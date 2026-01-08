هنأت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الطلاب والطالبات بمناسبة انتهاء اختبارات الفصل الدراسي الأول، مثمّنة ما أظهروه من التزام وجدية وانضباط طيلة فترة الاختبارات، ومتمنية لهم دوام التوفيق والنجاح، وأن تكون نتائجهم انعكاساً لجهودهم ومثابرتهم، مؤكدة في الوقت ذاته تقديرها لدور أولياء الأمور والهيئات التعليمية والإدارية في دعم الطلاب وتهيئة البيئة التعليمية المحفزة.

«تعليم الشرقية» تهنئ الطلاب والطالبات بمناسبة انتهاء اختبارات الفصل الدراسي الأول


وأوضحت مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الدكتورة منيرة بنت بدر المهاشير أن اختبارات الفصل الدراسي الأول أُنجزت في أجواء إيجابية ومطمئنة، عكست تكامل الجهود الميدانية والتنظيمية، وأسهمت في تحقيق نتائج تدعو إلى التفاؤل بمستويات مميزة، دون تسجيل أي معوقات تُذكر، مؤكدة حرص الإدارة على تسخير جميع إمكاناتها لضمان سير الاختبارات وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والتنظيم.
«تعليم الشرقية» تهنئ الطلاب والطالبات بمناسبة انتهاء اختبارات الفصل الدراسي الأول

يذكر أنه اختتم، صباح اليوم الخميس، أكثر من 700 ألف طالب وطالبة من مختلف مراحل التعليم العام في مدن ومحافظات المنطقة الشرقية اختبارات الفصل الدراسي الأول، وسط بيئة تعليمية محفزة، وذلك من خلال خطط شاملة استهدفت تهيئة البيئة المدرسية، وتطبيق إرشادات ومتطلبات الأمن والسلامة، وتجهيز المباني المدرسية وتنظيم القاعات، بما أسهم في توفير أجواء يسودها الهدوء والانضباط، وفق منظومة تنظيمية وإدارية وفنية متكاملة، تضمن أداء الطلاب لاختباراتهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.

يُذكر أن وزارة التعليم أتاحت الاطلاع على نتائج الاختبارات من خلال نظام نور ومنصة مدرستي وتطبيق توكلنا وبوابة نتائجي لجميع الطلاب وأولياء الأمور.