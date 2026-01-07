أكد عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور عبدالله عمر النجار، أن لقاء مجلس الشورى بوزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح، لم يكن مجرد استعراض لمسار قطاع الاستثمار، بقدر ما كان إعلاناً واضحاً عن دخول الاستثمار في المملكة مرحلة أكثر صرامة ونضجاً، لا تُدار بالشعارات ولا تُقاس بالأرقام المجردة، بل بالإنتاجية والأثر والاستدامة.

وأوضح النجار أن السؤال الاستثماري في المملكة تغيّر جذرياً، ولم يعد يدور حول حجم التدفقات، بل حول نوعيتها، ومكان توجيهها، وما تضيفه فعلياً للاقتصاد الوطني. لافتاً إلى أن التحول لم يكن وليد ظرف اقتصادي مواتٍ، بل ثمرة مباشرة لرؤية المملكة 2030 التي يقودها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الذي أعاد تعريف الاستثمار من نشاط تابع للنمو إلى أداة استراتيجية لإعادة تشكيل بنية الاقتصاد؛ ما نقل المملكة من اقتصاد يتفاعل مع الفرص إلى اقتصاد يصنعها، ومن بيئة جاذبة تقليدية إلى منصة إقليمية لصناعة القرار الاستثماري، ولم يعد الهدف هو جذب رأس المال فحسب، بل توطين المعرفة وتعظيم القيمة المضافة.

وذهب إلى أن الأرقام تعكس التحول دون مجاملة، إذ تتركز نحو 85% من الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة اليوم في الشركات متعددة الجنسيات، بما تحمله من عمق تقني وإداري، وربط مباشر بسلاسل القيمة العالمية، وقفزت حصة القطاعات المستقبلية من إجمالي الاستثمارات من نحو 13% إلى ما يقارب 60%، في مؤشر صريح على إعادة توجيه رأس المال نحو الصناعة المتقدمة، والتقنية، والطاقة الجديدة، والخدمات اللوجستية، بعيداً عن الاستثمارات منخفضة الأثر.

ويرى أن التجربة الاستثمارية لا تُقاس من بوابة الدخول فقط؛ لذا تبنّت المملكة مؤشر رضا المستثمر، باعتباره معيار قياس الأداء، وعدّه انتقالاً ذكياً من منطق الترويج إلى منطق المحاسبة على جودة التجربة بعد التشغيل؛ كون التعقيد الإجرائي، وتضارب الصلاحيات، وارتفاع تكلفة أداء الأعمال، تحديات تُفشل الاستثمار إن تُركت دون معالجة، والاعتراف بها خطوة في معالجتها.

وعدّ المرحلة الثانية من الاستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار جسر مرحلة انتقائية أكثر صراحة، تركز على تحفيز وتمكين الاستثمارات الأعلى إنتاجية في القطاعات ذات الأثر الاقتصادي الأكبر، وتسريع تنافسية وجاذبية المملكة عالمياً، والوصول إلى المواهب والكفاءات القادرة على تطوير القطاعات ذات القدرة الإنتاجية العالية، إلى جانب تمكين القطاع الخاص لقيادة جهود الاستثمار، خصوصاً القطاع الخاص السعودي والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، مع العمل على خفض تكلفة أداء الأعمال وطرح حلول تمويلية تدعم التوسع والاستدامة.

مضيفاً: إن في اختيار أكثر من 660 شركة عالمية للمملكة مقراً إقليمياً، مؤشراً اقتصادياً بالغ الدلالة على انتقال المملكة إلى مركز اتخاذ القرار لا مجرد سوق تشغيل أو استهلاك، بما يحمله ذلك من آثار مباشرة على توطين الوظائف النوعية ونقل المعرفة وتعميق الأثر الاقتصادي.

ويرى أن التحدي الحقيقي يتمثل في توحيد تجربة المستثمر بين الجهات المختلفة، وضمان استقرار السياسات التنظيمية، وتسريع تأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية، وتحويل دعم المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة من مظلة حماية إلى محرك إنتاج فعلي.

مشيداً بجهود وزارة الاستثمار في توجيه المشاريع النوعية إلى مختلف مناطق المملكة، وربط الفرص الاستثمارية بالميزات النسبية لكل منطقة، ما يعزّز خلق الوظائف المحلية، ويرفع جودة الحياة، ويدعم سلاسل الإمداد المحلية، ويحد من الهجرة الداخلية.