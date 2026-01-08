«تعليم الشرقية» تهنئ الطلاب والطالبات بمناسبة انتهاء اختبارات الفصل الدراسي الأول

هنأت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الطلاب والطالبات بمناسبة انتهاء اختبارات الفصل الدراسي الأول، مثمّنة ما أظهروه من التزام وجدية وانضباط طيلة فترة الاختبارات، ومتمنية لهم دوام التوفيق والنجاح، وأن تكون نتائجهم انعكاساً لجهودهم ومثابرتهم، مؤكدة في الوقت ذاته تقديرها لدور أولياء الأمور والهيئات التعليمية والإدارية في دعم الطلاب وتهيئة البيئة التعليمية المحفزة.
وأوضحت مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الدكتورة منيرة بنت بدر المهاشير أن اختبارات الفصل الدراسي الأول أُنجزت في أجواء إيجابية ومطمئنة، عكست تكامل الجهود الميدانية والتنظيمية، وأسهمت في تحقيق نتائج تدعو إلى التفاؤل بمستويات مميزة، دون تسجيل أي معوقات تُذكر، مؤكدة حرص الإدارة على تسخير جميع إمكاناتها لضمان سير الاختبارات وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والتنظيم.
يذكر أنه اختتم، صباح اليوم الخميس، أكثر من 700 ألف طالب وطالبة من مختلف مراحل التعليم العام في مدن ومحافظات المنطقة الشرقية اختبارات الفصل الدراسي الأول، وسط بيئة تعليمية محفزة، وذلك من خلال خطط شاملة استهدفت تهيئة البيئة المدرسية، وتطبيق إرشادات ومتطلبات الأمن والسلامة، وتجهيز المباني المدرسية وتنظيم القاعات، بما أسهم في توفير أجواء يسودها الهدوء والانضباط، وفق منظومة تنظيمية وإدارية وفنية متكاملة، تضمن أداء الطلاب لاختباراتهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.
يُذكر أن وزارة التعليم أتاحت الاطلاع على نتائج الاختبارات من خلال نظام نور ومنصة مدرستي وتطبيق توكلنا وبوابة نتائجي لجميع الطلاب وأولياء الأمور.
The General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province congratulated the students on the occasion of the completion of the first semester exams, appreciating their commitment, seriousness, and discipline throughout the exam period, wishing them continued success and that their results reflect their efforts and perseverance, while also emphasizing its appreciation for the role of parents and educational and administrative bodies in supporting students and preparing a motivating educational environment.
Dr. Munira bint Badr Al-Muhashir, the General Director of Education in the Eastern Province, clarified that the first semester exams were completed in a positive and reassuring atmosphere, reflecting the integration of field and organizational efforts, contributing to achieving results that inspire optimism with outstanding levels, without recording any significant obstacles, affirming the administration's commitment to utilizing all its resources to ensure the exams proceed according to the highest standards of quality and organization.
It is noteworthy that this morning, Thursday, more than 700,000 students from various stages of general education in cities and governorates of the Eastern Province completed the first semester exams, in a motivating educational environment, through comprehensive plans aimed at preparing the school environment, implementing security and safety guidelines and requirements, equipping school buildings, and organizing classrooms, which contributed to providing an atmosphere characterized by calmness and discipline, according to a comprehensive organizational, administrative, and technical system that ensures students perform their exams with ease and reassurance.
It is also noted that the Ministry of Education has made it possible to view the exam results through the Noor system, the Madrasati platform, the Tawakkalna application, and the My Results portal for all students and parents.