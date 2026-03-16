كل شيء رخيص يمكن أن ترتفع قيمته، إلا الإنسان الرخيص يبقى رخيصاً. خونة الأوطان والمتاجرون بالمواقف السياسية من النماذج البشرية الرخيصة، خاصة في أوقات الحروب والأزمات الكبرى !

أما خونة الأوطان فلا يطهرهم شيء، خاصة من يرفلون في رخاء وأمن واستقرار بلادهم، ثم يتعاونون مع العدو لاستهداف أوطانهم وإيذاء مجتمعاتهم. أما المتاجرون بالمواقف السياسية من الحكومات والسياسيين والإعلاميين وغيرهم فهم مثال الخسة، ولنا في تاريخنا نماذج عديدة قابلت المعروف بالدناءة والمروءة بالنذالة. الفارق بين الأمس واليوم عند حكوماتنا وشعوبنا الخليجية، أننا في السابق نمرر لهم ونتغاضى عنهم تحت شعارات التسامح والتضامن، لكننا اليوم أكثر إيماناً بالمكاشفة والمحاسبة !

المواقف المائعة لبعض الحكومات العربية، واللئيمة من بعض أعلام السياسة والإعلام، من إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية على الأهداف المدنية والاقتصادية في دول الخليج ليست مفاجئة، لكن مواجهتها في وسائل الإعلام والتواصل الاجتماعي يعريها تماماً !

ما يميز الخليجيين اليوم، أن قدراتهم العسكرية أقوى من أي وقت مضى، واستغناءهم عن أصدقاء وإخوة الوهم أشد، وقد برهنوا على قدرتهم على مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية والتصدي لهجمات الصواريخ والمسيّرات التي تستهدف مدنهم دون الحاجة لتعاطفٍ مزيف أو دعمٍ وهمي أو استسلامٍ لابتزاز مواقف رخيصة لا تسمن ولا تغني من جوع، لكن تبقى في النفس غصة عندما تجد الغرباء في الشرق والغرب أقرب إلى نصرتك والتعاطف معك من الأقرباء !

باختصار.. يتشكل الشرق الأوسط الجديد دون أن نأسى على القديم عندما كانت الشعارات القومية تُظَلِّلُه وتُضِلُّهُ !