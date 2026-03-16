Everything cheap can increase in value, except for the cheap human who remains cheap. Traitors to their homelands and those who trade in political stances are examples of cheap human models, especially in times of wars and major crises!

As for the traitors of their homelands, nothing can purify them, especially those who live in comfort, safety, and stability in their countries, yet collaborate with the enemy to target their homelands and harm their communities. Those who trade in political stances from governments, politicians, media figures, and others are examples of baseness, and we have many historical examples that met kindness with treachery and nobility with meanness. The difference between yesterday and today for our Gulf governments and peoples is that in the past we would pass over them and overlook them under the slogans of tolerance and solidarity, but today we are more convinced of transparency and accountability!

The ambiguous stances of some Arab governments, and the maliciousness of some political and media figures, regarding the condemnation of Iranian attacks on civilian and economic targets in the Gulf states are not surprising, but confronting them in the media and social networks completely exposes them!

What distinguishes the Gulf people today is that their military capabilities are stronger than ever, and their reliance on illusory friends and brothers is lessened. They have proven their ability to confront Iranian attacks and repel missile and drone strikes targeting their cities without the need for fake sympathy, imaginary support, or surrendering to the extortion of cheap stances that do not satisfy hunger or provide any benefit. However, it remains a bitter feeling when you find strangers in the East and West closer to supporting you and sympathizing with you than your own relatives!

In short... the new Middle East is forming without us mourning the old one when nationalist slogans used to overshadow and mislead it!