها الوسط الرياضي مثيلاً. الرجل –وعلى غير عادته– «شادّ حيله» إلى درجة تدعو للإعجاب، اللهم لا حسد وما شاء الله. فبين عشية وضحاها اكتشف قلبه الكبير، وصدره «الوسيع»، حباً جارفاً للاعب توني ولنادي الأهلي، حباً مفاجئاً هبط عليه كما تهبط الإلهامات الشعرية على الشعراء... بلا مقدمات ولا تمهيد.


- والمشكلة أن هذا الحب الجديد لم يكن مجرد إعجاب عابر أو مجاملة عابرة تمر مثل غيرها من المجاملات الإعلامية، بل جاء كأنه إعلان عاطفي رسمي: من أثير برنامج «أكشن يا وليد» إلى منصة «إكس»، وكأن الرجل قرر أن يعيش قصة حب علنية على الهواء مباشرة.


- لكن من يعرف شخصية «أبو بدر» يدرك جيداً أن الرجل لا يتحرك عبثاً، ولا يهرول من أجل اللياقة البدنية. هرولاته الإعلامية عادة لها أسبابها، وأحياناً مخاوفها أيضاً، ويبدو أن هناك هاشتاقاً معيناً أخذ يتسلل إلى المشهد هذه الأيام، حتى أصبح –على ما يبدو– كابوساً يطارد نومه. هاشتاق يظهر بعد كل فوز، فيستفز المشاعر ويوقظ القلق، ويذكر بطموحات كانت معلقة على حب قديم... حب «أبو عيون زرقاء».


- عندما بدأ الأمل يبهت، والخطر يقترب، قال صاحبنا: «ما لها إلا نقلب الطاولة»، فغيَّر اتجاه البوصلة بسرعة تحت الضغط، قبل أن تتحول عبارة «متصدر لا تكلمني» إلى حقيقة مزعجة على أرض الواقع، يقود فارسها النصر. تلك العبارة التي غناها جمهور النصر أولاً، ثم تحولت –بفضل وسائل التواصل– إلى نشيد عابر للقارات، من الرياض إلى أمريكا وأوروبا... وما بينهما.


- حالة الدفاع عن الأهلي لا تعد مشكلة أو مرفوضة، فالدفاع عن الأندية أمر معتاد في الوسط الرياضي، وحبيبنا وليد نفسه يكرر دائماً عبارته الشهيرة: «هذه مواضيع جدلية بين الأندية لا تنتهي». لكن المشكلة حين يتحول النقاش إلى مشهد يناقض ما قاله الرجل نفسه بالأمس القريب، فهو ذاته من وقف موقفاً صارماً من الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو عندما قام بحركة اعتبرها «سلوكاً رياضياً غير مقبول»، وكتب تغريدة نارية قبل أن تختفي لاحقاً بطريقة غامضة. أما اليوم فنراه يضع قبعة محامي الدفاع، ويترافع بحماس عن توني الأهلي، وكأن السلوك نفسه صار فجأة قابلاً للتأويل والتفسير وربما التجميل أيضاً.


- هنا فقط يحق لنا أن نقول: مهلاً يا أبا بدر. أنت أكبر من هذه الجدليات الصغيرة، وأكبر من هذه المواقف التي لا تليق بإعلامي قضى قرابة نصف قرن في المهنة. فالمشكلة ليست في الاختلاف... بل في أن يصبح الإنسان في الصباح ناقداً صارماً، وفي المساء محامياً متحمساً للقضية نفسها! بل وصل الأمر –مع الأسف– إلى درجة أنك لم تعد تفرق بين «كفر البنشر وقشرة الموز». أين ذهبت حكمتك القديمة؟ أين اختفت عبارتك الذهبية: «الركادة زين»؟ أم أن الركادة، بكل بساطتها، طارت عندما أصبح النصر يحلق في السماء؟


- وفي الختام.. عذراً إن بدا هذا الكلام قاسياً بعض الشيء، لكنه مجرد همس ساخر يحاول أن يضع المرآة أمام إعلامي مخضرم. إعلامي يعرف جيداً أن أخطر ما قد يصيب الإعلامي ليس الخصوم... بل «الأنا» عندما تكبر أكثر من اللازم، وعقدة قديمة اسمها النصر عندما تظل تسكن الذاكرة.


ولهذا لم نجد أفضل من تلك الأهزوجة المصرية القديمة لنختم بها المشهد (يا وليد يا أبهه... إيه الضغينة دي كلها)؟