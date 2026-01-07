Dr. Abdullah Omar Al-Najjar, a member of the Shura Council, confirmed that the meeting between the Shura Council and the Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, was not merely a review of the investment sector's trajectory, but rather a clear announcement of the investment in the Kingdom entering a more stringent and mature phase, which is not managed by slogans or measured by mere numbers, but by productivity, impact, and sustainability.

Al-Najjar explained that the investment question in the Kingdom has fundamentally changed, and it is no longer about the volume of inflows, but about their quality, where to direct them, and what they actually add to the national economy. He pointed out that this transformation was not a result of favorable economic circumstances, but a direct outcome of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has redefined investment from a growth-dependent activity to a strategic tool for reshaping the economic structure; this has shifted the Kingdom from an economy that reacts to opportunities to one that creates them, and from a traditional attractive environment to a regional platform for making investment decisions. The goal is no longer just to attract capital but to localize knowledge and maximize added value.

He noted that the figures reflect this transformation without flattery, as about 85% of foreign direct investments today are concentrated in multinational companies, which bring with them technical and managerial depth, and a direct connection to global value chains. The share of future sectors in total investments has jumped from about 13% to nearly 60%, indicating a clear redirection of capital towards advanced industry, technology, new energy, and logistics services, away from low-impact investments.

He believes that the investment experience cannot be measured solely by the entry point; thus, the Kingdom has adopted the Investor Satisfaction Index as a performance measurement criterion, considering it a smart transition from a promotional logic to an accountability logic regarding the quality of the experience post-operation. Procedural complexity, conflicting authorities, and high business operation costs are challenges that can undermine investment if left unaddressed, and acknowledging them is a step towards addressing them.

He regarded the second phase of the National Investment Strategy as a bridge to a more selective phase, focusing on stimulating and enabling the highest productivity investments in sectors with the greatest economic impact, accelerating the Kingdom's global competitiveness and attractiveness, and reaching talents and competencies capable of developing high productivity sectors, alongside empowering the private sector to lead investment efforts, particularly the Saudi private sector and small and medium enterprises, while working to reduce business operation costs and providing financial solutions that support expansion and sustainability.

He added that the selection of more than 660 global companies to establish regional headquarters in the Kingdom is a highly significant economic indicator of the Kingdom's transition to a decision-making center rather than just a market for operation or consumption, which carries direct implications for localizing quality jobs, transferring knowledge, and deepening economic impact.

He sees the real challenge as unifying the investor experience among different entities, ensuring the stability of regulatory policies, accelerating the qualification of national competencies, and transforming support for small and medium enterprises from a protective umbrella to a real production driver.

Praising the efforts of the Ministry of Investment in directing quality projects to various regions of the Kingdom, and linking investment opportunities to the relative advantages of each region, which enhances the creation of local jobs, improves quality of life, supports local supply chains, and reduces internal migration.